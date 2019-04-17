IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

SRH vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 17) from 8:00 PM onwards. SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.
PREVIEW: Ambati Rayudu missed his ticket to the 2019 World Cup by a whisker, pipped at the post by all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The Chennai Super Kings batsman had quit first-class cricket to focus on the 50-over format, hoping to earn a spot in the World Cup.
The hasn't happened, and he is clearly not a happy man. He took to twitter to make his displeasure clear, taking a dig at the choice. Interestingly, Rayudu who hails from Hyderabad, will be up for CSK against Vijay, who hails from Chennai and plays for SRH!
Rayudu, though, can ill-afford a modest performance in the IPL at this stage of his career. Rayudu, who has only scored 138 in 8 games this season, will know that ending the tournament on a high will at least keep him firmly in the reserves of the World Cup squad.
For that to happen, Rayudu needs to make the next eight games count starting with the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night. There is no time to mope around for Rayudu, whose team CSK have not put a foot wrong so far and are easily on top of the table with 14 points in eight matches.
The home side, Sunrisers, are starting to lose way after three successive defeats — the latest being a 39-run loss at home at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Their biggest problem has been the floundering middle-order after their successful opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.
Warner and Bairstow are the two of the leading scorers of the IPL so far with 400 and 304 runs respectively. But after that, barring all-rounder Vijay Shankar, the cupboard looks bare. Skipper Kane Williamson has played just two matches and the likes of Manish Pandey (54 in six games), Deepak Hooda (47 in six games) and Yusuf Pathan (32 in six games) have been struggling so far.
In-form CSK tweakers Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh will not make the task any easier for Sunrisers on a slow Hyderabad track.
Players to watch out for
MS Dhoni: The CSK skipper found a second wind last season and is extending the form into this year. Dhoni is the leading run-scorer for his side so far with 230 runs in eight games at an average of 76.66 with two half-centuries. The former India captain has been destructive against both spin and pace and will be CSK’s key to handling Rashid Khan.
David Warner: The Australian opener has been just sensational since coming back from his ban for ball-tampering. Warner looks fresh and fired-up for a return to Australian colours at the upcoming World Cup. He scored his fourth fifty of IPL against the Capitals but knew his failure to finish the match cost the Sunrisers. He will need to carry on till the end to lift Sunrisers’ brittle middle-order.
Team News/Availability:
CSK: Dwayne Bravo, who injured his hamstring in an earlier game against Mumbai Indians, is not fit yet. Harbhajan Singh missed CSK's previous game, against KKR, with a neck injury. It's not clear whether he has recovered completely, but he's unlikely to feature in the XI as Hyderabad have plenty of right-handers in the batting line up.
SRH: The middle-order was thoroughly exposed by Delhi, as they lost 8 for 15 in the last games. Expect Manish Pandey to step back in spite of his modest form so far this season.
Probable Playing XI
SRH: Kane Williamson (capt), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Shahbaz Nadeem
CSK: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar
Full squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.