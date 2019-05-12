Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos
IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs CSK Final Match at Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Battle Royale

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2019, 5:44 PM IST

17:54(IST)

While CSK are known to be a team that dominates the group stage, MI are notoriously slow starters. Both sides stayed true to their reputation this season. While MI had a sputtering start to their season, before taking off, CSK remained top of the table for much of the group stages and were one of the first teams to confirm qualification to the playoffs. However, CSK were piped to the top spot by Mumbai Indians thanks to the 9-wicket hiding the latter handed out to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last group game. MI are also the only team that CSK haven't been able to beat this season with the MS Dhoni-led side losing the two group matches and the first qualifier against their rivals. 

17:44(IST)

Coming to the all-rounders, it will be Hardik Pandya vs Shane Watson. Watson does the damage at the start of the innings for CSK, while Pandya finishes it off for Mumbai. With Watson finally in form, it could be a battle of the sixes between the two.
In the bowling department, it will be a interesting contest between the two brother -- Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. Both have been excellent in the powerplays for their respective sides. However, only one brother will go home with the trophy on Sunday.
For the final time this season, the Star Sports Select Dugout experts, who have given their views and insights on every match of the IPL 2019, will be joined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the pre-match show -- Maruti Suzuki Cricket Live from the Star Sports studio at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, two hours before the summit clash kicks-off. 

17:35(IST)

In 12 years of IPL history, only two teams have topped the league table and won the trophy -- Rajasthan Royals (2008) and MI (2017). Will MI be able to repeat their 2017 magic or will we see the second positioned team (CSK) bag the title this time as well? 
In the player battles, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. In the battle of two captains, Rohit so far has had the better of the two in finals, but Dhoni would aim to have the last laugh this time around.
 

17:31(IST)

This will be CSK's eighth IPL final, while MI are playing their fifth.  In their head-to-head IPL final record, the two teams have faced each other three times in the summit clash. MI have two wins to their name.  CSK have won titles in consecutive years (2010, 2011 and 2018) while MI have won it in alternate years (2013, 2015, 2017).  MI won their first two titles at Kolkata and their third title in Hyderabad (2017). Now that 2019 IPL final is in Hyderabad, it would be interesting to see if they can repeat their 2017 magic and make it two titles in each venue.

17:25(IST)

There couldn't be a better end to the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as two of the best teams in the tournament's history --Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians -- square-off in what promises to be an another thrilling clash on Sunday and it will be interesting to see which team goes home with it's fourth title.
Both CSK and MI have won the titles three times each and here is a look at stats and numbers on their respective performance since the inception of the league in 2008. 

Loading...
MI vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (May 12) from 7:30 PM onwards. MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Preview: 2017 — Before the final:
Rising Pune Supergiant 3, Mumbai Indians 0
In the final: MI beat RPS for their third title.

2018 — Before the final:
Chennai Super Kings 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad 0
In the final: CSK beat SRH for their third title.

2019 — Before the final:
Mumbai Indians 3, Chennai Super Kings 0

Who will become the first side to win four IPL titles on Sunday (May 12)?

That's the short story of the IPL final to be played in Hyderabad. The two best sides of the tournament - in this season and over the 12 years - will clash for bragging rights as the most successful franchise. Two familiar foes. Two arch rivals in IPL. In fact, the only rivalry in IPL.

There are often no clear favourites when these two sides clash, but the scenario is different this year. Mumbai will go in as firm favourites, given they've beaten Chennai convincingly each time they've met this season. It includes two clashes at Chepauk, where CSK haven't lost to any other team this season.

In fact, MI have the edge over CSK in their past clashes in IPL finals too. CSK beat MI the first time these two sides met in a final, in 2010, but MI got the better of MS Dhoni's men the next two times, in 2013 and 2015.

CSK have been in finals seven times before this season, and lost four of them. There's a joke that does rounds around this time of the year, that goes 'IPL is a tournament where seven teams play to meet CSK in the final'. If CSK lose Sunday's game, that could well become 'IPL is a tournament where seven teams participate and MI beat CSK in the final'.

Yet, no one in their right minds would count out CSK. Many dismissed their chances after the player auction last year, but CSK surprised them all with a comfortable run to the title. Things were supposed to get difficult this year given their average age has only increased, but here they are in the final yet again. Eight finals in ten seasons is a staggering achievement. This year, they've got there despite not being at their best.

CSK took the longer route to the final - or 'around the wicket', as Dhoni called it - having lost the first qualifier to MI. Their convincing victory over Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier, though, should give them hope. Their batting has been a worry through the season - barring Dhoni - but that came good on Friday with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis firing. They'll want more of that, much more of that, if they are to get past a side like MI.

Rohit Sharma's men are the most balanced team this season. They have in form openers, a solid top order, and a super-powerful lower order. They've got bowlers for every pitch and opposition. They've got back ups and surprise options, for every department. This is as strong an IPL side can get.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Shane Watson: Watson has terribly out of form throughout the season, but CSK kept backing him. He returned the favour in the second qualifier, smashing a quick 50 against Delhi. He will have fond memories of IPL finals - his century in a chase against SRH propelled CSK to victory last year. Can he do it again?

Hardik Pandya: 386 runs from 14 innings at strike-rate of 193. 14 wickets at a strike-rate of 17.79. Hardik's form has been the reason for MI's rise this year. His hitting form has simply been unbelievable, and once again crucial in the final.

TEAM NEWS:
CSK: They made a surprise change by bringing in Shardul Thakur for M Vijay against Delhi Capitals. Thakur just bowled one expensive over, but expect Dhoni to stick with him.
MI: They are unlikely to change their combination, given it helped them beat CSK in Chennai.

PROBABLE XI:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
