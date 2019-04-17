IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Rashid Double Strike Puts CSK on Top

19:43(IST)

First 4 games, 3 wins and 1 loss, the next three games, three loses. That has been the story so far for Hyderabad. They are on a downward spiral and even the inclusion of Kane Williamson did not resolve their batting issues. They have slipped to 7th on the table and need to get back to winning ways quickly if they are to finish in the top four. A stern test awaits them tonight as they take on the table toppers, Chennai who are on a roll. They already have a 4 point lead over the no. 2 spot and a win here will see them make it 6. Will they do so or will Hyderabad come out victorious. Welcome to the coverage.