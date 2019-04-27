IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: All Eyes on Playing XIs as Toss Approaches

19:00(IST)

"It's disappointing when you're not playing regularly. But you have to look at the way overseas players have performed. It's a difficult situation for the team management as there are so many quality payers sitting on the bench," Shakib told CricketNext. "In fact, in all this time I have been training even more than I would usually do in between matches. I have been doing everything to stay fit and have been working towards everything I had to. It's good that I'm getting some time to train properly and get fitter and stronger.