IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2019, 9:06 AM IST

Match 42, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 24 April, 2019

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs

Man of the Match: AB de Villiers

23:44(IST)
23:41(IST)

RCB WINS: A comfortable 18-run win for RCB in the end as they beat KXIP. This is their fourth win in the tournament now. An exceptional effort by all the RCB bowlers here. 

23:38(IST)

TWO IN TWO: Umesh has made amends to his expensive looking figures here as he bags two in two. He bowls a short one to Viljoen and he gloves it straight to the keeper. KXIP are 182/7. 

23:36(IST)

OUT: A six by Ashwin on Umesh, and then he is caught on the boundary by Kohli. This is all but over for KXIP. What a game this has been. KXIP are 182/6. 21 needed off 4 balls now. 

23:34(IST)

OUT: Navdeep has another wicket as he removes dangerman Pooran here. Once again ABD takes a sensational catch to dismiss Pooran for 46. Saini has two in one over. KXIP need 27 from last over.

23:31(IST)
23:28(IST)

OUT: The match has completely turned around with the dismissal of MIller. Saini bowls a full one and Miller goes for his shot. But he is caught beautifully by AB de Villiers at long on. He goes for 24. KXIP are 173/4. 

23:26(IST)

MISS: Disaster for RCB as Stoinis drops a sitter. Umesh bowls a full one and Pooran takes the aerial route. But Pooran is in luck as he survives on 44. This could be the game-changing moment for RCB. Another over comes to an end as Punjab are 173/3 in 18 overs. 30 are needed off 12 balls now. 

23:22(IST)

Southee comes back into the attack and Miller slams him for two back to back fours. Now the equation is well within KXIP's reach. 11 runs come from the over as KXIP are 167/3 after 17 overs. 

23:17(IST)

SIX: Pooran is dealing in sixes at the moment. And he is striking it with utmost ease. He hits Moeen for a couple in the same over. Excellent batting this by the wicket-keeper. KXIP are 156/3 in 16 overs. 

23:14(IST)

So as the match stands right now, KXIP need 60 from 30 balls. They have Pooran and Miller on the crease who have been doing well till now, but if a wicket falls here, everything could change for KXIP. It's 143/3. 

23:07(IST)

SIX: Pooran gets one in the slot from Sundar and he dispatches it for a mighty six. And he follows it up with another six. Pooran is showing his worth here. Here KXIP need a lot more of these shots. And make it three sixes. Excellent batting here. 19 runs come from the over as KXIP are 135/3 in 14 overs. 

23:00(IST)

The run rate has come down drastically after the departure of Agarwal and Rahul. But still KXIP are in control and don't need to press the panic button as Washington Sundar comes into the attack. It's 110/3 after 12 overs. 

22:54(IST)

OUT: Moeen Ali comes into the attack now. He failed with the bat but he needs to deliver with the ball. And he has produced a wicket on the first ball. He gets dangerman KL Rahul for 42. The batsman tries to go over the top but ends up giving a simple catch to Southee. KXIP are 105/3. 

22:49(IST)
22:47(IST)

OUT: Stoinis has done the trick for RCB. He bangs in one short to Agarwal, and the batsman mishits it straight into the hands of Chahal. That's a big wicket for RCB as Agarwal goes for 35. KXIP are 101/2. 

22:45(IST)

100  FOR KXIP: Chahal comes back into the attack and RCB would pin hopes on him to deliver. But Agarwal hits him for a straight six. In the same over Mayank slams Chahal for a boundary through midwicket. KXIP are 101/1 after 9 overs. 

22:42(IST)

Another great over for KXIP comes to an end. Stoinis in his first over gives away 90 runs. RCB will have to introduce Chahal and Moeen Ali in tandem to restrict the scoring now. After 8 overs it' s 86/1. 

22:37(IST)

Saini comes on for another over and he is blasted for another two fours by KL Rahul. There is no stopping KXIP at the moment. RCB need a wicket here desperately here. After 7 overs it's 77/1. 

22:34(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:33(IST)

Might just be the game where spin might make the difference. The way medium pacers have gone for plenty from both sides. Game on for now. 

22:30(IST)

SIX: Rahul is unstoppable. He slams Chahal for a mighty six and follows it up with a cut that goes for a four. This keeps on getting better for Punjab. After 6 overs they have taken the score to 68/1. 

22:25(IST)

Southee comes back into the attack. Mayank too has started to get into groove on this wonderful batting wicket. He follows it up with another four through fine leg. KXIP are facing no problem at the moment. After 5 overs KXIP reach 56/1. 

22:21(IST)

Mayank Agarwal has now come to replace Hayle. He has had a great IPL this season. And Rahul gets a flick for a four. This is a good start as KXIP reach 48/1 after 4 overs. 

22:17(IST)

OUT: Umesh starts a fresh over and it has sailed for another hit. The next ball he gets one in the slot too but mishits to long on fielder AB de Villiers. A lucky breakthrough for RCB as Gayle goes for 23. It's 42/1. 

22:14(IST)

A change in the attack as Navdeep Saini comes into the attack. And Gayle welcomes him with a four down the ground. Gayle has just murdered the ball with that shot. No matter how big the target be, it's achievable at Chinnaswamy. Now Rahul gets a four through covers. These both openers are going great guns at the moment. A full ball, and Rahul goes over the top of covers for a four. Third over comes to an end as KXIP are 36/0. 

22:08(IST)

Umesh Yadav starts the proceedings from the other end and he has a huge responsibilty on his shoulders. He has been under the pump in this season. And he displays nerves first up as he starts with a wide. On the next delivery he concedes a four to Rahul. Excellent batting by KXIP batsmen. Make it two in two as Rahul flicks through midwicket. It's 23/0 after 2 overs. 

22:03(IST)

Gayle and Rahul make their way to the middle. First up they will face Tim Southee. He has been rather untested this season. It will be a good contest. He starts well and makes Rahul go on the backfoot that results in one run. Next ball he goes for a yorker for Gayle and nearly gets him. Excellent start by Southee. But he gives a wide then. And then Gayle gets a four through backward point. He gets another four through a deflection. Make that three as Gayle gets three boundaries. It's 14/0 after 1 over. 

21:55(IST)
21:52(IST)

Despite getting 200 on this wicket, RCB might not feel safe since KXIP have the firepower to achieve the score. Once again KL Rahul and Chris Gayle will hold the key for Punjab and if they come good no total is impossible for them. Also one has to keep in mind the dew factor. In the second innings it might be difficult for Chahal to grip the ball and there is no Steyn in the attack today. 

RCB vs KXIP in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 24) from 8:00 PM onwards. RCB vs KXIP live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Royal Challengers Bangalore are last on the points table but still have a mathematical chance of progressing to the IPL-12 playoffs. More than the progression, the more realistic prospect is RCB upsetting the equations of other teams and the first of those teams could be Kings XI Punjab. Ravichandran Ashwin’s side are in the middle of the points table at the moment with 10 points from 10 games. A couple of wins will almost assure them a berth in the playoffs but RCB could prove to be a major hurdle after finally finding a few wins.

The win over Chennai Super Kings might have been only by a solitary run but RCB know that barring a freak knock by MS Dhoni, they had dominated the whole encounter. Virat Kohli finally found his groove and raced to his first century of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders last week. With AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali looking in fine form with the willow, and along with skipper Kohli, RCB have enough firepower to post a big enough total at the placid Chinnaswamy track. The bowling has been the biggest worry for Kohli but Dale Steyn’s addition has provided him a lot of cheer.

Since his arrival in Bangalore, Steyn has had an immediate impact, picking wickets inside Power Play. Kohli will expect more of the same as Steyn will face the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle and Bangalore ‘hometown hero’ KL Rahul first up. Apart from Rahul, it’s also homecoming for Mayank Agarwal, who has stepped up a notch since breaking into the Indian Test side. Kings XI boast of a far more consistent bowling attack as compared to RCB. Team India paceman Mohammed Shami had led the way with 13 scalps in 10 games while Ashwin has bagged 11 wickets so far.

The visitors’ bowling attack will need to be at their best to halt RCB in front of packed crowd at home. The question is can Kohli’s RCB string a few wins in a row and get back into contention of making the playoffs?

Previous clash

RCB won by eight wickets the first time the two teams met this season, in Mohali. It was the game that ended their six-match losing streak this season.

Players to watch out for

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper has had one of his toughest seasons, both as captain and batsman. After losing six games on the trot, Kohli has found some cheer with couple of wins on the trot. The century against KKR was a turning point in the season for Kohli, who will look to end this season with a bang before heading into the ICC World Cup.

Chris Gayle: No bowling attack feels safe with the prospect of facing the Universe Boss. RCB know the West Indian very closely with Gayle having been an integral part of the franchise for many seasons. The Kings XI opener loves the Chinnaswamy stadium and will relish his return to Bangalore.

Team News/ Availability:

RCB: Moeen Ali will be playing in possibly his last game of the IPL this season with the English players set to return by April 26. For Wednesday’s clash, Kohli can stick to the winning XI.

KXIP: Moises Henriques is injured and remain unavailable but Andrew Tye could replace Hardus Viljoen, who proved expensive in the last game.

Probable Playing XI:

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi and Marcus Stoinis.

KXIP: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye/ Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
