IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Kohli & Parthiv Look Solid

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 2, 2019, 8:23 PM IST

Match 14, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 02 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:23(IST)

I think the Royals have done the right thing by taking Jaydev out of the firing line and giving him a break . He hasn’t fired for them but he is a terrific bowler .

20:20(IST)

FOUR. FOUR: Parthiv bludgeons Jofra Archer for three fours in one over to up the ante. This is the kind of over they needed at the start of the innings and RCB have raced to 43/0 after 5 overs.

20:15(IST)

FOUR: At the start of the fresh over by Kulkarni, Kohli hits him for a cracking four and keeps getting run throughout the over. Parthiv finally breaks the shackles and pulls the ball through midwicket for a four. This is a good start by RCB as they have reached 29/0 after 4 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:12(IST)

Excellent start by RCB - Virat has that look in his eye . I have a feeling we gonna see a Virat special this game !! The pitch also looks like a belter . First impression is that you gonna need over 180.

20:11(IST)

Gowtham comes up with a good pver against Kohli and fetches only three runs. Parthiv needs to get a few boundaries here. That will help his team's cause. It's 20/0 after 3 overs. 

20:08(IST)

Dhawal Kulkarni start from the other end and Parthiv flicks him for a single off the first ball. The bowler then gives away a wide. On the third ball of the over Kohli edges one past slips for a four. This is a good start for the RCB skipper. RCB move to 17/0 after 2 overs. 

20:03(IST)

Kohli starts the over well for the side as he flicks Gowtham thorugh point for a four. The team adds Another 6 in the over that takes their total to 10/0 in one over. 

20:01(IST)

And K Gowtham starts the bowling for RR. And for RCB, Kohli and Parthiv Patel start the proceedings. Here is a good chance for Kohli to get some runs under his belt. 

19:52(IST)

Rahane - We have had three close games, should have closed it. But this is another opportunity and we are looking forward to it. We will bowl first, looks like a dry wicket, there might be some dew later on as well. Looking to keep them down to a small score. Sanju Samson is injured and he misses out, Stuart Binny is in. Varun Aaron replaces Jaydev Unadkat.

19:46(IST)

Kohli - It's never nice to start without a win, but we are excited about this game. It's a long tournament, if you get on a roll, you can win plenty. We wanted to bat first, if the pitch gets scruffed up, we might have a good chance. Plus, we have that type of combination, defending makes more sense. We have three changes, Akshdeep Nath replaces Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini is in for Barman and Stoinis makes his RCB debut - de Grandhomme makes way.

19:43(IST)

Both the teams have gone with quite a few changes. Now RCB, especially have to get their team combination right, 

19:37(IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

19:36(IST)

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron

19:34(IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. After the toss Kohli said that he wanted to bat first. 

19:29(IST)

In three matches this season, Unadkat has conceded 124 runs at an economy of 12.4, the worst for any bowler with a minimum of 30 balls bowled. Overall, he has been the worst bowler for the Royals in the IPL economy-wise (minimum 250 balls). He has conceded runs at over 10 an over (10.13) in the 18 matches he has played for the Royals. The second worst is Ben Stokes, who has gone at an economy rate of 10.02. 

19:24(IST)

While Unadkat was successful in the death with his cutters and slower balls in 2017, he hasn't been able to replicate that for the Royals.  During the last two seasons in overs 17 to 20, Unadkat has leaked runs at an economy of 12.65 - on par with Mohit Sharma for the worst economy in this phase (minimum 50 balls).

19:18(IST)

Unadkat leaked 28 runs in the final over (including 4 sixes) – and delivered the third-most expensive 20th over in IPL history.  Brought on after the 11th over by Ajinkya Rahane, Unadkat - considered a death-overs specialist - failed to contain the run-flow on a two-paced wicket and went for 54 in his quota of 4 overs.

19:12(IST)

After a poor performance at the Chepauk, the Royals might want to rethink their plans around Unadkat for he has been inconsistent and is a risky option for them, especially at the death. 

19:07(IST)

Statistically speaking, Unadkat was a bad pick for the clash against CSK. Among all IPL franchises, Unadkat averages his against CSK.  He was averaging a poor 59.66 in T20s against CSK with his next worst being against Kolkata Knight Riders (57.5). His economy of 9.58 against CSK is also his worst against any side. 

18:59(IST)

Except in one match against Kings XI Punjab when he went at 6.5 runs an over, Unadkat has leaked over seven runs per over in every game. He is also the only bowler to average over 40 with the ball for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. In 18 matches, he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 46.92. 

18:51(IST)

In three matches this season, Unadkat has conceded 124 runs at an economy of 12.4, the worst for any bowler with a minimum of 30 balls bowled. Overall, he has been the worst bowler for the Royals in the IPL economy-wise (minimum 250 balls). He has conceded runs at over 10 an over (10.13) in the 18 matches he has played for the Royals. The second worst is Ben Stokes, who has gone at an economy rate of 10.02. ​

18:47(IST)

While Unadkat was successful in the death with his cutters and slower balls in 2017, he hasn't been able to replicate that for the Royals.  During the last two seasons in overs 17 to 20, Unadkat has leaked runs at an economy of 12.65 - on par with Mohit Sharma for the worst economy in this phase (minimum 50 balls).

