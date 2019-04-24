Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Kohli Braces for KXIP Test at Home

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 24, 2019, 6:12 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:45(IST)

Mayank Agarwal vs Navdeep Saini
In an otherwise insipid Bangalore bowling unit, the one pacer who has really impressed is Navdeep Saini. With the ability to clock over 150kph consistently, Saini has deceived the best in the business with his raw pace and accurate lengths. Despite India internationals Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav in the side, Saini has emerged as Kohli's pace spearhead. He has an economy of 7.68 so far this IPL, comfortably the best among the Bangalore pacers and will hold key early on the innings especially against someone like Agarwal.
The Punjab No.3 hasn't been in the best in the best of nicks this season having scored just two half-centuries in nine matches. Ashwin will certainly want his ace player to get some form back but Agarwal will have to be wary of Saini, especially early on his innings.

18:32(IST)

Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami
There is probably no bowler in the world who can claim to have the wood over Kohli. But if there is one thing which fast bowlers off late have targeted is his area outside off stump. The compulsive driver of the ball that Kohli is, he often goes hard at anything outside off and has often been caught edging behind. This is probably an area which Shami can exploit.
The pacer has come leaps and bounds over the last few years in the shortest format of the game and can certainly cause a problem or two to Kohli. Shami was the one to get rid of Kohli the last time these two teams faced off and will once again be keen on getting his man.

18:24(IST)

Chris Gayle vs Yuzvendra Chahal
The Universe Boss showed his class the last time these two sides met scoring an unbeaten 99 against his former franchise. However, the one bowler he couldn't go or rather chose not to go after was the wily leg-spinner Chahal. The leg-spinner, having bowled to Gayle numerous times in the RCB nets, knew exactly how to contain him, a feat bowlers from all over the world have failed to achieve.
In all, Gayle could only score 11 runs from 12 balls he faced off Chahal which included one four. Come Wednesday, Virat Kohli will once again want to target Gayle with his primary weapon and hope this time around Chahal dislodges the opener early.

18:20(IST)

It was against Kings XI Punjab that Royal Challengers Bangalore broke their run of six consecutive losses when the two sides met earlier this month. With no other option but to win all of their games, Bangalore will want to once again put their best foot forward and come up trumps against Ravichandran Ashwin & co. at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday (April 24). We look at five key battles that might decide the eventual outcome of this contest.
 

18:10(IST)

Stoinis also said the transformation was not something which happened suddenly but it was a gradual process. "From outside, it might look like it happened all of a sudden, but it also shows that the game of cricket is only about minor details. Even in the time we were losing, we learnt a lot, started getting closer in a lot of games," he opined. Stoinis also felt the return of Smith and Warner will help the team in the showpiece event. "It [their returns] is a massive boost. People have stepped up in the last few months and we have started winning games consistently. It all adds to the mixture and definitely adds to a World Cup winning combination," he said.

17:53(IST)

After a lacklusture show in 2018, Australia started this year on a good note as they outclassed India 3-2 in their own backyard before hammering Pakistan 5-0 in the UAE. With such results, the yellow brigade is now being considered as favourites for the 2019 World Cup and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis feels the turnaround in form has happened just at the right time. Also, the return of Steve Smith and David Warner has further strengthened the Australian team, who will be eyeing their sixth title at the showpiece event.
"I think everyone is really confident. To win eight games in a row away from home was very important for us," Stoinis told reporters on the sidelines of a Royal Challengers Bangalore training session. "We needed it. We had lost a lot of games over the last year or so. It's good timing. Everyone started to believe in each other and we started to play well as a team," he explained.

17:42(IST)

Apart from KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, their batsmen have not been performing -- a worrying sign for the Punjab-based franchise who are at the fifth position in the points table. Their bowling has also been not great with bowlers leaking runs and not picking up wickets at crucial junctures of the game.  RCB would be the more confident side going into the match, having beaten the KXIP the last time these two teams met at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13. 

17:32(IST)

The inclusion of Dale Steyn has strengthened their bowling attack who is not only providing the early breakthroughs but also is instilling confidence in others bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Their batting boasts off having world class batters like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who have been in good form in the tournament.  KXIP, on the other hand, lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the national capital. 

17:25(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's IPL encounter between RCB and KXIP.  With two back to back wins, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim for yet another victory and keep their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Wednesday. RCB would take a lot of confidence from their last victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which they registered despite heroics from MS Dhoni in a nail-biting clash. ​

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Kohli Braces for KXIP Test at Home

RCB celebrate after fall of a wicket. (IPL T20)

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Apart from KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, their batsmen have not been performing -- a worrying sign for the Punjab-based franchise who are at the fifth position in the points table. Their bowling has also been not great with bowlers leaking runs and not picking up wickets at crucial junctures of the game. RCB would be the more confident side going into the match, having beaten the KXIP the last time these two teams met at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13.

RCB vs KXIP in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 24) from 8:00 PM onwards. RCB vs KXIP live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Royal Challengers Bangalore are last on the points table but still have a mathematical chance of progressing to the IPL-12 playoffs. More than the progression, the more realistic prospect is RCB upsetting the equations of other teams and the first of those teams could be Kings XI Punjab. Ravichandran Ashwin’s side are in the middle of the points table at the moment with 10 points from 10 games. A couple of wins will almost assure them a berth in the playoffs but RCB could prove to be a major hurdle after finally finding a few wins.

The win over Chennai Super Kings might have been only by a solitary run but RCB know that barring a freak knock by MS Dhoni, they had dominated the whole encounter. Virat Kohli finally found his groove and raced to his first century of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders last week. With AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali looking in fine form with the willow, and along with skipper Kohli, RCB have enough firepower to post a big enough total at the placid Chinnaswamy track. The bowling has been the biggest worry for Kohli but Dale Steyn’s addition has provided him a lot of cheer.

Since his arrival in Bangalore, Steyn has had an immediate impact, picking wickets inside Power Play. Kohli will expect more of the same as Steyn will face the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle and Bangalore ‘hometown hero’ KL Rahul first up. Apart from Rahul, it’s also homecoming for Mayank Agarwal, who has stepped up a notch since breaking into the Indian Test side. Kings XI boast of a far more consistent bowling attack as compared to RCB. Team India paceman Mohammed Shami had led the way with 13 scalps in 10 games while Ashwin has bagged 11 wickets so far.

The visitors’ bowling attack will need to be at their best to halt RCB in front of packed crowd at home. The question is can Kohli’s RCB string a few wins in a row and get back into contention of making the playoffs?

Previous clash

RCB won by eight wickets the first time the two teams met this season, in Mohali. It was the game that ended their six-match losing streak this season.

Players to watch out for

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper has had one of his toughest seasons, both as captain and batsman. After losing six games on the trot, Kohli has found some cheer with couple of wins on the trot. The century against KKR was a turning point in the season for Kohli, who will look to end this season with a bang before heading into the ICC World Cup.

Chris Gayle: No bowling attack feels safe with the prospect of facing the Universe Boss. RCB know the West Indian very closely with Gayle having been an integral part of the franchise for many seasons. The Kings XI opener loves the Chinnaswamy stadium and will relish his return to Bangalore.

Team News/ Availability:

RCB: Moeen Ali will be playing in possibly his last game of the IPL this season with the English players set to return by April 26. For Wednesday’s clash, Kohli can stick to the winning XI.

KXIP: Moises Henriques is injured and remain unavailable but Andrew Tye could replace Hardus Viljoen, who proved expensive in the last game.

Probable Playing XI:

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi and Marcus Stoinis.

KXIP: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye/ Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
AB de Villiersipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRCB vs KXIPvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking