Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: All Eyes on Playing XIs as Toss Approaches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 27, 2019, 7:05 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:05(IST)

Although he has been consigned to the bench for most of the tournament, Shakib has chosen not to join the preparatory camp of Bangladesh from April 23, choosing instead to remain with the franchise. With the in-form Jonny Bairstow having left to join England, Shakib’s pedigree may just allow him to feature more regularly towards the final stages of the season. 

19:00(IST)

"It's disappointing when you're not playing regularly. But you have to look at the way overseas players have performed. It's a difficult situation for the team management as there are so many quality payers sitting on the bench," Shakib told CricketNext. "In fact, in all this time I have been training even more than I would usually do in between matches. I have been doing everything to stay fit and have been working towards everything I had to. It's good that I'm getting some time to train properly and get fitter and stronger.

18:54(IST)

It has been frustrating for the 31-year old, but Shakib isn’t one to mope while sitting on the sidelines. While there has been precious little game time, Shakib has been working overtime to get into the best physical shape possible for the World Cup in just over a month from now.

18:50(IST)

In 2018, Shakib Al Hasan was a pillar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit that made it to the final before losing to Chennai Super Kings. He played in each of the team’s 17 games, bagging 14 wickets and scoring 239 runs. This year, in complete contrast, the Bangladesh all-rounder has been able to break into the playing XI for just two matches so far and has just one wicket to his name.

18:45(IST)

SRH would also be hoping for the return of their regular skipper Kane Williamson, who was missed in their last game on account of both his batting and captaincy. Williamson had departed due to the death of his grandmother. 

18:40(IST)

They would dearly miss Jonny Bairstow who has done the bulk of their scoring alongside David Warner. It is expected that New Zealand's Martin Guptill will be included in the playing XI.

18:35(IST)

On the other hand, SRH, placed at the fourth spot with five wins from 10 games, would want to leave behind the six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and return to winning ways. 

18:30(IST)

However, the Royals would be missing the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer who have flown back to England to join the national side for the World Cup camp, meaning their bench players will now have to step up. 

18:25(IST)

Royals are currently placed at the seventh spot with eight points from 11 games and would be looking to take confidence from their three-wicket win at the Eden Gardens in their last encounter. 

18:21(IST)

After beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their own backyard, Rajasthan Royals will return home to keep their chances afloat of making it to the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

18:15(IST)

For SRH, Manish Pandey will be the key player. He finally got his No. 3 spot and made it count with a half-century against CSK. It wasn't enough to win them that game, but Pandey might have just sealed his spot and solved Hyderabad's middle-order woes. With Bairstow gone, Pandey's role will be crucial. 

18:11(IST)

From RR's perspective, Riyan Parag will be the player to watch out for. The teenager has already begun making waves, with two handy contributions in the last two matches, against Mumbai Indians and KKR. His composure has made even captain Steve Smith say that he's setting an example for the others in the side. Riyan can also bowl spin, which will come in handy. In the absence of some seniors, it's over to youngsters like him to step up. 

18:05(IST)

In their previous meeting this season, Sunrisers won by five wickets in Hyderabad. Rajasthan had scored 198 for 2 with Sanju Samson scoring a century, but David Warner's 37-ball 69 helped the hosts win with an over to spare. 

18:00(IST)

Like the Sunrisers, Rajasthan too will be hit by the exit of Englishmen. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are no longer available, and Royals will have to change around their combination. Archer in particular is a big loss considering his form with the ball and late contributions with the bat. 

17:56(IST)

Their real challenge starts now, as they no longer have Jonny Bairstow, who has gone back to England. David Warner won't be around for the entire duration too, so they have to get as many wins as they can while he is around. Kane Williamson, who missed the previous game after the death of his grandmother, is set to return as captain. 

17:50(IST)

Hyderabad are coming off a defeat, having lost to Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their real challenge starts now, as they no longer have Jonny Bairstow, who has gone back to England. 

17:45(IST)

Royals kept their tournament alive, beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday to go to eight points from 11 games. Hyderabad have ten points from as many games, and can even aim for a top two finish. 

17:37(IST)

As always, the race to the top four is set to be a heated one this year as well with all teams mathematically still in with a chance. Today will be a rare weekend single header, with RR taking on SRH in Jaipur. 

17:31(IST)

It's that time of the tournament when every team begins to set eyes on the points table. It's that time when permutations and combinations surrounding qualification scenarios are drawn out. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2019 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. 

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: All Eyes on Playing XIs as Toss Approaches

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates from IPL 2019 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Although he has been consigned to the bench for most of the tournament, Shakib has chosen not to join the preparatory camp of Bangladesh from April 23, choosing instead to remain with the franchise. With the in-form Jonny Bairstow having left to join England, Shakib’s pedigree may just allow him to feature more regularly towards the final stages of the season.

Preview: It's that time of the tournament when every team begins to set eyes on the points table. It's that time when permutations and combinations surrounding qualification scenarios are drawn out. As always, the race to the top four is set to be a heated one this year as well with all teams mathematically still in with a chance. Saturday (April 27) will be a rare weekend single header, with Rajasthan Royals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. Royals kept their tournament alive, beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday to go to eight points from 11 games. Hyderabad have ten points from as many games, and can even aim for a top two finish.

Hyderabad are coming off a defeat, having lost to Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their real challenge starts now, as they no longer have Jonny Bairstow, who has gone back to England. David Warner won't be around for the entire duration too, so they have to get as many wins as they can while he is around. Kane Williamson, who missed the previous game after the death of his grandmother, is set to return as captain. Like the Sunrisers, Rajasthan too will be hit by the exit of Englishmen. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are no longer available, and Royals will have to change around their combination. Archer in particular is a big loss considering his form with the ball and late contributions with the bat.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Sunrisers won by five wickets in Hyderabad. Rajasthan had scored 198 for 2 with Sanju Samson scoring a century, but David Warner's 37-ball 69 helped the hosts win with an over to spare.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Riyan Parag: The teenager has already begun making waves, with two handy contributions in the last two matches, against Mumbai Indians and KKR. His composure has made even captain Steve Smith say that he's setting an example for the others in the side. Riyan can also bowl spin, which will come in handy. In the absence of some seniors, it's over to youngsters like him to step up.

Manish Pandey: He finally got his No. 3 spot, and made it count with a half-century against CSK. It wasn't enough to win them that game, but Pandey might have just sealed his spot and solved Hyderabad's middle-order woes. With Bairstow gone, Pandey's role will be crucial.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY

Rajasthan: Archer and Stokes have left for England. Ashton Turner and Ish Sodhi/Liam Livingston will be in contention.

Hyderabad: Bairstow is gone, and Williamson should return.

PROBABLE XI

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Ashton Turner, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi/Liam Livingston, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron

Hyderabad: David Warner, Wridhiman Saha/Shreevats Goswami (w), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan/Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/Sidharth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed
ipl 2019Kane WilliamsonLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRajasthan RoyalsRRRR v SRHsrhSRH v RRsteve smithsunrisers hyderabad

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking