IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs MI Match at Jaipur: Rohit, de Kock Start Proceedings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 20, 2019, 3:58 PM IST

Match 36, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 20 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:57(IST)

Jofra Archer gives a quick interview. Says that he is loving this place and likes to bowl here. Adds that he practices yorkers and it is his go-to delivery. Also states that if the pitch is doing a bit, he loves to bowl upfront and bowl a bit in the end overs. Wants to bowl well today and try to win the match for his team.

15:53(IST)

Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma is surprised by the looks of the surface as it has grass only on one side of the pitch. He reckons it's naturally a slow surface here and he would have batted first anyway given their success while defending totals. Wants to keep improving as a unit and is proud of the fact that everyone has contributed but also mentions that there is always room for improvement. Regarding his team, Rohit informs that unfortunately, Jayant Yadav misses out in favour of Mayank Markande, and it's a tactical change.

15:49(IST)

Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith says that they will bowl as he is unsure how the pitch will behave and it's good for batting under lights. Adds that Rahane has done a terrific job for the team and it's management's decision but Jinx is still a part of the leadership group. Reminds that he has had success with the leadership role in this tournament before and is looking forward to this challenge. Informs about the three changes for Rajasthan - Ben Stokes, Steven Smith and Riyan Parag come in for Jos Buttler, Ish Sodhi and Rahul Tripathi.

15:44(IST)

Pressure will be firmly on the Rajasthan Royals here, Jos Buttler's absence weakens the team alot and just increases the pressure on the likes of Rahane and Smith who have both looked completely out of sorts so far in the tournament.

15:40(IST)

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ben Cutting, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Kieron Pollard, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Mayank Markande, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Lasith Malinga

15:38(IST)

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Ashton Turner, 5 Ben Stokes 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Jofra Archer 8 Stuart Binny, 9 Shreyas Gopal, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Dhawal Kulkarni

15:32(IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss here and they have elected to bowl first. Big news coming in is that Jos Buttler misses out for Rajasthan Royals as he returns to England for the birth of his child.

15:27(IST)

PITCH REPORT FROM GRAEME SMITH: The pitch seems to have some dry areas on it, there are patches of grass but think the pitch will assist the spinners more. Key for Mumbai will be to control Jos Buttler, he is no doubt the key player for Royals. Win the toss, bat first and defend the total well.

15:17(IST)

The Rajasthan Royals depend heavily on Jos Buttler – to score the runs and set the tone too. The opener hasn’t disappointed. But it is asking too much of a cricketer – however good – to score big runs and score them at a quick rate consistently, given aggressive cricket comes with taking risks. The Royals need more from  Ajinkya Rahane and the mercurial  Sanju Samson.

15:04(IST)

Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals, said, ‘Ajinkya is and will always be a true Royal. He led the team to the play offs in 2018 in a very challenging scenario and that will go down as one of the great comebacks of the IPL. He remains a key part of our side and leadership team and will extend support wherever required to Steve.” 

“Steve is one of the most innovative and successful captains in the world, in all formats of the game. We are confident he can lead the Royals to success.” added Bharucha.

14:52(IST)
14:50(IST)

Big News coming in from Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals have sacked Ajinkya Rahane as captain and Steve Smith will now lead the side. This is in effect immediately with the Mumbai game being Smith's first assignment.  

14:46(IST)

Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Gopal

The Mumbai Indians captain has not yet moved through the gears this season and is due one of his classic knocks. No half-century to his name in eight games, Rohit will be itching to get a big one and the demoralized Royals bowling attack might just provide the right fodder.

However, Rohit’s problems against leg-spin has not deserted him and Rahane and Shreyas Gopal would have made note of his dismissal against Amit Mishra. Gopal, who has a knack of picking up the big wickets like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, will be keen to add to his collection of the eight he has already managed so far.

14:37(IST)

Ashton Turner vs Jasprit Bumrah

Very recently the Australian showed the Indian cricket team the type of game that the Royals are currently in dire need of. Turner can quite literally use the long handle to good effect – just like he did in Mohali and singlehandedly won his side the game against India. Turner’s form from the ODIs though has not translated into anything positive in T20 cricket and a hat-trick of ducks sits heavily on his shoulders. The Royals need him to find form and fast so that they don’t fall a few runs short in the closing stages.

Turner however will have his task cut out against one of the IPL’s best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah. In nine games, Bumrah has 10 at an economy of less than 7 runs per over, which tells you the task Turner has on his hand. If the Australian can get the better of the Bumrah, the Royals are likely to find themselves in the drivers’ seat, if not; the Bumrah story is all too familiar for Indian fans.

14:31(IST)

Hardik has been in menacing form with the bat ahead of the World Cup, having overcome a back injury and a massive controversy following his sexist comments on a popular TV show.

"When he was away from the game due to injury and the other reasons (controversy), he worked a lot on his fitness. We started playing the game together and one thing that I can say that cricket has always been his priority. Honestly, there are very few players who have a work ethic like him. His goal is always to improve and if you do that, you become consistent," said Krunal after their win against Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Hardik along with KL Rahul were handed 20 lakh INR fines by the BCCI Ombudsman for their misconduct on the TV show. The decision has concluded the matter involving the duo who can look forward to successful completion of their IPL-12 campaign followed by preparation for 2019 World Cup.

14:25(IST)

For the Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler has been their best performing batsman with 311 runs so far, while de Kock for Mumbai Indians has piled on 313 having played one game more than the Englishman. Amongst the bowlers Jofra Archer has been the most successful alongside Jasprit Bumrah in these two teams with 10 wickets each. Archer though has played one game less. Following them is Lasith Malinga who has played five games and taken eight wickets.

14:20(IST)
14:19(IST)

The last time the Royals and the Mumbai Indians met was on April 13 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Royals won by 4 wickets thanks to a blistering knock from Jos Buttler (89) which also earned him the man of the match award. The high scoring contest saw almost 380 runs being scored totally by both sides, with Quinton de Kock also getting a solid 81 while Rohit Sharma missed out on a half-century on what was a fantastic batting wicket. Among the bowlers, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya were among the wickets on the day.

14:14(IST)

Jos Buttler vs Lasith Malinga

The Englishman really started enjoying life in the IPL since he began opening the innings, and hasn’t looked back since. He’s been a pillar of strength for Rahane’s side and with 311 runs from eight games with three half-centuries to boast off, keeping Buttler quiet will be of utmost importance.

That job is likely to fall in the hands of Sri Lankan bowling ace Lasith Malinga. The tricky fast bowler has had his share of fitness problems, but with the World Cup coming up around the corner he has pulled up his socks and how. Eight wickets from five means he is one of Mumbai’s best bowlers yet again and make no mistake he is landing the ball in the right spots which in turn is getting him wickets.

14:07(IST) WATCH | Rajasthan Need to Stick With Turner: Gavaskar

Former India cricketer and CricketNext expert Rohan Gavaskar previews Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

14:01(IST)

All-rounder Ben Stokes said that the Rajasthan Royals must treat each of the six games left like a final if they are to make the playoffs. Stokes, who himself has not been in the best of form, said that having lost six of their eight matches, the Royals cannot afford to lose anymore. "Yes, we are in a must-win situation and we have to treat every match as final and which, I guess, puts any sort of negative thought process above our head. We have only one way to go and that is aggressive and positive. If you look at most of the games we lost, we have lost at the crucial moments. In T20 games two-three or four balls can dictate the winner, and unfortunately, we have not been the team to win those critical moments. But if you lose those moments consistently then you deserve to be where we are. It is disappointing because every player has given his absolute best,” Stokes said ahead of the game. 

13:55(IST)

Players to watch out for

Jos Buttler – Jos Buttler has been the man in form for Royals and his start at the top will be important if the team is to have any chance of competing against strong Mumbai Indians. The England wicket-keeper tends to perform well against his former employees and played a key role in his team’s victory at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Rahul Chahar – Chahar picked up three wickets against Delhi Capitals and the spinner has looked good for Mumbai in the season. He will be looking to perform in front of his home crowd in Rajasthan and his knowledge of the surface will come in handy against the Royals, who have struggled against spin.

13:51(IST)

Mumbai will be eyeing revenge and come into the game after back-to-back victories which have pushed them to the second spot. They are a team firing on all cylinders, with openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma laying the platform and middle-order led by Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard providing strong finishes. The bowling also looks to be finding rhythm at the right time with Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar among wickets. They defeated Delhi Capitals convincingly in their last match to leapfrog them to second position.

13:45(IST)

For the Royals only Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal have performed consistently for the men from Jaipur. The team has struggled at home, losing three of the four matches with only victory coming against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahane has looked out of sorts and even demoted himself to the middle-order in the previous game without much success. Steve Smith and Ben Stokes to haven’t hit the heights expected from them and Sanju Samson has shown glimpses of his talent. With English players leaving soon, the pressure is high on Royals to add up some more points to their tally. They might include Varun Aaron with the Indian pace department continuously letting the team down in crunch situations.

13:37(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2019 IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan, champions of the inaugural season are not having the best season and are at seventh, while three time champions Mumbai are second and hot on the heels of the table toppers Chennai Super Kings. Ajinkya Rahane's Royals beat Mumbai the last time these two played each other at the Wankhede and will surely be hoping his side can put on a repeat of that performance in their own backyard. Stay tuned for all the action as we build up to the toss which is less than 120 minutes from us on this Super Saturday. 

IPLT20

