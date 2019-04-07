IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs DC Match in Bengaluru: Parthiv Departs Early

15:12(IST)

Virat Kohli has scored more runs against the Delhi Capitals than against any other IPL opponent; he has scored 761 runs in 18 innings at an average of 69.18.

AB de Villiers has a fantastic record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals; he has scored 396 runs in 9 innings, has an average of 79.20, and a strike-rate of 174.44. In his two innings last season, he scored 90* (39 balls) in Bengaluru, and followed it up with 72* (37 balls) in Delhi.