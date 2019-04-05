IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: KKR Opt to Bowl; Narine, Southee Feature in Respective XIs

19:13(IST)

RCB have done far worse than not winning an IPL. They have been singularly abysmal in even making it to the playoffs. The one time they went deep under Kohli, it was on the back of his own exceptional run as a batsman in 2016, when he showed us how Don Bradman would have owned this format. The rest of the time, RCB under Virat Kohli has been a collapsing heap of mediocrity that has repeatedly set itself on fire. Their start to the 2019 season suggests another year of pain. It's a good time to wonder just what's holding this side back. Is it Virat Kohli?