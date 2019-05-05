IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match in Mumbai: Can Russell Once Again Inspire KKR Against MI?

Hardik Pandya vs Piyush Chawla
Hardik Pandya’s form over IPL 2019 has been nothing short of phenomenal. KKR were on the receiving end of one of the all-rounder’s blitz but survived thanks to the massive 232 runs on the board. In case Pandya gets moved up the order in Mumbai, KKR’s best bet would be on Piyush Chawla. Pandya has been merciless against the spinners but the leg-spinner can use his crease to tempt the all-rounder to hit across the line from wide of the off-stump. Considering that Wankhede wicket does assist spin, Chawla might be able to get the better of the in-form all-rounder.