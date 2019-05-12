IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs CSK Final Match at Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Battle Royale

17:44(IST)

Coming to the all-rounders, it will be Hardik Pandya vs Shane Watson. Watson does the damage at the start of the innings for CSK, while Pandya finishes it off for Mumbai. With Watson finally in form, it could be a battle of the sixes between the two.

In the bowling department, it will be a interesting contest between the two brother -- Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. Both have been excellent in the powerplays for their respective sides. However, only one brother will go home with the trophy on Sunday.

For the final time this season, the Star Sports Select Dugout experts, who have given their views and insights on every match of the IPL 2019, will be joined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the pre-match show -- Maruti Suzuki Cricket Live from the Star Sports studio at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, two hours before the summit clash kicks-off.