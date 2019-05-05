IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Match at Chinnaswamy Highlights: As It Happened

23:17(IST)

High pressure for SRH and Vijay Shankar is summoned by Williamson for the 16th over and Gurkeerat has really taken him on. Three boundaries off Shankar, who also bowled a wide and conceded three more singles to make it a 16 run over. What will worry Williamson is how his fielders aren't able to get their hands on the ball, which has led to this expensive over at this crucial juncture. RCB are 146/3 after 16 overs and are cruising towards victory.