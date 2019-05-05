Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Match at Chinnaswamy Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 9:03 AM IST

Match 54, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 04 May, 2019

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:44(IST)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to wait and watch the game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders after the Royal Challengers Bangalore gave the KKR a lifeline with the performance today. Kane Williamson will surely be disappointed at the way they lost this game after edging forward with early wickets. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:41(IST)

As always the toss has played a vital role in the IPL and more so at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. 

23:39(IST)

4 and 4! Well well well! Umesh Yadav for all the runs he conceded earlier in the day has finished this chase off and how! He's smashed Mohammad Nabi for two consecutive boundaries on the off side of the first two balls of the final over to put the seal on the game. RCB have won the game by 4 wickets and this after Virat and AB departed within the first three overs.

23:37(IST)

Absolutely brilliant bowling from Khaleel under pressure in the 19th over. Khaleel bowled a couple of wides and conceded three singles, the last of which was to Umesh Yadav but also got the important wickets of Gurkeerat and Washington in quick succession to make a massive dent in RCB's hopes of winning this. RCB need 6 from the last over. 

23:35(IST)

WICKET: The RCB collapse is on and SRH will be enjoying this. Washington Sundar now plays a nothing shot as he looks for the boundary and Manish Pandey has taken a simple catch to make that their 6th wicket. This is going down to the wire. 

23:32(IST)

WICKET: Absolutely out of the blue Gurkeerat (65) has been dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed as Yusuf Pathan takes the simplest of catches at backward point. Can RCB hold on or will their be yet another collapse under pressure. 

23:29(IST)

Rashid Khan has bowled out and his fourth over was quite the eventful one. Two massive sixes and then almost a third before Vijay Shankar intervened to take a difficult catch and dismiss the dangerous Hetmyer. That's brought Colin de Grandhomme to the middle with 2 overs to go and 11 runs needed to win. 

23:28(IST)

WICKET: Hetmyer (75) got greedy and tried a third six of the over off Rashid but Vijay Shankar catches it at long-off. 

23:26(IST)

SIX and SIX! Rashid Khan will want to forget this match very very quickly. First ball he was dispatched over square-leg by Gurkeerat before Hetmyer matched that off the third ball of the over.

23:24(IST)

Williamson will be pleased with the effort in Bhuvneshwar's final over as it was economical and there weren't any chances of getting hit around the park. Hetmyer and Gurkeerat manage just the five runs in singles which takes RCB to 151/3. The hosts now need 25 from the last three overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:21(IST)

This is the first time the RCB have a 100+ partnership that does not involve Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers. The last time that happened was in 2013 against KXIP which was Cheteshwar Pujara and Chris Gayle’s doing.

23:17(IST)

High pressure for SRH and Vijay Shankar is summoned by Williamson for the 16th over and Gurkeerat has really taken him on. Three boundaries off Shankar, who also bowled a wide and conceded three more singles to make it a 16 run over. What will worry Williamson is how his fielders aren't able to get their hands on the ball, which has led to this expensive over at this crucial juncture. RCB are 146/3 after 16 overs and are cruising towards victory. 

23:15(IST)

50! Brilliant half-century for Gurkeerat Singh Mann against SRH here in the final game. He along with Hetmyer have literally brought RCB back from the jaws of defeat. 

23:11(IST)

Two boundaries, three dot balls and one single to Gurkeerat Singh - that's how Basil Thampi's fourth over panned out. RCB well and truly throwing the kitchen sink here and are not going to go down without a fight. RCB are 130/3 after 15 overs and need 46 runs off the last 5 overs.

23:08(IST)

4 and 4! Gurkeerat Singh is joining the party with Hetmyer. Basil Thampi pitches it short and on both occassions Singh has just pulled it away to long leg for two consecutive boundaries. This partnership is now a 109 runs and counting.

23:05(IST)

Rashid Khan finally has an over which he is more used to as he concedes only 6 runs in his third over. Hetmyer though still found the boundary down at long-off despite the presence of a fielder which has left Rashid terribly upset. Hetmyer and Gurkeerat manage just two more singles to take the score to 121/3 after 14 overs. 

23:03(IST)
23:01(IST)

Williamson brings Bhuvneshwar back into the attack and Hetmyer takes a single to give Gurkeerat the strike, who smacks him away for a boundary and returns the favour to Hetmyer. The West Indian then tonks Bhuvi over mid-wicket for a six before almost losing his wicket off the next ball. Hetmyer looks towards the point boundary, but Yusuf Pathan drops a sitter and lets him off. That could come back to hurt them given the way Hetmyer is going right now. RCB are 115/3. 

22:57(IST)

Gurkeerat and Hetmyer have worked together brilliantly, but it's too late in the season unfortunately for the RCB side. Gurkeerat manages to get a boundary of Thampi in his third over as he pulled him away to square-leg. The duo picked up five singles and a two in the over other than that to make it a 10 run over and keep the required run-rate very much under control. RCB are 102/3 after 12 overs.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:52(IST)

Shimron Hetmyer finally comes to the party. We know he can hit the ball well but has not shown any form previously. Finally we get to see what he is capable off. 

