IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Rashid Double Strike Puts CSK on Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2019, 9:15 PM IST

Match 33, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 17 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bat)

21:15(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed strikes now, CSK are falling apart at the moment. It was the slower ball and that means Billings has to check his cover drive here, he ends up hitting straight to Shankar at covers. Chennai in all sorts of trouble here and they are now 101/5

21:10(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, Rashid Khan gets two in an over as Jadhav departs now. Again he fails to read the ball and is wrapped on the pads. Umpire raises his finger, Jadhav goes for a review but the ball would have been clipping the stumps there. CSK are now 99/4

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:06(IST)

Sunrisers have done really well to pull it back after that opening partnership - they will be happy if they have to chase anything less than 170

21:04(IST)

WICKET! Rashid strikes for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Raina looks for a big heave towards the leg-side and completely misses the ball. The umpire raises his finger there but Raina wants a review, replays show no inside edge and that the ball would have been just about nicking the stumps. CSK are 97/3 as captain departs for 12.

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:02(IST)

This situation is ideal for Raina . Good opening partnership and still enough overs left for him to get set and then be aggressive in his shot section

20:57(IST)

Interesting over that from Rashid Khan, Raina doesn't pick the first three googlies but then gets a boundary on the ball that came back into the left hander. Ambati Rayudu is out in the middle as CSK look to steady the ship.

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:56(IST)

This is the phase in the game where sunrisers should look at bowling their overs quickly . Two new batsmen at the crease - try and sneak in as many overs before they get set

20:50(IST)

WICKET! Vijay Shankar strikes second ball here, extra bounce and Faf du Plessis gets a thick outside edge straight through to the keeper. Simple catch for Bairstow and Vijay is delighted there. du Plessis departs for 45 and CSK are 81/2

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:48(IST)

Shahbaz is a canny bowler - loads of ability and experience . He is one of those street smart cricketers who is always thinking on his feet .

20:46(IST)

WICKET! Watson has to walk back here, Nadeem does the trick. Watson probably done in by the pace, this was slower from Nadeem and Watson is a bit early into his shot there. Sees the ball rattle his off-stump there. He departs for 31 and CSK are 79/1 after 9.5 overs

20:40(IST)

A quiet over there by the standards, seven runs from the ninth over and its also time for the strategic timeout. Chennai Super Kings will be pleased here, after a sluggish start they are now 70/0 after 9 overs

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:36(IST)

Super start by csk - it’s good to see the senior players ( faf and Watson ) take responsibly in the absence of MSD

20:31(IST)

Shahbaz Nadeem is treated with utter disdaing here as he concedes a six and then a boundary, CSK scoring at almost 8 runs per over now after that sluggish start. They are 55/0 after 7 overs!

20:28(IST)
20:25(IST)

SIX! That's slammed by du Plessis, stand and deliver. The sound it made showed how clean a connection that was. du Plessis picks the ball and just deposits it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Next one is hit through the covers for a four!

20:23(IST)

Much needed that over for Chennai, Sandeep Sharma concedes a couple of boundaries in the over and ends up giving away 12 runs there, will that give CSK a much needed lift? CSK are 27/0 after 5 overs

20:18(IST)

du Plessis also gets a boundary there as he lifts one over the bowlers head for a boundary. But still only 5 runs from the over, none of the batsmen are getting the timing on this pitch. CSK are 15/0 after 4 overs

20:12(IST)

FOUR! That's the first boundary of the day, Watson flashes and flashes hard. He went after that one but gets a thick outside edge which goes flying over Warner's head for a boundary. Can this break the shackles for the Aussie?

20:09(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed with another good over to backup Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fien start, Khaleel concedes just 3 runs in the over as he is also accurate with his line and length. After 2 overs, CSK are 4/0

20:04(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts proceedings here, he begins with three dot balls to Watson and after that the CSK opener gets off the mark. Good start this by Hyderabad, CSK are 1/0 after 1

19:47(IST)

Hyderabad skipper, Kane Williamson, says they would have batted first as well but reckons the pitch will hold up well and it is important to bowl well. Tells that the top 2 are going well and hopes they can continue their form but the middle order needs to do better when called upon. Informs there are 2 changes, Abhishek Sharma and Ricky Bhui are replaced by Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaz Nadeem. Tells that the changes are to accommodate the balance of the team.

19:45(IST)

Chennai skipper, Suresh Raina, says they want to bat first. Reckons the record here favors team batting first. States they will have to be good in the Powerplay, especially against Hyderabad's top three. He hopes to put up a good score and put the pressure on the opposition. Informs Dhoni and Santner go out and Billings and Karn Sharma come in.

19:43(IST)

First 4 games, 3 wins and 1 loss, the next three games, three loses. That has been the story so far for Hyderabad. They are on a downward spiral and even the inclusion of Kane Williamson did not resolve their batting issues. They have slipped to 7th on the table and need to get back to winning ways quickly if they are to finish in the top four. A stern test awaits them tonight as they take on the table toppers, Chennai who are on a roll. They already have a 4 point lead over the no. 2 spot and a win here will see them make it 6. Will they do so or will Hyderabad come out victorious. Welcome to the coverage.

19:41(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
 

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina(c), Sam Billings(w), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

19:31(IST)

TOSS: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and will bat first.

19:30(IST)

Suresh Raina is captaining CSK in the absence of MS Dhoni.

19:25(IST)

We are five minutes away from the toss...

19:20(IST)
19:06(IST)

We are just 25 minutes away from the toss, it will be interesting to see the team combination Sunrisers Hyderabad go in with. They made a whole host of changes in the last game but that didn't really work out. Lets see if we see something similar today!

18:51(IST)

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have the two most-economical spin bowling attacks in VIVO IPL 2019; the overall economy rate of CSK’s spinners this season is 6.15, while SRH’s spinners’ economy rate is 6.60. David Warner needs 21 runs to complete 3000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after fall of a wicket. (IPL T20)

SRH vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 17) from 8:00 PM onwards. SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

SRH vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 17) from 8:00 PM onwards. SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Ambati Rayudu missed his ticket to the 2019 World Cup by a whisker, pipped at the post by all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The Chennai Super Kings batsman had quit first-class cricket to focus on the 50-over format, hoping to earn a spot in the World Cup.

The hasn't happened, and he is clearly not a happy man. He took to twitter to make his displeasure clear, taking a dig at the choice. Interestingly, Rayudu who hails from Hyderabad, will be up for CSK against Vijay, who hails from Chennai and plays for SRH!

Rayudu, though, can ill-afford a modest performance in the IPL at this stage of his career. Rayudu, who has only scored 138 in 8 games this season, will know that ending the tournament on a high will at least keep him firmly in the reserves of the World Cup squad.

For that to happen, Rayudu needs to make the next eight games count starting with the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night. There is no time to mope around for Rayudu, whose team CSK have not put a foot wrong so far and are easily on top of the table with 14 points in eight matches.

The home side, Sunrisers, are starting to lose way after three successive defeats — the latest being a 39-run loss at home at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Their biggest problem has been the floundering middle-order after their successful opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Warner and Bairstow are the two of the leading scorers of the IPL so far with 400 and 304 runs respectively. But after that, barring all-rounder Vijay Shankar, the cupboard looks bare. Skipper Kane Williamson has played just two matches and the likes of Manish Pandey (54 in six games), Deepak Hooda (47 in six games) and Yusuf Pathan (32 in six games) have been struggling so far.

In-form CSK tweakers Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh will not make the task any easier for Sunrisers on a slow Hyderabad track.

Players to watch out for

MS Dhoni: The CSK skipper found a second wind last season and is extending the form into this year. Dhoni is the leading run-scorer for his side so far with 230 runs in eight games at an average of 76.66 with two half-centuries. The former India captain has been destructive against both spin and pace and will be CSK’s key to handling Rashid Khan.

David Warner: The Australian opener has been just sensational since coming back from his ban for ball-tampering. Warner looks fresh and fired-up for a return to Australian colours at the upcoming World Cup. He scored his fourth fifty of IPL against the Capitals but knew his failure to finish the match cost the Sunrisers. He will need to carry on till the end to lift Sunrisers’ brittle middle-order.

Team News/Availability:

CSK: Dwayne Bravo, who injured his hamstring in an earlier game against Mumbai Indians, is not fit yet. Harbhajan Singh missed CSK's previous game, against KKR, with a neck injury. It's not clear whether he has recovered completely, but he's unlikely to feature in the XI as Hyderabad have plenty of right-handers in the batting line up.

SRH: The middle-order was thoroughly exposed by Delhi, as they lost 8 for 15 in the last games. Expect Manish Pandey to step back in spite of his modest form so far this season.

Probable Playing XI

SRH: Kane Williamson (capt), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Shahbaz Nadeem

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
