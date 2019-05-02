IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match in Mumbai: MI Eye Playoff Berth Against SRH

17:39(IST)

The ball-tampering saga will forever be a blot on the careers of Cameron Bancroft, Steven Smith and David Warner. Packed away from South Africa where the national team was in action, publicly shamed by the Australian Prime Minister and facing the wrath of the cricketing community, the Australian trio found themselves ostracised and shunned. However, among them as well, the bigger villain emerged as reports surfaced that Warner was the instigator at Cape Town. Bancroft, an inexperienced youngster who very likely was made the scapegoat and whose only role was to carry out instructions, was given sympathy. Smith was called out for his weak captaincy, but his teary-eyed press conference swayed emotions.