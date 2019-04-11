IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs CSK at Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals Face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

18:11(IST)

Having continued their superb form at home, Chennai Super Kings will now head to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League encounter on Thursday. On paper, CSK are favourites as they sit atop the points table, but then, this game is not played on paper. Having lost their previous game at home against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royals led by Ajinkya Rahane will look to come back strongly in this encounter against M.S. Dhoni and boys. But firstly, they need to get a hang of the wicket. Having dished out a slow one in the game against KKR, they found themselves in deep trouble and considering CSK's love for slow turners, another slow wicket will play into the visitors' hands.