IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Kohli & Parthiv Look Solid

And if for whatever reason Kohli doesn’t see himself opening, then it’s time to push ABde to the top. Look no further than Rajasthan Royals to see what Jos Buttler’s definitive knocks on top achieve – strike rates well in excess of 150 opening the batting win matches. And mess with bowlers’ minds. So much easier for those that follow to feast on. While leaders and batsmen such as Dhoni have dovetailed their ODI story into the IPL and thrived; it’s taken years of sameness in thought and personnel. While Dhoni thrives on calm, does Kohli thrive on disruption? His batting order and bowling sequence is anything but that. Is Kohli’s disruptive veneer hiding a more conservative cricketing mind? A mind that brings on spin in the seventh over to Quinton de Kock? With an off-break bowler in the XI, why would you allow de Kock the breathing room for seven overs? And if Ali is too part-time, surely Chahal, often a power-play mainstay, should have gatecrashed de Kock’s party.