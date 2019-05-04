IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium: SRH Look to Inch Closer to Playoffs

18:27(IST)

Thanks to convincing victories early in the season, the Sunrisers enjoy a net run rate of +0.653 — the best among all eight teams so far. A win over RCB should give them the best chance of locking in the Playoff berth after Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

A loss also won’t completely rule the Sunrisers out of reckoning but for now Kane Williamson’s side have their fate in their own hands. It has been a roller-coaster season for last season’s runners-up side with six wins and seven losses in the 13 games so far.