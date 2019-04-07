IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Win Against Struggling Rajasthan Royals

18:26(IST)

T20 is a format of the game where a bowler’s economy-rate gains significantly more importance than his strike-rate. Most captains will bargain for an economy-rate around 8 an over in this day and age but when you can maintain it below 6 over the course of more than one game, the bowler is definitely doing something special. A look at IPL-11 statistics will show that only one bowler had an economy rate less than a run-a-ball — 5.86. It was Rajasthan Royals’ leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who played majority of the games in the second half of the tournament last year and although he picked up just 5 wickets in six games, it was his miserly economy-rate than made him the real threat.