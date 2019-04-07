Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs DC Match in Bengaluru: Shaw Departs as RCB Show Fight

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 6:34 PM IST

Match 20, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:36(IST)

There is no dearth of talent in this Delhi side but what's needed is for these young guys like Shaw and Pant to finish games. Its not right to give your wicket away by playing unnecessary big shots

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:33(IST)

WICKET! Prithvi Shaw departs here and delight for Kohli, Shaw was batting well and that looked a rather unneccesary shot as he looked to force the matters there. Hits it in the air and Akshdeep Nath takes a simple catch in the deep. Delhi are 69/2

18:28(IST)

Delhi are way ahead at this stage!

18:27(IST)

Pawan Negi comes into the attack here and he starts by conceding 8 runs from his first over, Delhi Capitals seem to be in complete control at the moment with 89 runs required from 78 deliveries! DC are now 61/1

18:21(IST)

SIX and that brings up the 50 partnership between Iyer and Shaw! Iyer comes down the track to the flighted delivery and deposits it over the bowlers head and into the sightscreen, the two Mumbai guys are doing it for Delhi at the moment. DC are 53/1 after 6 overs

18:19(IST)

This is a great partnership for Delhi Capitals, these two have already put on 46 runs from just 30 deliveries. Key for the visitors here is to play smart cricket and not panic. The chase seems pretty much under control at the moment with the required rate below 7

18:16(IST)

Saini bowls a no ball there and Shaw makes full use of the free hit as he hits one straight over the bowlers head for four. Virat Kohli will certainly not be pleased with the amount of extras his team is giving away in this small chase!

18:13(IST)

What that over has done is its forced Kohli to bring Chahal straight away into the attack, Delhi more than happy to play him safely as they pick 5 runs from that over. After 4 overs, Capitals are now 35/1

18:09(IST)

What an over that for Delhi Capitals, this gets the chase under control as little Shaw picks five boundaries from Southee's over! 20 runs from that over and Delhi Capitals move to 30/1 after 3 overs

18:00(IST)

DROPPED! Surely RCB can't afford to do that, that was yet another sitter and Delhi could have lost two wickets in the first over here. Shreyas Iyer gets an outside edge but Patel drops an absolute sitter behind the stumps. DC are 8/1 after 1 over

17:56(IST)

WICKET! This is the perfect start for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shikhar Dhawan departs for a first ball duck. Looks to go for the cover drive but its the cross seam delivery from Southee. Dhawan gets an outside edge and a good tumbling catch from Saini at short third man! Delhi are 1/1

17:54(IST)

So, then the openers are out for the Delhi Capitals. Can they get off to a solid start? The total isn't big but the way RCB played, it looked a bit sluggish! But then as they say, don't judge a pitch unless both teams have played on it!

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:42(IST)

Delhi Capitals will be very happy with the proceedings so far with just 150 to get. Rabada again the star performer for the team. What a player he has been for the team this season!

17:41(IST)
17:39(IST)

Just seven runs from the final over and that's the end of the innings for RCB. They have struggled their way to 149/7 after the end of 20 overs. Looks like a below par total on this pitch, but then Delhi haven't been the best of chasers. Bangalore end at 149/8

17:34(IST)

WICKET! Morris now gets into the act, Siraj has to walk back for 1 run from 5 deliveries. He looks to go for the scoop shot against Morris but is hit right in front of the stumps, easy decision for the umpire. Siraj decides to review and that doesn't save him either. RCB are 142/8

17:32(IST)
17:28(IST)

WICKET! Kagiso Rabada gets a third wicket in the over, Negi looks to guide the ball over the keepers head but that's just too quick from the South African paceman. Pant takes a good one-handed catch. RCB really stuttering now, they are 138/7

17:25(IST)

WICKET! No stopping Kagiso Rabada here, he gets yet another wicket. Akshdeep Nath has to walk back now as he looks to play one towards third man, it had yielded him a boundary but this time Rabada gives no room. The ball goes straight to Pant who takes a sharp catch.

17:23(IST)

WICKET! Kohli walks back now, Kagiso Rabada gets the big wicket yet again. Another cross seamed delivery and Kohli looks to hit the ball straight down the ground but doesn't get the distance required. Iyer takes a good running catch there and this is a big wicket for DC. Kohli departs for 41 and RCB are 133/5

17:21(IST)

SIX SIX! Kohli finally breaks the shackles here, goes down on one knee and hits Lamichhane over mid-wicket for a maximum! Follows with another shot through the same region, this time on the backfoot. Can this be the over then for RCB where they finally breakfree in this innings? They are 133/4 after 17 here!

17:17(IST)

Akshdeep Nath is the new man out for RCB, he gets off the mark with a boundary and then targets Chris Morris here. Three dot balls and then he gives the charge to hit one through the covers. Morris concedes just 6 runs in the over and RCB are 114/4

17:12(IST)

WICKET! Lamichanne gets the breakthrough for Delhi Capitals, Ali deposits the first one into the stands but then he charges down the track again, this time the Nepalese leg-spinner pushes the ball a bit wide and Ali misses it. Easy stumping for Pant here. RCB are 103/4

17:08(IST)
17:06(IST)

That's a good way to start the proceedings after the powerplay here, Moeen Ali deposits Ishant Sharma into the stands. Then also picks up a boundary from the wide yorker, He has given some push to this RCB batting here, currently batting on 25 off just 14 balls!

17:00(IST)

Moeen Ali goes after Axar Patel here, deposits him over mid-wicket for a maximum. Good over this for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they pick 10 runs from that one. The run rate moves to just a shade above 7, they are 83/3 after 13 overs here

16:57(IST)

Six singles in the over there, this is really interesting tactics from RCB here. Either, they are looking at a total of somewhere around 160 and Virat Kohli is happy to hold back here before going for his shots, or is it simply the lack of trust in the lower order?

16:52(IST)

WICKET! Stoinis looks to get a move on here but has to walk back here, looks for a flat batted six but he has hit that one straight to Tewatia, who takes a comfortable catch at long on. He walks back for 15 and RCB are 66/3. Axar Patel gets a deserved wicket

16:50(IST)

Despite conceding a six from the first ball, this is a good back from Lamichanne. He concedes only 4 more runs in the over. RCB really need a big over here, they are currently 63/2 after 10 overs here!

16:48(IST)

SIX! That's humongous from Stoinis, he has taken his time to settle but immediately after the powerplay he goes after Lamichanne. Deposits the first one into the stands over long on. Even Kohli is impressed by that shot!

Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC):

RCB vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 7) from 04:00 PM onwards. RCB vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: For 37-odd overs in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore would have firmly harboured hopes of securing their first points at the IPL 2019 and get their campaign finally kick-started. Andre Russell though had other ideas. In a whirlwind knock, the Jamaican plundered 48* in a mere 13 balls to dent Bangalore's hopes and consign them to a fifth straight defeat.

How Bangalore come back for such an onslaught will in a lot of ways define their character. They have a turnaround time of just a day to gather their thoughts as they get ready to host Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7). Delhi, themselves are coming off two successive losses so both teams are in need of momentum and will certainly fancy their chances on a batting beauty that is M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If history is anything to go by Bangalore will not find a better opposition than Delhi to help them get out of this rut. The two teams have met 21 times at the IPL and Bangalore have won 13 of those encounters. Delhi have taken home 7 while one game was washed out. Bangalore have won five out of their last five encounters against Delhi and considering their current situation, there's nothing more they will wish than for this trend to continue.

It's not going to be easy though. Delhi are a stronger, better unit this time around packed with abundance of talent who will be itching to stage a comeback after two crushing losses. Against Kings XI Punjab they lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose by 14 runs after seemingly cruising in the chase. In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi batsmen suffered on a sluggish Kotla pitch which was described as the "by far the worst this season" by Ricky Ponting, the head coach.

In some ways, the Delhi batsmen will be glad to play on a surface that has true bounce and carry. M Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered to have the best batting surface in the country and the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will want to cash in the opportunity against a Bangalore attack which, to put it mildly, has looked timid. The last time Pant played on this surface in an IPL game he smashed 85 in 48 balls. Delhi will certainly wish for Pant to come out with the same belligerent approach.

As far as Bangalore are considered, they have looked out of ideas. Kohli and AB de Villiers entertained the home crowd in a 108-run stand against Kolkata as the hosts amassed 205/3. The total looked safe till about the 17th over of the defence before Andre 'the giant' took centre stage and in nine scoring shots, stunned the home crowd into silence and took his side home.

Kohli came down hard upon his bowlers post the match saying, "the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable." His anger is justified. Despite the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi pulling things back, the pacers just couldn't hit a right length. Factor this - Chahal and Negi together bowled 7.1 overs and returned combined figures of 3/45. The pacers - Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Marcus Stoinis and Mohammed Siraj - bowled 12 overs and gave away and whopping 159 runs for two wickets.

With such a quick turnaround, the surface is unlikely to change much and is rather expected to deteriorate further. Will Kohli opt for Washington Sundar or Prayas Ray Barman and play three spinners for a pacer? Or will Kohli add more batting depth? There are a lot of questions and not a lot of time for the team management to answer. But, one thing is for certain this game against Delhi is absolutely vital for Bangalore because if they lose this one too, it will be a really hard climb thereon.

Players to watch out for

Rishabh Pant: The left-hander has an excellent record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The true bounce and lack of seam movement make the surface ideal for his kind of shot-making. Add to that the confidence of Bangalore bowlers which has nose-dived rather alarmingly, Pant will definitely want to make merry come Sunday.

Virat Kohli: The captain is angry, there's no doubt in that. He has not minced words at post-match press conferences be it for his bowlers or the umpires. If there is one player that takes his game a notch higher when annoyed, it is Kohli. He compiled a blistering 84 in the last game against KKR but still admitted his dismissal came at a wrong time for the side. He is hurt and hungry for runs- that is a dangerous combination as far as Kohli is concerned, so watch out Delhi!

Team News/Availability

Royal Challengers Bangalore: While the batting has largely delivered so far, the same cannot be said about the bowlers. Barring Negi in the last game and Chahal, the rest of the bowling has been insipid. Mohammed Siraj has looked way out of sorts and Kohli might bring in Kulwant Khejroliya in his place. Tim Southee could also make way for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has been in good form of late.

Delhi Capitals: Despite the loss, Delhi gave a good account of themselves against Hyderabad and might not want to tinker with the combination just yet.

Probable XI

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj/Kulwant Khejroliya

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant (wk), Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Harshal Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ankush Bains, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford
