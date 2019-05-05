Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match in Mumbai: Can Russell Once Again Inspire KKR Against MI?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 5:51 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

18:00(IST)

Hardik Pandya vs Piyush Chawla

Hardik Pandya’s form over IPL 2019 has been nothing short of phenomenal. KKR were on the receiving end of one of the all-rounder’s blitz but survived thanks to the massive 232 runs on the board. In case Pandya gets moved up the order in Mumbai, KKR’s best bet would be on Piyush Chawla. Pandya has been merciless against the spinners but the leg-spinner can use his crease to tempt the all-rounder to hit across the line from wide of the off-stump. Considering that Wankhede wicket does assist spin, Chawla might be able to get the better of the in-form all-rounder.

17:56(IST)

Lasith Malinga vs Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has been among the runs but not as consistent as Kolkata would have liked him to be. He fired them to a quick start in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab, and on a Wankhede pitch in the final league game of the tournament, the Australian opener will want to show his prowess. He has struggled when bowlers have taken pace off the ball and has been often found himself cramped for room. Someone who has done that all his life is Lasith Malinga. He has led the bowling attack superbly for Mumbai this season and will once again hold the aces going against the opener early in the game.

17:50(IST)

Here's a look at some of the key battles that could decide this contest, and well KKR's fate in the competition this season. 

Jasprit Bumrah vs Andre Russell

Andre Russell has single handedly won games for his side and facing one of their arch rivals in Mumbai, the big West Indian needs no motivation to come good, ensure his side a win and take KKR into the playoffs. He, though, will be up against the best in Jasprit Bumrah who has been lethal with the ball both at the top and in the death overs as well, and is coming back of an exceptional crunch situation performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whoever wins this battle, might be a deciding factor in the game on Sunday.

17:44(IST)

Qualification scenario for MI: If MI beat KKR at home, they will, in all likelihood, finish as the group leaders owing to their superior NRR. If MI lose to KKR, then CSK and DC play the Qualifier 1 and MI play the Eliminator.

17:43(IST)

Qualification scenario for KKR: A win for KKR against MI in Mumbai ensures them a place in the playoffs. If KKR lose to MI they will be eliminated as it will be impossible for them to overtake SRH on NRR (tied with them on 12 points).

17:41(IST)

While all eyes have been on the impact Andre Russell has had on this KKR side this season, one of the stars has also been the young Shubman Gill who scored a fantastic unbeaten century up in Mohali against KXIP. After the match skipper Dinesh Karthik was all praise for him and said, "It's fair that we have given Gill a chance at the top of the order, and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands."

17:33(IST)

On to match 56 of the 2019 IPL we go with a lot at stake for both sides involved. Mumbai Indians host the Kolkata Knight Riders and the visitors must win to make the top while Mumbai will give themselves of finishing top of the stack with a win on their own backyard. Stay tuned for all the updates from what is expected to be a cracking contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The last time the two sides met there was more than a fair amount of entertainment with the likes of Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya playing out of their skins. Are we on for an encore? 

Follow all the live IPL 2019 action as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): This is a must win game for the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders if they have to qualify for the top four. The last time these two met at the Eden Gardens, KKR beat MI and will be looking repeat that at Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (May 5) from 8:00 PM onwards. MI vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Kolkata Knight Riders have their backs to the ball, but also their fate in their own hands. Sunrisers Hyderabad losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday has made the equation will straightforward for KKR — beat Mumbai Indians in their final match in Mumbai and book their Playoff berth.

If KKR lose, SRH will be the fourth team to qualify. Kings XI Punjab too have a mathematical chance to qualify, but it's only an arithmetic possibility given their inferior net run rate.

Both MI and KKR have big incentives to win their final league game of the IPL-12 season. Mumbai, who have already booked their Playoff berth would look to clinch the second spot on the table and ensure they get at least two cracks to reach the IPL-12 final.

KKR looked pumped up against Kings XI Punjab in their last game on Friday night. Shubman Gill is starting to look comfortable in the opening position with a couple of fifties under his belt now and 287 runs in 13 games this season. He has formed a fine opening partnership with Australian Chris Lynn in the second half of this season.

The real dangerman for KKR comes down the order in the form of Andre Russell. The towering West Indian all-rounder has crossed 500 runs for the season with the bat — 510 runs and a strike-rate of 205.84. If KKR need to keep one eye on the run-rate against MI, Russell might just be the man for the situation.

Mumbai’s answer to Russell this season has been all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The younger of the Pandya brothers has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring 373 runs at a strike-rate of over 197.

The home side also have the advantage of a superior bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga and KKR would have their task cut out on Sunday night.

Players to watch out for

Hardik Pandya: The MI all-rounder has been in sensational form with the bat. Pandya has made up for his inconsistencies with the ball by his hitting prowess in the end. Along with Russell, the big-hitting of Pandya has been one of the highlights of IPL-12.

Shubman Gill: That the youngster is talented was never in doubt. After being moved up and down the order through the season, Gill has found his calling at the top of the order as an opener. A 76 against the same opposition in Kolkata, a couple of matches ago was a turning point for 19-year-old.

Team News/Availability:
MI: Evin Lewis’s form will be a concern for Mumbai. Ben Cutting could be tried out in his place providing another bowling option to the side as well.

KKR: The side did most things right against Kings XI in their last match and would not like to tinker too much with the winning combination.

Probable XI:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Evin Lewis/ Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav and Lasith Malinga

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney and Rinku Singh
