IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match at Bengaluru: RR Aim to Keep Slim Playoff Chances Alive

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2019, 6:39 PM IST

18:38(IST)

What will be on Rajasthan's side is momentum. They are coming into this game with two solid wins on the bounce and will want to give their captain Steve Smith, who flies back to Australia after this game, a happy send-off. 

18:34(IST)

RCB's poor form means that even if they do win their remaining games they will have to rely on Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals defeat their respective opponents to make it through. 

18:29(IST)

While Bangalore (8 points from 12 games) will be relying on miracles aplenty to stand any chance of going through, Rajasthan (10 points from 12 games) have a faint chance of qualifying if they win their last two games. 

18:22(IST)

Languishing at seventh and eighth respectively on the points table, both Rajasthan and Bangalore have performed well below their pedigree in the IPL 2019. Amazingly, both still have the chance of making the playoffs. 

18:14(IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to give their yet another forgettable IPL season some sense of respectability when they face a resurgent Rajasthan Royals outfit today. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

Follow all the live cricket action from IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR): What will be on Rajasthan's side is momentum. They are coming into this game with two solid wins on the bounce and will want to give their captain Steve Smith, who flies back to Australia after this game, a happy send-off.

Preview: Having won their last two fixtures in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for another win and keep their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Tuesday.

With 10 points from 12 games, Rajasthan are currently languishing at the second last spot in the points table. They would be hoping to continue their winning streak after securing victories in their last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After Tuesday's game, skipper Steve Smith would be leaving for Australia to join the national camp ahead of the upcoming World Cup. And thus, he would be desperate to end his IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note.

On the other hand, RCB are now out of the contention of making it to the playoffs after losing to table toppers Delhi Capitals in their last game. RCB captain Virat Kohli has already insisted that they would like to remain positive in the remaining two matches and would be playing a positive brand of cricket.

"The important thing now, with two games left, is to go out there and have fun. Not take too much pressure. Obviously we want to perform as best as we can, but the fun factor should not go away," Kohli said after the Delhi game.

"We put ourselves under too much pressure in the first six games and then it is always hard work in the latter half. We have to go out there and play positive cricket. Once the last two games are done, sit down and see where the tournament goes," he added.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane , Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith (c), Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun
