IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs DC at Mumbai: Ingram, Dhawan Steady Delhi After Early Blows

19:16(IST)

It’s a battle between Delhi’s batsmen and Mumbai’s bowlers and it’ll be battle between two young guns of Team India in this encounter.



Rishabh Pant: The Delhi wicketkeeper batsman had a phenomenal IPL-11 and carried that form into international cricket last season. Pant scored 684 runs in 14 games at a strike-rate of 173.6 with a century and five fifties. This season is even more critical for the 21-year-old as he aspires to secure a berth in the 2019 World Cup squad, possibly in the No. 4 position as a specialist batsman.



Jasprit Bumrah: He is possibly Indian cricket’s most priceless commodity after skipper Virat Kohli. Bumrah started off the season slowly after taking a hammering at the hands of CSK’s Dwayne Bravo in the opening match last year. In spite of that he finished with 17 wickets from 14 games but apart from his wickets it is his innate ability to hit pin-point yorkers that makes him important to the team. With World Cup around the corner, ‘workload management’ of Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be closely watched but that shouldn’t be the concern in the first match of the season.