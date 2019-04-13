IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: Rohit Likely to Return for Mumbai

14:50(IST)

Coming to Rajasthan, it seems nothing is going their way as they lost a nail-biter against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, thanks to Mitchell Santner's last ball six which kept the yellow brigade at the top of the table. Rajasthan would once again bank on Jofra Archer, who conceded just 19 runs from his four overs, giving his team a chance to defend a modest 152 against the star studded Chennai team.

Shreyas Gopal has also been amongst the wickets after picking up eight from six games. The leg-spinner however, failed to perform against the yellow brigade and would have to step up in another high-profile class.