22:51(IST)

Expensive over from Rashid Khan in the 11th over of the innings. Two massive sixes from the left hander Hetmyer helped him bring up his half century. Along with that the batsmen picked up three singles to keep the scoreboard ticking and make it a 15-run over. RCB are 92/3 after 11 overs.  

22:49(IST)

50! Shimron Hetmyer has come to the party in Bangalore today. Two big sixes of Rashid Khan on the leg-side to bring up the milestone. Rashid Khan not happy at all at being taken on like that. 

22:47(IST)

Thampi has well and truly put his previous performance here behind. Two fantastic overs from the fast bowler to keep Hetmyer and Gurkeerat from getting away. Just the five singles for the batsmen in that over as the innings reaches the halfway mark. After 10 overs RCB are 77/3. 

22:42(IST)

Nabi through with his second over and the 9th of the innings. Hetmyer took him on and sent him a few rows back for a six, but other than that along with Gurkeerat kept the scoreboard moving with five singles in the over. 11 run over takes RCB to 72/3 after 9 overs. Not over by any stretch of imagination this contest. 

22:40(IST)

SIX! Hetmyer makes room for himself and absolutely clobbers Nabi over mid-wicket into the stands. What a hit! RCB will need quite a few more of that for a positive result today. 

22:37(IST)

SRH introduce Basil Thampi into the attack. Thampi, the last time he played at Chinnaswamy Stadium he went for 70 runs without getting a wicket. Today, his first over has been more or less on the money and economical. Just the five singles for the right hand left hand combination of Hetmyer and Gurkeerat. RCB move onto 61/3 after 8 overs.

22:31(IST)

SRH bring Mohammad Nabi into the attack in the seventh over and he concedes seven runs. The first five balls saw both Gurkeerat and Hetmyer struggle to get him away, but a the last ball down the leg side at Hetmyer gave him a chance to free his arms and pick up a boundary at square-leg. RCB move onto 56/3 after 7 overs. 

22:28(IST)

Good come back by the left-armer Khaleel Ahmed in his third over. Keeps the batsmen quiet and the runs down too in this over. Gurkeerat and Hetmyer can't get him away and have to settle for four singles in the over. Kane Williamson will be impressed that they went through the Power Play in the way they did. RCB are 49/3 after 6 overs.

22:24(IST)

Expensive first over from Rashid Khan as Hetmyer whacks him for a six on the fourth ball. Rashid began the over with a wide, and that was followed up by a few good deliveries before the six. Right after Hetmyer could have had a boundary but Gurkeerat's bat got in the way at the non-striker's end and flew a distance eventually making that a dot ball. 10 runs of that over and RCB move to 45/3 after 5 overs. 

22:18(IST)

Not the ideal over from Khaleel after he dismissed Virat Kohli earlier. Three boundaries from that over along with a couple of wides will give the likes of Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh some sense of relief. After Hetmyer smashed him for two boundaries, Gurkeerat sent the fifth ball of the over through the off-side for the third boundary of the over to make it a 15 run one. RCB are 35/3 after 4 overs. 

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Match at Chinnaswamy Highlights: As It Happened

Loading...
Follow all the live IPL 2019 action as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): With Virat, Parthiv and AB all back in the hut, RCB rode the brilliance of Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann in their final IPL 2019 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hetmyer and Gurkeerat with half-centuries to their name took RCB to the cusp of a win but both have been dismissed and SRH have their tails up in the final couple of overs.

RCB vs SRH in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (May 4) from 8:00 PM onwards. RCB vs SRH live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to salvage pride while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to seal the final play-off berth when the two sides square-off for one final time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side will need to forget their disappointing Super Over loss to three-time champions Mumbai Indians and need to get their act together in their must-win game.

One good news for Hyderabad is that even if they lose their last game, they can still reach the playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) don't win more than one of their last two matches.

In the absence of their star batsmen -- David Warner and Johnny Bairstow-- young Manish Pandey shouldered the responsibility in their game against Mumbai as he clobbered Hardik Pandya for a six in the final ball to push the match into the Super Over.

Pandey played a valiant 47-ball unbeaten 71-run knock and didn't let his team miss the presence of Warner, who had consecutively scored runs for Hyderabad this season.

Along with him, skipper Williamson, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will also need to contribute effectively.

The Hyderabad bowlers have performed well so far but will need to click as a unit against Bangalore, which boasts of batsmen like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. A lot will also depend on leg-spinner Rashid Khan and K Khaleel Ahmed, who have been amongst the wickets for the Orange Army.

While Rashid has 14 wickets from 13 games, Khaleel has also been impressive with 14 scalps from just seven matches. They will need the support of the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Coming to Bangalore, the Kohli-led side has nothing to lose and will just look to play for pride after exiting from the race to the play-offs.

Kohli will certainly aim to end things on a winning note after losing eight of their 13 games. The skipper, who has amassed 448 runs from 13 games, is the leading run-getter for his side but lacked support from the other batsmen. Apart from him, de Villers has also contributed with 441 runs from 12 games.

The duo will need to leave the sad memories behind and get their act together.

Bangalore's bowling would once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Despite the wicket generally assisting batsmen in Bangalore, the host's bowlers will have to get wickets at regular intervals besides being economical.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee
cricket live scoreipl 2019ipl live scoreIPL matchLive Cricket Scorelive scorercb vs srhRCB vs SRH Livevirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking