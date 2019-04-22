IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: All Eyes on Dhawan & Pant as DC Eye Another Win

17:53(IST)

While half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer took the Delhi Capitals over the line against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla, it would probably have been a very different story had the young Sandeep Lamichhane not got the better off Chris Gayle and Sam Curran in the space of four balls. Gayle, who has been in ominous touch this season, was racing away with the game in his inimitable style before the leg-spinner had him caught by Axar Patel. By the end of the over, young Lamichhane picked up his third wicket to finish as the pick of the bowlers for his side with figures of 3/40.