18:42(IST)

Unadkat leaked 28 runs in the final over (including 4 sixes) – and delivered the third-most expensive 20th over in IPL history.  Brought on after the 11th over by Ajinkya Rahane, Unadkat - considered a death-overs specialist - failed to contain the run-flow on a two-paced wicket and went for 54 in his quota of 4 overs.

18:39(IST)

Jaydev Unadkat had a good IPL under Steven Smith for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 but the left-arm seamer, bought for a considerable amount by Rajasthan Royals in the auction, has failed to live up to his reputation and previous performances.  His final over against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (March 31) was a classic example of Unadkat’s ineffectiveness as MS Dhoni clubbed him for a hat-trick of sixes (separated by a wide) in the final over of the first innings.

18:34(IST)

Whether this means he opens or Parthiv doesn’t, it’s up to him. In sport, it’s tiresome to keep losing because of the same old mistakes. So far RCB has opened with Kohli/Patel, Patel/Ali, Patel/Hetmyer. Fourth match, Hetmyer/ Grandhomme? To stop worrying about Moeen and Parthiv's utility down the order, could be a start. Once you’re not bothered about your No. 6 and 7’s batting, you’re already living in the moment.

18:29(IST)

Even before season 12 began, Kohli was looking to mother his World Cup squad; to see if the workload could be balanced. Trouble is, there is very little balance in the IPL. In spite of doing away with some of its excesses, the itineraries and summer will be just as punishing. Perhaps, it’s time for Kohli to adopt an approach that has served him well in Test cricket. Perhaps, it’s time for all of Kohli to be switched on.

18:23(IST)

RCB’s third match, and Kohli opened the bowling with Moeen Ali. It’s another thing, Bairstow and not Warner took strike. 14 off the over. By the third over, Chahal was on. 11 off the over. Two overs and 25 runs later, Kohli dropped the spin option in the power play. Then there is Kohli the T20 batsman, not too unlike his ODI avatar. Scarcely playing in the air, unless a Bumrah bouncer (and IPL promo) beseech him to.

18:17(IST)

And if for whatever reason Kohli doesn’t see himself opening, then it’s time to push ABde to the top. Look no further than Rajasthan Royals to see what Jos Buttler’s definitive knocks on top achieve – strike rates well in excess of 150 opening the batting win matches. And mess with bowlers’ minds. So much easier for those that follow to feast on. While leaders and batsmen such as Dhoni have dovetailed their ODI story into the IPL and thrived; it’s taken years of sameness in thought and personnel. While Dhoni thrives on calm, does Kohli thrive on disruption? His batting order and bowling sequence is anything but that. Is Kohli’s disruptive veneer hiding a more conservative cricketing mind? A mind that brings on spin in the seventh over to Quinton de Kock? With an off-break bowler in the XI, why would you allow de Kock the breathing room for seven overs? And if Ali is too part-time, surely Chahal, often a power-play mainstay, should have gatecrashed de Kock’s party.

18:13(IST)

Now neither Rahul nor the opening remain. Instead, makeshift openers. If makeshift or half measures defined Kohli, he would be a fraction of the player he is. But the World Cup looms and Kohli is in conservation mode. A mode that defies him from opening, scoring hundreds, winning games singlehandedly. Top that, ABde comes in at four. If there is one lesson to be learnt from Sunrisers Hyderabad, it’s stack your best T20 batsmen upfront – David Warner and Jonny Bairstow open. And dent the opposition so hard, no body shop will fix them.

18:06(IST)

The spotlight, as often has been in the recent past, will be on Kohli. Not just the batsman but the captain. How he walks out of Dhoni’s looming shadow and trusts his own instincts will be telling across the next two tournaments. Whether he is prepared to walk past ABde’s aura and trust his own, could salvage RCB’s sinking season. Opening the batting in 2016, Kohli clocked 973 runs. At 152, his highest strike rate for any season. Throw in all his four IPL centuries. KL Rahul too hit the high notes partnering him on top.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Tuesday (April 2) from 8:00 PM onwards. RR vs RCB live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Laggards Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to log their first win of the season and get their campaign back of track before its too late, when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday. Both Royals and RCB have lost their opening three encounters and find themselves at the bottom of the table. Owing to better net run rate Royals are above RCB who succumbed to a mammoth 118-run defeat on Sunday and are at the foot of the heap. Royals too, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings though they gave a good fight going down. After M.S. Dhoni led Chennai to 175/5 despite a slow start, Royals kept themselves in the chase throughout but eventually fell short by eight runs with Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes scoring a 26-ball 46.

Since the 'Mankading' incident, Jos Buttler has failed to get going and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too, failed on Sunday night. Returning from a one-year ban for his role in ball tampering, former Australia captain Steve Smith is also struggling to find his rhythm although there are questions as to whether he should bat at No.3. Sanju Samson struck a brilliant hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad but Smith can be best utilised at No.3 and it remains to be seen how Royals' think-tank go about it. Ashton Turner is yet to get a game and in order to steady their ship, Royals could draft in the dashing Australian batsman who smashed an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls with the help of five fours and six sixes as India's total of 358-9 was made to look ordinary in the end of the fourth ODI in the recently concluded series. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer has been excellent for the Royals and would look to continue his good work but will need support from the other end as well. Coming to the visitors, Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked listless against Sunrisers on Sunday with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow taking thier bowlers to the cleaners en route whirlwind hundreds. Despite having Kohli and AB De Villiers in their batting arsenal, RCB have failed to deliver with the team being over-dependent on the star pair.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livinstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.
