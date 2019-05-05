IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match in Mumbai: Can Russell Once Again Inspire KKR Against MI?

17:50(IST)

Here's a look at some of the key battles that could decide this contest, and well KKR's fate in the competition this season.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Andre Russell

Andre Russell has single handedly won games for his side and facing one of their arch rivals in Mumbai, the big West Indian needs no motivation to come good, ensure his side a win and take KKR into the playoffs. He, though, will be up against the best in Jasprit Bumrah who has been lethal with the ball both at the top and in the death overs as well, and is coming back of an exceptional crunch situation performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whoever wins this battle, might be a deciding factor in the game on Sunday.