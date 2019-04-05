Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: KKR Opt to Bowl; Narine, Southee Feature in Respective XIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 5, 2019, 7:37 PM IST

Match 17, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 05 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

19:42(IST)
19:41(IST)

RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel (wk), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

19:41(IST)

KKR (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(capt/wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

19:40(IST)

Kohli: The key is not to be desperate about what we want to achieve. We want to play fearless cricket. I would back my skills and we want to execute our plans in this match. We have made a couple of changes. We want more balance in our bowling so Tim Southee replaces Hetmyer and Pawan Negi comes in place of Umesh Yadav. I want more bowling options when situation becomes difficult.

19:39(IST)

Karthik: We had a five-day break after a tough game against DC. We will bowl first. Just the one change, Sunil Narine comes back in. Kohli is a class player, I don't want to sledge him as he will even play better than. We want to play in the right spirit of the game, I have always believed in that.

19:36(IST)

RCB have included Southee and Negi in the playing XI, while Narine makes his return too for KKR.

19:32(IST)

Karthik has won the toss and KKR will bowl first.

19:28(IST)

We are few minutes away from the toss and it will be interesting to see what team combination RCB come up with. 

19:15(IST)

Things aren't going to be easy for RCB tonight, considering the likes of Lynn, Russell, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik and Naraine (if fit) will look to make the most of the flat track and small boundaries at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

19:13(IST)

RCB have done far worse than not winning an IPL. They have been singularly abysmal in even making it to the playoffs. The one time they went deep under Kohli, it was on the back of his own exceptional run as a batsman in 2016, when he showed us how Don Bradman would have owned this format. The rest of the time, RCB under Virat Kohli has been a collapsing heap of mediocrity that has repeatedly set itself on fire. Their start to the 2019 season suggests another year of pain. It's a good time to wonder just what's holding this side back. Is it Virat Kohli? 

19:13(IST) IPL 2019 | Is Kohli's Style of Leadership the Spoke in RCB's Wheel?

The one time they went deep under Kohli, it was on the back of his own exceptional run as a batsman in 2016, when he showed us how Don Bradman would have owned this format.

19:09(IST)

Here's what Parthiv Patel and Piyush Chawla had to say ahead of the match: 

19:09(IST) WATCH | We Don't Deserve to be in This Position: Parthiv

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel speaks to the media ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.

19:09(IST) WATCH | RCB Are Going to Come Hard at us: Chawla

Legspinner Piyush Chawla speaks to the media ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.

19:03(IST)
19:01(IST)

Here's a look back at last five RCB-KKR encounters: 

19:01(IST) IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

One of the most intense rivalries that exist in the Indian Premier League is that between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

18:49(IST)

Andre Russell has the maximum strike rate in the death overs after the first 16 matches. He has scored 122 runs in just 41 deliveries at a phenomenal strike rate of 297.56 in this phase of play. It basically means that he has scored almost three runs per ball in the death overs! 

18:49(IST) IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

The average team strike rate in the powerplay is close to 141 while the team strike rate at the death has constantly hovered in the interval of 168-171 in the last three editions of the IPL - a significant difference!

18:40(IST)

Russell hasn’t taken a backward step so far. In just three games he has managed to tally 15 sixes, most of them touching the stratosphere. In addition to that, he is also KKR’s highest wickettaker so far with five scalps, proving his all-round versatility. No total will be safe or out of bounds till Russell is in the middle.

18:36(IST)

Meanwhile, KKR came very close to maintaining an unbeaten streak this season against the Delhi Capitals last weekend and were only eked out via a ‘Super Over’. The Dinesh Karthik-led side have done most things right this year and the X-factor for them has been West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell. The Jamaican powerhouse is averaging 79.5 this season but more importantly has a strike-rate of 248.43 coming lower down the order. Russell would relish the wayward stuff on offer by the RCB bowlers, who have struggled to keep any batting line-up in check. His form down the order has made up for inconsistent KKR top-order especially their opening combination.

18:28(IST)

Despite their struggling form, Kohli and de Villiers are nearing personal milestones. Kohli is 17 runs away from becoming the second Indian cricketer after Suresh Raina to complete 8,000 T20 runs and de Villiers is 15 runs short of becoming the second highest T20 run-scorer for RCB. He has 3,406 runs under his belt.

18:24(IST)

18:19(IST)

Batting collapse is the biggest worrying factor for RCB and to made matters worse captain Kohli's form has not been up to the mark by his high standards. He has managed a below 20 average in four games. Parthiv and de Villiers are the only batsmen who average over 20.

18:12(IST)

18:10(IST)

Kohli has conceded that his struggling team is yet to get the right balance but will continue experimenting with its combinations. They lost their last game by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and now they will be up against a balanced KKR side, who have won two matches out of three they have played so far. Last time, the RCB beat KKR was in May 2016 at Eden Gardens.

18:02(IST)

The RCB need urgent improvement in all departments of the game but primarily their batting and bowling. Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, none of the RCB bowlers have looked remotely threatening and skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers’ continued failures have hurt the side badly.

17:59(IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been dogged by Murphy’s Law — ‘Everything that can go wrong, will go wrong’ — since the start of this season. Bowled out for 70 in the opening game of IPL-12, the slide has been relentless for Virat Kohli’s franchise. Earlier this week, in a clash of ‘wooden spooners’ RCB firmly emerged as the bottom-placed team so far with four defeats in four games. The road doesn’t get any easier for Bangalore from here on as they face impressive Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 17th match of this season. 

