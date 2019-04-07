Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs DC Match in Bengaluru: Parthiv Departs Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 4:12 PM IST

Match 20, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

16:10(IST)

That was close! Virat Kohli a bit tentative outside the off stump and he dabs at the ball, it goes flying past the first slip fielder for a boundary. That was extremely close though! Hands on heads for skipper Iyer and Morris here!

16:08(IST)

First over has been completed here and Parthiv Patel gets an early boundary, RCB are 6/0 after the 1st over. Interestingly, Morris has taken the new ball and not Rabada for the Delhi Capitals, lets see whether it pays off!

16:05(IST)

This is an excellent start from Ishant Sharma,  he is getting a lot of bounce on this pitch and the ball is moving a bit away from the batsmen. Good and encouraging start this from the Capitals

15:51(IST)

Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel are likely to open the innings for RCB. Delhi Capitals will be looking to strike early here and if they can get the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, then that's almost half the RCB batting gone! 

15:43(IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Rahul Tewatia, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 15:41(IST)

Looking forward to a humdinger of a game, will be interesting to see the battle between Sandeep Lamichanne and Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers! A bit surprised that RCB have gone in with an unchanged playing XI, would have liked to see Washington Sundar in the playing XI!

15:36(IST)

Interesting then, both teams are unchanged from the previous game! Kohli would have liked to bowl first as well and you can understand that, after all he is the master of chases!

15:33(IST)

TOSS: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elect to bowl first.

15:22(IST)

We are just 10 minutes away from the toss here, you can send us your inputs by tagging us @Cricketnext on Twitter and Facebook! What are the changes you see in both the Playing XIs?

15:12(IST)

Virat Kohli has scored more runs against the Delhi Capitals than against any other IPL opponent; he has scored 761 runs in 18 innings at an average of 69.18.

AB de Villiers has a fantastic record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals; he has scored 396 runs in 9 innings, has an average of 79.20, and a strike-rate of 174.44. In his two innings last season, he scored 90* (39 balls) in Bengaluru, and followed it up with 72* (37 balls) in Delhi.

15:01(IST)

The overall economy rates of RCB’s quick bowlers has steadily worsened in the last few years; in 2015 the overall economy rate of their quicks was 8.19, in 2016 it was 8.91, in 2017 it was 8.88 and in 2018 it was 9.01.So far in 2019, it is 9.32.

DC’s Kagiso Rabada and RCB’s Navdeep Saini have bowled the two fastest deliveries in VIVO IPL 2019.

14:55(IST)

For Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer need to hold fort. If the conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are as good as they were on Friday night, one can expect young Shaw and Pant to cause a lot of damage – but only if they give themselves some time. Among the bowlers, the ones capable of causing most damage are the Delhi Capitals speedster Kagiso Rabada(7 wickets this season) and the RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (9 wickets this season, economy rate 6.45).

14:40(IST)

While the RCB batting has largely delivered lately, the same cannot be said about the bowlers. Barring Negi in the last game and Chahal, the rest of the bowling has been insipid. Mohammed Siraj has looked way out of sorts and Kohli might bring in Kulwant Khejroliya in his place. Tim Southee could also make way for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has been in good form of late.

14:30(IST) WATCH | Youngsters Have to Play With More Responsibility: Badani

If history is anything to go by Bangalore will not find a better opposition than Delhi to help them get out of this rut.

14:18(IST)

Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles, also explained that Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s problems begin from the auction table last December while explaining how he would have approached the previous game.
“I would start with last year's auction where they messed up. Why did they go for Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile if they knew these players were not available from the start?
“At a small venue like the Chinnaswamy, where the wicket is flat, I would have gone with an out-and-out fast bowler.”

14:10(IST)

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has once again criticised Virat Kohli's captaincy, acknowledging that while Kohli is a master batsman he is an 'apprentice' as a captain and has lots to learn. "While Virat Kohli the batsman is an absolute master, Virat Kohli the captain is an apprentice. He has loads to learn. Rather than blaming the bowlers he should take the blame on himself," he wrote in his column in The Times of India.

 

14:02(IST)

If we bowl like that, (and) we don't show composure in pressure moments, we deserve to be where we are in the table," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
Kohli's captaincy has already come under the scanner and on Friday it was surprising to see England all-rounder Moeen Ali not being used on a spin-friendly wicket.

13:50(IST)

Both batsmen hit belligerent half centuries as RCB posted a mammoth 205/3 after being asked to bat first by the Kolkata Knight Riders. But while defending the score, they were never really in the game as KKR always had a measure of it. And once Andre Russell came in to bat with 53 runs needed off the last three overs, it was carnage as RCB lost with five balls to spare. Pawan Negi (2/21) impressed with the ball and Yuzvendra Chahal was economical as usual. But barring the spin duo, RCB's thin bowling attack was once again exposed as Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa took them to the cleaners before Russell made them look like amateurs.

13:39(IST)

It's now or never for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when they take on Delhi Capitals who are also looking to get back to winning ways, in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Sunday. After losing their first five games, RCB find themselves at the bottom of the eight-team points table. On Friday night, they looked to be in the groove with star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers roaring back to form.

13:27(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game between two sides who will be desperately looking for a win. Delhi Capitals - who started the season well but seem to have lost momentum with two consecutive losses - will be looking to get their campaign back on track against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who haven't won a game yet in five matches!

RCB vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 7) from 04:00 PM onwards. RCB vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: For 37-odd overs in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore would have firmly harboured hopes of securing their first points at the IPL 2019 and get their campaign finally kick-started. Andre Russell though had other ideas. In a whirlwind knock, the Jamaican plundered 48* in a mere 13 balls to dent Bangalore's hopes and consign them to a fifth straight defeat.

How Bangalore come back for such an onslaught will in a lot of ways define their character. They have a turnaround time of just a day to gather their thoughts as they get ready to host Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7). Delhi, themselves are coming off two successive losses so both teams are in need of momentum and will certainly fancy their chances on a batting beauty that is M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If history is anything to go by Bangalore will not find a better opposition than Delhi to help them get out of this rut. The two teams have met 21 times at the IPL and Bangalore have won 13 of those encounters. Delhi have taken home 7 while one game was washed out. Bangalore have won five out of their last five encounters against Delhi and considering their current situation, there's nothing more they will wish than for this trend to continue.

It's not going to be easy though. Delhi are a stronger, better unit this time around packed with abundance of talent who will be itching to stage a comeback after two crushing losses. Against Kings XI Punjab they lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose by 14 runs after seemingly cruising in the chase. In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi batsmen suffered on a sluggish Kotla pitch which was described as the "by far the worst this season" by Ricky Ponting, the head coach.

In some ways, the Delhi batsmen will be glad to play on a surface that has true bounce and carry. M Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered to have the best batting surface in the country and the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will want to cash in the opportunity against a Bangalore attack which, to put it mildly, has looked timid. The last time Pant played on this surface in an IPL game he smashed 85 in 48 balls. Delhi will certainly wish for Pant to come out with the same belligerent approach.

As far as Bangalore are considered, they have looked out of ideas. Kohli and AB de Villiers entertained the home crowd in a 108-run stand against Kolkata as the hosts amassed 205/3. The total looked safe till about the 17th over of the defence before Andre 'the giant' took centre stage and in nine scoring shots, stunned the home crowd into silence and took his side home.

Kohli came down hard upon his bowlers post the match saying, "the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable." His anger is justified. Despite the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi pulling things back, the pacers just couldn't hit a right length. Factor this - Chahal and Negi together bowled 7.1 overs and returned combined figures of 3/45. The pacers - Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Marcus Stoinis and Mohammed Siraj - bowled 12 overs and gave away and whopping 159 runs for two wickets.

With such a quick turnaround, the surface is unlikely to change much and is rather expected to deteriorate further. Will Kohli opt for Washington Sundar or Prayas Ray Barman and play three spinners for a pacer? Or will Kohli add more batting depth? There are a lot of questions and not a lot of time for the team management to answer. But, one thing is for certain this game against Delhi is absolutely vital for Bangalore because if they lose this one too, it will be a really hard climb thereon.

Players to watch out for

Rishabh Pant: The left-hander has an excellent record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The true bounce and lack of seam movement make the surface ideal for his kind of shot-making. Add to that the confidence of Bangalore bowlers which has nose-dived rather alarmingly, Pant will definitely want to make merry come Sunday.

Virat Kohli: The captain is angry, there's no doubt in that. He has not minced words at post-match press conferences be it for his bowlers or the umpires. If there is one player that takes his game a notch higher when annoyed, it is Kohli. He compiled a blistering 84 in the last game against KKR but still admitted his dismissal came at a wrong time for the side. He is hurt and hungry for runs- that is a dangerous combination as far as Kohli is concerned, so watch out Delhi!

Team News/Availability

Royal Challengers Bangalore: While the batting has largely delivered so far, the same cannot be said about the bowlers. Barring Negi in the last game and Chahal, the rest of the bowling has been insipid. Mohammed Siraj has looked way out of sorts and Kohli might bring in Kulwant Khejroliya in his place. Tim Southee could also make way for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has been in good form of late.

Delhi Capitals: Despite the loss, Delhi gave a good account of themselves against Hyderabad and might not want to tinker with the combination just yet.

Probable XI

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj/Kulwant Khejroliya

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant (wk), Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Harshal Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ankush Bains, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford
