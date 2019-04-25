IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium Highlights: As It Happened

22:03(IST)

Gayle and Rahul make their way to the middle. First up they will face Tim Southee. He has been rather untested this season. It will be a good contest. He starts well and makes Rahul go on the backfoot that results in one run. Next ball he goes for a yorker for Gayle and nearly gets him. Excellent start by Southee. But he gives a wide then. And then Gayle gets a four through backward point. He gets another four through a deflection. Make that three as Gayle gets three boundaries. It's 14/0 after 1 over.