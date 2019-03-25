Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Buttler Blitzkrieg Keeps Royals in Control

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2019, 10:41 PM IST

Match 4, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 25 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

22:46(IST)

Ashwin and Mujeeb pulling back things a bit for the Rajasthan Royals here, the pitch was a bit slowish in nature and you can see that. The spinners are proving difficult to hit, also because of the variations they are getting in

22:43(IST)
22:39(IST)

Buttler is really taking apart the Kings XI attack here, bringing out the ramp shots and then going over covers as well. He is already moved on to 61 from 33 deliveries and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon

22:33(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin gets the much-needed breakthrough for Kings XI Punjab. Its the quicker delivery and Rahane looks to play it towards third man but is completely beaten. Sees his off-stump peg back there. Delight for Ashwin and Kings XI, Rahane departs for 27 and Royals are 78/1

22:31(IST)

50! Sensational stuff from Jos Buttler and he completes his half-century here. This is a fantastic start to the IPL from the Englishman. Reaches the landmark in style as he goes over mid-off to find the boundary. Royals are 78/0 and looking really good here

22:30(IST)
22:26(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin has come into the attack now for Kings XI Punjab, he starts by conceding 7 runs in his first over. Important for Kings XI to pick a wicket here. Royals are currently running away with the game!

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:23(IST)

Rahane and Butler going ‘balle balle’’ in powerplay. Just the start Rajasthan needed to chase down big target. Key moment will be when Ashwin comes in to bowl I reckon

22:20(IST)

SIX, FOUR, FOUR! Buttler follows the dot ball with a thumping shot straight down the ground for a maximum. He then follows that with another boundary through the third man region before ending the over with a beautiful shot through the covers. 19 runs off that over! RR are 64/0 after 6 overs. 

22:18(IST)

FOUR! Sam Curran hasn't been at his best thus far. Short and wide to Buttler and the Englishman smashes his compatriot to the boundary. Curran follows that up with a good dot ball. 

22:16(IST)

Shami gets Buttler to slice one; luckily for the Englishman he clears the 30-yard circle but doesn't get a boundary. RR are 45/0 after 5 overs. 

22:14(IST)

Shami is generally been a bit underwhelming in the IPL and his first match in 2019 hasn't gotten off to the best start. He gets hit for a boundary by Buttler but pegs him back well thereafter. 

22:11(IST)

Buttler is normally someone who looks a bit shaky against spin but he's navigated Mujeeb - one of the best young spinners in the world - quite well. He ends the over with a big six over long off! RR are 38/1 after 4 overs. 

22:09(IST)

Mujeeb pegs things back early in his second over, bowling two dot balls on the trot after conceding a single. But Buttler smashes him for a four right down the ground thereafter. 

22:07(IST)

Mohammad Shami gets his first over but it's one to forget for the pacer who has been in such sensational form in international cricket recently. He's hit for two fours by Buttler and the Royals are off to a flying start. They are 27/0 after 3 overs. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:02(IST)

Audacious knock by Sarfraz to remind everyone of his talent. Dumped by RCB after a couple of indifferent seasons, showed more intent, more confidence, more strokes. Still needs shed a few kilos around his wiast though! Punjab have runs on the board, but on a pitch flush with runs, will have to bowl as well too. 

22:01(IST)

FOUR! Buttler begins his innings with a boundary, gently dabbing Mujeeb ur Rahman for a four down the leg side on the very first ball of the second over. He follows that with a single to get Rahane back on strike. 

21:59(IST)

The match is back underway and Sam Curran is the one opening the bowling for KXIP. Not the best start for him as he's hit for three fours by Rahane. RR are 12/0 after the first over. 

21:42(IST)

SIX! Sarfraz ends with a maximum here and that means Punjab picks 17 runs from the over.  Brilliant batting from the youngster and he finishes on 46 from 29 deliveries. Punjab end at 184/4 after their 20 overs. This is an excellent total on this pitch

21:36(IST)

WICKET! Pooran's stay at the crease comes to an end here, he hasn't really been getting it from the middle of the bat. This time holes out to Rahane at long off who takes a good catch. Pooran departs for 12 and Punjab are now 167/4

21:34(IST)
21:32(IST)

Sarfraz really needs to get a move on here, Unadkat meanwhile continues to leak runs here as Sarfraz hits one over the off-side, can he build on from here. 8 deliveries left and Kings XI have crossed 160 here

21:28(IST)

The scoring seems to have really gone down since Gayle's departure. Royals might well have saved themselves atleast 30-40 extra runs here by dismissing him. Punjab are currently 155/3 with two overs left

21:22(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Gayle dismissed by Stokes

He scored 79 of 47 balls.

This is now his highest score vs Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

21:19(IST)

Nicholas Pooran is the new man in to replace Gayle, he too can hit the ball a long way and if he manages to go berserk in the final few overs ,we could well be in for a few fireworks!

21:15(IST)

WICKET! That's the big one for Stokes, after being hit all over the ground he gets the big wicket of Gayle. The big man looks to pull one over mid-wicket for a maximum and it makes good connection also, unfortunately that's also the longish part of the ground and Rahul Tripathi is on the boundary. He times the jump perfectly to take a sharp catch. Gayle can't believe it but he has to walk back, departs for 79 and Punjab are 144/3

21:12(IST)

SIX-FOUR-FOUR! Chris Gayle is really turning on the show here, deposits one over long off. Stokes does well to get in the yorker next ball which beats Gayle, but it beats Buttler too behind the stumps. After that Gayle manages to hit one towards third man for a four. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 21:09(IST)

Several great T20 batsmen, but Gayle is on a pedestal all his own for the frequency with which he plays explosive knocks like these anywhere in the world, against any attack. Mind boggling!

21:05(IST)

Jofra Archer also leaking runs here, Gayle goes on the backfoot and lifts it over long on for a maximum. 10 runs from the over here and Kings XI Punjab getting a solid move on here. They are now 115/2 after 14 overs here

20:57(IST)

50! Chris Gayle has suddenly switched gears here. Three balls and three boundaries off Unadkat, after that he hits one straight over the bowlers head and into the sight screen. That helps him complete his half-century, he will have a crucial role to play as we approach the final 8 overs!

PREVIEW: After David Warner returned to the IPL with a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, it will be Steve Smith's time to return to action when the Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday (March 25). Beyond that mini talking point, Monday's clash is one between two sides known for inconsistency. Punjab are one of the underachievers in the tournament, having made the final only once. Rajasthan have tapered off after the first season and haven't reached the final since. These are sides that have often taken the lower half of the points table.
However, both Punjab and Rajasthan have never stopped trying. They've tinkered around with their combinations continuously and finally seem to have arrived at squads that could go the distance. There were hints in the last season too. Rajasthan made it to the top four while Punjab finished in the bottom half after a promising start. The biggest reason for that was a poor middle order and lack of depth after Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Punjab have got the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran for this season and how he goes in the middle order could prove vital to their chances. Their top order will once again be their biggest hope considering the lack of all-rounders apart from Sam Curran; Gayle, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal need to fire if Punjab are to go deep. Punjab's bowling has got plenty of 'mystery' about it with the addition of Varun Chakravarthy to go with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain R Ashwin. Their pace unit has Andrew Tye, the highest wicket taker last season, as well as Mohammed Shami and Ankit Rajpoot.

Rajasthan's bowling strength lies in their pace. Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron and Jaydev Unadkat are all good options for a ground that's known to assist pace. Shreyas Gopal and Ish Sodhi are underrated but useful legspinners, while K Gowtham did a decent job with his off-spin last year. The batting has plenty of firepower in Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, and now also has solidity in Steve Smith. Captain Ajinkya Rahane too will hope to improve on his strike-rate, which was slightly on the low side last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rahane: The Rajasthan captain had a forgettable season last year, struggling to up the ante with his strike-rate. He even had to push himself down the order as Buttler and D'Arcy Short provided quicker starts. Rahane believes he has a chance of making it to the World Cup if he has a good IPL. The other batsmen in the line up - Smith, Stokes and Buttler - could leave early due to international assignments/World Cup preparation, and Rahane's role could prove more vital.

Chris Gayle: The universe boss is in stunning hitting form. Ask England. He has already announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup, and is perhaps on his last legs in T20 cricket too. Irrespective of what his future is, his form is key to Punjab's chances. No batsman has more IPL centuries than Gayle, and a few more this season will boost Punjab.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Punjab: David Miller will miss the game as he's in South Africa featuring in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Nicholas Pooran could make his IPL debut. Andrew Tye is yet to join the squad. Varun missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently due to a shoulder injury and might not be available to play immediately.

Rajasthan: Steve Smith had an elbow injury recently, but seems to have recovered completely. He has been training with the Rajasthan squad over the last one week and should be available from the first game.

PROBABLE XI

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi/Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni/Varun Aaron.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair/Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

FULL SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(capt), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(capt), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
