IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match in Mumbai: Mumbai Inch Closer to Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 10:57 PM IST

Match 56, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 05 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bowl)

Mumbai Indians need 37 runs in 41 balls at 5.41 rpo

22:55(IST)

22:54(IST)

22:50(IST)

Narine comes back into the attack and Suryakumar flicks him for a four on the second ball of the over. This is getting really easy for Mumbai as Rohit too hits him through point for a four. 12 runs come from the over as MI are 88/1 after 11 overs. 

22:46(IST)

Another over where Mumbai pick a boundary and are then happy to deal in singles, all happening very easily for the home team. Required runs are already below the number of balls left. Just 58 needed from final 10 overs

22:42(IST)

Superb wrist work from Suryakumar Yadav as he hits one through mid-wicket for a boundary, fantastic shot that and it fetches him four runs here. Mumbai Indians are cruising at the moment and are 69/1 after 9 overs

22:38(IST)

Rohit gets in the lap sweep there which goes for a boundary, after all the buildup, this match is turning into a real one-sided affair at the moment. Wickets are needed quickly here for KKR if they are to make a match of this one

22:36(IST)
22:29(IST)

WICKET! de Kock departs here, Prasidh Krishna strikes and its an excellent catch by Dinesh Karthik. That's a really tough catch as he has to run behind and dive full length to take that one. de Kock departs for 30 and Mumbai are 46/1

22:25(IST)

Sunil Narine comes into the attack here, excellent from him here. Just 1 run conceded there and after six overs, MI are 46/0. The pitch certainly isn't the easiest to bat on and you wonder why someone like a Kuldeep is missing from the KKR lineup here!

22:21(IST)

Six runs from the fifth over but Russell seems to be a bit frustrated here. Bit of a shoulder tug here with de Kock which was really uncalled for. KKR are really falling apart here. Mumbai are 45/0 after five overs

22:17(IST)

4-1-6-6-4! Andre Russell comes into the attack and he starts by conceding 21 runs in that over. de Kock really laying into him there and this pushes Mumbai way ahead of the required rate. They are now 39/0 after 4 overs

22:13(IST)

Warrier concedes five runs from his second over, which also included a no ball for flicking the bails at the bowlers end while bowling! Mumbai though not exactly taking the bull by its horns here

22:07(IST)

Harry Gurney starts proceedings from the other end here, just 4 runs from the second over. Mumbai Indians are currently 13/0 after a couple of overs. Required run rate is not a worry though for the home team

22:00(IST)

SIX! de Kock starts the chase with a maximum, plays the hook shot and it goes for a maximum. That was a top edge but still had enough to go across the boundary. Mumbai are 9/0 after the 1st over

21:54(IST)

Right then, Mumbai have a modest target of 134 in front of them. Looking at their batting might, this should be a cakewalk but in this format, you never know. Kolkata will be giving their all in the field to defend this total as their season depend on it.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:50(IST)

49/0 after the powerplay and they end up getting just 133. KKR will be disappointed with the way they have batted. This surface doesn't have much in it and KKR bowling has been disappointing. Expect Mumbai to coast through here.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:46(IST)

OUT! Rinku holes out! Kolkata finish with 133/7 off their 20 overs. Full on middle and leg, Rinku looks to go over long on but gets no timing on it. It goes high in the air and Hardik comes under it to take the catch. What a final over this was from Bumrah. Just 3 runs and 2 wickets to finish off.

21:41(IST)

WICKET! Uthappa's miserable stay at the crease comes to an end. Tame in the end but that was expected, slower delivery from Bumrah and it takes the toe end of the bat, loops in the air and its an easy catch for Rohit. Uthappa departs for 40 off 47 balls. KKR are 133/6

21:37(IST)

Malinga finishes for 3/35. This is now his 3rd best bowling figures vs KKR in the IPL.

21:35(IST)

Uthappa really struggling here, he is playing way too many dot balls and at this stage even 150 looks like a distant dream for KKR. Wonder if this is the last we see of him in the IPL

21:29(IST)

WICKET! Malinga has the last laugh. The pressure of upping the ante has got to Rana. Slower delivery once again on off, this time it is slightly fuller. Rana does not pick it up. He looks to go over long off but does not time it well. Pollard comes in from deep and takes a simple catch.

21:25(IST)

SIX! Uthappa does manage to get the big shots away but what he needs to do better is rotate the strike. Lifts Bumrah straight over his head for a maximum as KKR pick 9 runs from the over. They are 114/4 after 17 overs

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:23(IST)

What pressure can do, same KKR side against MI got 232 but the way things are going, I don't expect them to reach 150. That's what a pressure of a must-win game does to you!

21:20(IST)

Malinga with yet another excellent over here, he concedes just six runs from the 16th over and KKR finally cross 100 here. They are now 105/4 after 16 overs. They really need a grandstand finish to stay in this game

21:16(IST)

Nitish Rana takes the attack to KKR here. Goes after Hardik Pandya and this helps KKR get some momentum, can they push on in the final 5 overs? 16 runs from the 15th over and KKR are 99/4

21:10(IST)

Uthappa again with four dot balls here but then gets a boundary followed by a six! It should help KKR but they really need to get a move on at the moment. 14 overs gone and they are scoring at below 6 rpo. Currently 83/4

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:07(IST)

Malinga may not have the pace he used to have but he is still a willy old fox. If KKR are to come out of this then it had to be Karthik and Russell who had to fire, but Malinga getting them both in one over. Awesome stuff!

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:05(IST)

KKR are really behind the eight ball at the moment. They need to reach atleast 180 to make a match out of this and someone will have to play out of his skin here. 

21:03(IST)

WICKET! Malinga has got the prized scalp here! Russell departs for a first ball duck, short ball from around the wicket from Malinga, the angle makes it awkward for Russell and doesn't know what to do. Easy catch by de Kock behind the stumps. KKR are 73/4

20:59(IST)

WICKET! This might actually help KKR. Dinesh Karthik looks to hit through the leg side but its an excellent catch by Krunal Pandya as he jumps perfectly and takes a sharp catch. Karthik departs for 3 off 9 balls and its Russell time!

MI vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (May 5) from 8:00 PM onwards. MI vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Kolkata Knight Riders have their backs to the ball, but also their fate in their own hands. Sunrisers Hyderabad losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday has made the equation will straightforward for KKR — beat Mumbai Indians in their final match in Mumbai and book their Playoff berth.

If KKR lose, SRH will be the fourth team to qualify. Kings XI Punjab too have a mathematical chance to qualify, but it's only an arithmetic possibility given their inferior net run rate.

Both MI and KKR have big incentives to win their final league game of the IPL-12 season. Mumbai, who have already booked their Playoff berth would look to clinch the second spot on the table and ensure they get at least two cracks to reach the IPL-12 final.

KKR looked pumped up against Kings XI Punjab in their last game on Friday night. Shubman Gill is starting to look comfortable in the opening position with a couple of fifties under his belt now and 287 runs in 13 games this season. He has formed a fine opening partnership with Australian Chris Lynn in the second half of this season.

The real dangerman for KKR comes down the order in the form of Andre Russell. The towering West Indian all-rounder has crossed 500 runs for the season with the bat — 510 runs and a strike-rate of 205.84. If KKR need to keep one eye on the run-rate against MI, Russell might just be the man for the situation.

Mumbai’s answer to Russell this season has been all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The younger of the Pandya brothers has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring 373 runs at a strike-rate of over 197.

The home side also have the advantage of a superior bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga and KKR would have their task cut out on Sunday night.

Players to watch out for

Hardik Pandya: The MI all-rounder has been in sensational form with the bat. Pandya has made up for his inconsistencies with the ball by his hitting prowess in the end. Along with Russell, the big-hitting of Pandya has been one of the highlights of IPL-12.

Shubman Gill: That the youngster is talented was never in doubt. After being moved up and down the order through the season, Gill has found his calling at the top of the order as an opener. A 76 against the same opposition in Kolkata, a couple of matches ago was a turning point for 19-year-old.

Team News/Availability:
MI: Evin Lewis’s form will be a concern for Mumbai. Ben Cutting could be tried out in his place providing another bowling option to the side as well.

KKR: The side did most things right against Kings XI in their last match and would not like to tinker too much with the winning combination.

Probable XI:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Evin Lewis/ Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav and Lasith Malinga

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney and Rinku Singh
