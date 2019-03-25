Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Stokes Removes Gayle

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2019, 9:16 PM IST

Match 4, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 25 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Highlights

21:19(IST)

Nicholas Pooran is the new man in to replace Gayle, he too can hit the ball a long way and if he manages to go berserk in the final few overs ,we could well be in for a few fireworks!

21:15(IST)

WICKET! That's the big one for Stokes, after being hit all over the ground he gets the big wicket of Gayle. The big man looks to pull one over mid-wicket for a maximum and it makes good connection also, unfortunately that's also the longish part of the ground and Rahul Tripathi is on the boundary. He times the jump perfectly to take a sharp catch. Gayle can't believe it but he has to walk back, departs for 79 and Punjab are 144/3

21:12(IST)

SIX-FOUR-FOUR! Chris Gayle is really turning on the show here, deposits one over long off. Stokes does well to get in the yorker next ball which beats Gayle, but it beats Buttler too behind the stumps. After that Gayle manages to hit one towards third man for a four. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 21:09(IST)

Several great T20 batsmen, but Gayle is on a pedestal all his own for the frequency with which he plays explosive knocks like these anywhere in the world, against any attack. Mind boggling!

21:05(IST)

Jofra Archer also leaking runs here, Gayle goes on the backfoot and lifts it over long on for a maximum. 10 runs from the over here and Kings XI Punjab getting a solid move on here. They are now 115/2 after 14 overs here

20:57(IST)

50! Chris Gayle has suddenly switched gears here. Three balls and three boundaries off Unadkat, after that he hits one straight over the bowlers head and into the sight screen. That helps him complete his half-century, he will have a crucial role to play as we approach the final 8 overs!

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 20:52(IST)

Mayank looked impressive till a superb catch by Kulkarni sent him back. Big opportunity for Sarfraz to get his career back on the rails. Rajasthan bowlers have been impressive, not conceding too many so far on what looks a flat track. But Gayle’s still in, so mayhem may not be far away

20:49(IST)

Sarfaraz is the new man in here but Gayle really needs to get a move on now. Sarfaraz finally founds the boundary as he hits one through third man for a four. Punjab are currently 68/2 after 10 overs here

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 20:42(IST)

Cannon Fodder @ArsenalQC8 asked: Is the Royals' jersey the most hideous @cricketwallah has seen in his years covering the game?

Ayaz: Pink is unusual on a cricket field. I think it’s quite appealing though. Lends a metrosexual look to it!

20:40(IST)

WICKET! Gowtham strikes for Rajasthan Royals here, Mayank Agarwal looking to clear the long off boundary but he gets the height and not the distance. Kulkarni takes a well judged catch on the boundary rope. Agarwal departs for 22 and Punjab are 60/2 now

20:37(IST)

Is this the over then which gives Punjab a lift, Unadkat comes into the attack and Gayle shows his deft touch there. After that he Agarwal lifts one over deep extra cover for a six. Really extraordinary shot that, 13 runs from the over and Punjab are 50/1

20:31(IST)

The bowlers have certainly kept the lid on both these explosive players so far, Gowtham again concedes just 5 runs in the over. Good captaincy as well by Rahane to keep the fields aggressive. Punjab really need a move on fast here, they are 37/1 after 7 overs

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 20:27(IST)

Tentative start by Kings XI. Rahul’s mind looked to be elsewhere as he hung his bat out to be caught behind off an innocuous delivery. Universe Boss Gayle is taking his time settling down allowing Rajasthan Royals to control the match as yet.

20:24(IST)

Just 9 runs from the Stokes over here, this is an excellent start from Rajasthan Royals here so far. They would like to get the wicket of Chris Gayle here though, the big man has faced 10-11 deliveries and will be looking to launch just about now

20:20(IST)

Jofra Archer almost starts proceedings with a maiden here, clocking up good speed as he reaches 146-147 kph. Concedes just a single from the last ball. The running between the wickets will be interesting as Agarwal is someone who likes to sprint, not exactly the area of comfort for Gayle!

20:14(IST)

Gayle happy to take his time here, first three balls and he blocks Kulkarni and after that a fine cover drive helps him fetch a boundary. The outfield seems to be lightening fast here at the Sawai Man Singh stadium. Gayle then takes a quick single as well! Three overs gone and Kings XI Punjab are 21/1 after 3 overs

20:10(IST)

Krishnappa Gowtham takes the new ball from the other end, spinners have often been used to target Chris Gayle here. His state mate Mayank Agarwal though deposits one over long off into the stands. 8 runs from the over and Punjab move to 14/1

20:07(IST)

Big wicket this for Rajasthan Royals here, sensational start from Dhawal Kulkarni. Mayank Agarwal meanwhile is the new man in for Kings XI Punjab, all eyes will certainly be on him especially after his Test debut!

20:04(IST)

WICKET! Kulkarni strikes on the fourth ball, KL Rahul departs after a glorious boundary. Good ball as it pitches and moves, Rahul in two minds there as he looks to leave but gets an outside edge. Sensational catch by Buttler as he takes it one-handed diving to the left. Rahul departs for 4 and Punjab are 4/1

19:59(IST)

So Rajasthan Royals are out on the field here, KL Rahul walks out shadow practicing a few shots. Meanwhile universe boss Chris Gayle is there to accompany him, almost trudging his way along! Won't matter much if he gets going here. Just minutes away from live action now

19:48(IST)

All eyes will certainly be on the pairing of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. The openers were in fabulous form for Kings XI Punjab last time out, can they get the team off to a flier here at the Sawai Man Singh stadium. Also, Rajasthan have a certain Dhawal Kulkarni who has an excellent record against Gayle, especially in the powerplay overs.

19:44(IST)

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: C Gayle, L Rahul, M Agarwal, S Khan, N Pooran, M Singh, S Curran, R Ashwin, M Shami, M Ur Rahman, A Rajpoot

19:42(IST)

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: A Rahane, J Buttler, S Smith, B Stokes, S Samson, K Gowtham, S Gopal, R Tripathi, J Archer, J Unadkat, D Kulkarni

19:36(IST)

The four foreigners playing for Rajasthan Royals are Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Kings XI Punjab meanwhile have included Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman!

19:32(IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first here.

19:25(IST)

We are just 5 minutes away from the toss now, do send us your predictions for the game on social media by tagging Cricketnext on Facebook and Twitter. The best of analysis get to feature on our live blog

19:20(IST)

As Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday, they consider Chris Gayle as a dangerous player and hope to devise new strategies on ground, depending on the play of the rival team.
"Rajasthan Royals is not going to take the Kings XI lightly. Gayle is a dangerous player. Also, it's not only about him, but the 11 players who represent the team. We are not going to take them or any of their players lightly," Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane said.

18:50(IST)

Overall, Ben Stokes will once again be the go-to man for the Royals who has the ability to fire both with the bat and the ball.
While Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal would lead the spin attack, pacers Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat alongwith Jofra Archer, the pace department. Archer who can also be handy with the bat scalped 15 wickets at an average of 21.6 in the last season and the team management will surely expect the Sussex player to replicate the 2018 show. On the other hand, Punjab started the last season on a roaring note with five wins in six matches before succumbing in the business end of the league.

18:44(IST)

Royals, which missed the services of Smith who was involved in the ball tempering incident in South Africa, seem confident of making their 2018 campaign go big. The team, which had won the inaugural edition of the lucrative league in 2008, will look forward to a repeat of 2018 show by Jos Buttler who amassed 548 runs from 13 games at an average of 54.80 and an impressive strike rate of 155.24. A lot is expected from Smith. But it is yet to be known whether the Australian will make to the playing eleven or not as he has not fully recovered from an elbow injury.

18:29(IST)

The Royals, which made a comeback to the league in 2018 after serving a two-year ban over spot-fixing and betting charges, had advanced to the play-offs last season but could not go further. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will definitely aim to start the season 12 on a positive note. Punjab, which could not reach the play-offs last year, are expected to perform on a different note this year after retaining, as well as pocketing, some valuable players in the auction.

PREVIEW: After David Warner returned to the IPL with a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, it will be Steve Smith's time to return to action when the Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday (March 25). Beyond that mini talking point, Monday's clash is one between two sides known for inconsistency. Punjab are one of the underachievers in the tournament, having made the final only once. Rajasthan have tapered off after the first season and haven't reached the final since. These are sides that have often taken the lower half of the points table.
ipl live

However, both Punjab and Rajasthan have never stopped trying. They've tinkered around with their combinations continuously and finally seem to have arrived at squads that could go the distance. There were hints in the last season too. Rajasthan made it to the top four while Punjab finished in the bottom half after a promising start. The biggest reason for that was a poor middle order and lack of depth after Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Punjab have got the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran for this season and how he goes in the middle order could prove vital to their chances. Their top order will once again be their biggest hope considering the lack of all-rounders apart from Sam Curran; Gayle, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal need to fire if Punjab are to go deep. Punjab's bowling has got plenty of 'mystery' about it with the addition of Varun Chakravarthy to go with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain R Ashwin. Their pace unit has Andrew Tye, the highest wicket taker last season, as well as Mohammed Shami and Ankit Rajpoot.

Rajasthan's bowling strength lies in their pace. Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron and Jaydev Unadkat are all good options for a ground that's known to assist pace. Shreyas Gopal and Ish Sodhi are underrated but useful legspinners, while K Gowtham did a decent job with his off-spin last year. The batting has plenty of firepower in Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, and now also has solidity in Steve Smith. Captain Ajinkya Rahane too will hope to improve on his strike-rate, which was slightly on the low side last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rahane: The Rajasthan captain had a forgettable season last year, struggling to up the ante with his strike-rate. He even had to push himself down the order as Buttler and D'Arcy Short provided quicker starts. Rahane believes he has a chance of making it to the World Cup if he has a good IPL. The other batsmen in the line up - Smith, Stokes and Buttler - could leave early due to international assignments/World Cup preparation, and Rahane's role could prove more vital.

Chris Gayle: The universe boss is in stunning hitting form. Ask England. He has already announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup, and is perhaps on his last legs in T20 cricket too. Irrespective of what his future is, his form is key to Punjab's chances. No batsman has more IPL centuries than Gayle, and a few more this season will boost Punjab.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Punjab: David Miller will miss the game as he's in South Africa featuring in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Nicholas Pooran could make his IPL debut. Andrew Tye is yet to join the squad. Varun missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently due to a shoulder injury and might not be available to play immediately.

Rajasthan: Steve Smith had an elbow injury recently, but seems to have recovered completely. He has been training with the Rajasthan squad over the last one week and should be available from the first game.

PROBABLE XI

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi/Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni/Varun Aaron.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair/Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

FULL SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(capt), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(capt), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
