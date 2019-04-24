IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Kohli Braces for KXIP Test at Home

18:32(IST)

Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami

There is probably no bowler in the world who can claim to have the wood over Kohli. But if there is one thing which fast bowlers off late have targeted is his area outside off stump. The compulsive driver of the ball that Kohli is, he often goes hard at anything outside off and has often been caught edging behind. This is probably an area which Shami can exploit.

The pacer has come leaps and bounds over the last few years in the shortest format of the game and can certainly cause a problem or two to Kohli. Shami was the one to get rid of Kohli the last time these two teams faced off and will once again be keen on getting his man.