IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs MI Match at Jaipur: Rohit, de Kock Start Proceedings

14:37(IST)

Ashton Turner vs Jasprit Bumrah

Very recently the Australian showed the Indian cricket team the type of game that the Royals are currently in dire need of. Turner can quite literally use the long handle to good effect – just like he did in Mohali and singlehandedly won his side the game against India. Turner’s form from the ODIs though has not translated into anything positive in T20 cricket and a hat-trick of ducks sits heavily on his shoulders. The Royals need him to find form and fast so that they don’t fall a few runs short in the closing stages.

Turner however will have his task cut out against one of the IPL’s best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah. In nine games, Bumrah has 10 at an economy of less than 7 runs per over, which tells you the task Turner has on his hand. If the Australian can get the better of the Bumrah, the Royals are likely to find themselves in the drivers’ seat, if not; the Bumrah story is all too familiar for Indian fans.