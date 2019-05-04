Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium: SRH Look to Inch Closer to Playoffs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2019, 6:35 PM IST

Highlights

19:02(IST)

The home side are already out of the Playoff race after the rained-out encounter earlier this week. Pride is all RCB have to play for in their final league stage encounter and the like of Kohli and AB de Villiers will look to sign off on a winning note and spoil Hyderabad’s party.

18:53(IST)

The Sunrisers have the added incentive of making the Playoff since the IPL-12 final have been moved from Chennai to their home ground in Hyderabad. On a fine batting track in Bengaluru, Sunrisers bowlers Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed would have to be at their best to keep the likes of Virat Kohli & Co in check.

18:47(IST)

Manish Pandey has found a new lease of life since moving up to the No. 3 spot and now has 305 runs in 10 games at an average of 50.83 and a strike-rate of 141. Pandey, who will be playing in front of his home crowd in Bengaluru, was instrumental in ensuring a Super Over against Mumbai, smashing 71 off 47 balls and will be eyeing one final flourish to lock in the Playoff spot.

18:40(IST)

Their openers — David Warner and Jonny Bairstow — were their biggest trump cards and leading run-scorers with 692 and 445 runs respectively. However, Hyderabad always knew that the duo will not be available for the entire duration of the tournament.
The Sunrisers were hoping that their skipper Williamson would be able to step and partially make up for the twin losses but just 58 runs in seven games for the Kiwi skipper means the Hyderabad side have been under tremendous pressure

18:27(IST)

Thanks to convincing victories early in the season, the Sunrisers enjoy a net run rate of +0.653 — the best among all eight teams so far. A win over RCB should give them the best chance of locking in the Playoff berth after Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
A loss also won’t completely rule the Sunrisers out of reckoning but for now Kane Williamson’s side have their fate in their own hands. It has been a roller-coaster season for last season’s runners-up side with six wins and seven losses in the 13 games so far.

18:20(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB are already out of the tournament but SRH will be desperate for a victory today. A win will all but gurantee them a spot in the playoffs, only a big win for KKR will push SRH out if they win today!

SRH celebrate winning the match. (IPL)

Follow all the live IPL 2019 action as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

RCB vs SRH in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (May 4) from 8:00 PM onwards. RCB vs SRH live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW:Bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to salvage pride while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to seal the final play-off berth when the two sides square-off for one final time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side will need to forget their disappointing Super Over loss to three-time champions Mumbai Indians and need to get their act together in their must-win game.

One good news for Hyderabad is that even if they lose their last game, they can still reach the playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) don't win more than one of their last two matches.

In the absence of their star batsmen -- David Warner and Johnny Bairstow-- young Manish Pandey shouldered the responsibility in their game against Mumbai as he clobbered Hardik Pandya for a six in the final ball to push the match into the Super Over.

Pandey played a valiant 47-ball unbeaten 71-run knock and didn't let his team miss the presence of Warner, who had consecutively scored runs for Hyderabad this season.

Along with him, skipper Williamson, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will also need to contribute effectively.

The Hyderabad bowlers have performed well so far but will need to click as a unit against Bangalore, which boasts of batsmen like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. A lot will also depend on leg-spinner Rashid Khan and K Khaleel Ahmed, who have been amongst the wickets for the Orange Army.

While Rashid has 14 wickets from 13 games, Khaleel has also been impressive with 14 scalps from just seven matches. They will need the support of the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Coming to Bangalore, the Kohli-led side has nothing to lose and will just look to play for pride after exiting from the race to the play-offs.

Kohli will certainly aim to end things on a winning note after losing eight of their 13 games. The skipper, who has amassed 448 runs from 13 games, is the leading run-getter for his side but lacked support from the other batsmen. Apart from him, de Villers has also contributed with 441 runs from 12 games.

The duo will need to leave the sad memories behind and get their act together.

Bangalore's bowling would once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Despite the wicket generally assisting batsmen in Bangalore, the host's bowlers will have to get wickets at regular intervals besides being economical.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee
