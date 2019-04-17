Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2019, 6:59 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:25(IST)

We are five minutes away from the toss...

19:20(IST)
19:06(IST)

We are just 25 minutes away from the toss, it will be interesting to see the team combination Sunrisers Hyderabad go in with. They made a whole host of changes in the last game but that didn't really work out. Lets see if we see something similar today!

18:51(IST)

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have the two most-economical spin bowling attacks in VIVO IPL 2019; the overall economy rate of CSK’s spinners this season is 6.15, while SRH’s spinners’ economy rate is 6.60. David Warner needs 21 runs to complete 3000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

18:39(IST)

What has been CSK's strength despite an ageing team has exactly been Sunrisers' bane in the matches that they have played so far. While CSK have had plans A, B and C for various situations, Sunrisers have failed miserably whenever their their opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have failed to perform.
Barring Warner's 400 runs and Bairstow's 304 runs, the next best is World Cup bound Vijay Shankar's 132 runs. The problem has been the middle-order where Manish Pandey (54 in six games), Deepak Hooda (47 in six games) and Yusuf Pathan (32 in six games) have been miserable.

18:34(IST)

The World Cup snub to Rayudu is the sole disappointment in an otherwise superb tournament so far for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men as they are just a win away from clinching the play-off berth.

The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman, who was seen as a sure-shot No.4 in the national team, may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering Sunrisers.

18:25(IST)

The Super Kings will be delighted that Suresh Raina is back among the runs. The left-hander had a disappointing first half of the tournament – scoring 136 runs in seven innings. But against KKR in the previous match, he scored 58 not out in a successful run-chase and the left-hander will take a lot of confidence from that performance. Raina, who needs 48 runs to once again become the highest run-getter in the IPL, and MS Dhoni (CSK’s top run-getter) will be central characters in CSK’s batting plans.

18:17(IST)

SRH will want David Warner to retain the Orange Cap; the Australian, whose natural game is to bat aggressively, has shown his willingness to play second fiddle to Jonny Bairstow who has often begun briskly. Warner loves playing in Hyderabad, and against the Chennai Super Kings; he has scored half-centuries in his last three hits against them.

18:03(IST)

The Kane Williamson-led side are currently standing at the sixth spot in the points table, and would be desperately hoping to get a win under their bag and move up the table. 

Chennai, on the other hand, is sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from eight games. The Men in Yellow will look to confirm their spot in the playoffs against the Sunrisers. 

17:40(IST)

It will be an uphill task for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a victory and get back on the winning track when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.
Sunrisers, who secured three back to back wins after their loss in the opening encounter in the ongoing IPL, have failed miserably in the last three games. Their batting, which has been largely dependent on the destructive opening pair of Johnny Bairstow and David Warner, hasn't been able to perform and appears to be in disarray as none of the other batsman have taken the responsibility and finish the games. 

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after fall of a wicket. (IPL T20)

Loading...
Follow all the live IPL 2019 score and latest updates from the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings: The Super Kings will be delighted that Suresh Raina is back among the runs. The left-hander had a disappointing first half of the tournament – scoring 136 runs in seven innings. But against KKR in the previous match, he scored 58 not out in a successful run-chase and the left-hander will take a lot of confidence from that performance. Raina, who needs 48 runs to once again become the highest run-getter in the IPL, and MS Dhoni (CSK’s top run-getter) will be central characters in CSK’s batting plans.

SRH vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 17) from 8:00 PM onwards. SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Ambati Rayudu missed his ticket to the 2019 World Cup by a whisker, pipped at the post by all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The Chennai Super Kings batsman had quit first-class cricket to focus on the 50-over format, hoping to earn a spot in the World Cup.

The hasn't happened, and he is clearly not a happy man. He took to twitter to make his displeasure clear, taking a dig at the choice. Interestingly, Rayudu who hails from Hyderabad, will be up for CSK against Vijay, who hails from Chennai and plays for SRH!

Rayudu, though, can ill-afford a modest performance in the IPL at this stage of his career. Rayudu, who has only scored 138 in 8 games this season, will know that ending the tournament on a high will at least keep him firmly in the reserves of the World Cup squad.

For that to happen, Rayudu needs to make the next eight games count starting with the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night. There is no time to mope around for Rayudu, whose team CSK have not put a foot wrong so far and are easily on top of the table with 14 points in eight matches.

The home side, Sunrisers, are starting to lose way after three successive defeats — the latest being a 39-run loss at home at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Their biggest problem has been the floundering middle-order after their successful opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Warner and Bairstow are the two of the leading scorers of the IPL so far with 400 and 304 runs respectively. But after that, barring all-rounder Vijay Shankar, the cupboard looks bare. Skipper Kane Williamson has played just two matches and the likes of Manish Pandey (54 in six games), Deepak Hooda (47 in six games) and Yusuf Pathan (32 in six games) have been struggling so far.

In-form CSK tweakers Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh will not make the task any easier for Sunrisers on a slow Hyderabad track.

Players to watch out for

MS Dhoni: The CSK skipper found a second wind last season and is extending the form into this year. Dhoni is the leading run-scorer for his side so far with 230 runs in eight games at an average of 76.66 with two half-centuries. The former India captain has been destructive against both spin and pace and will be CSK’s key to handling Rashid Khan.

David Warner: The Australian opener has been just sensational since coming back from his ban for ball-tampering. Warner looks fresh and fired-up for a return to Australian colours at the upcoming World Cup. He scored his fourth fifty of IPL against the Capitals but knew his failure to finish the match cost the Sunrisers. He will need to carry on till the end to lift Sunrisers’ brittle middle-order.

Team News/Availability:

CSK: Dwayne Bravo, who injured his hamstring in an earlier game against Mumbai Indians, is not fit yet. Harbhajan Singh missed CSK's previous game, against KKR, with a neck injury. It's not clear whether he has recovered completely, but he's unlikely to feature in the XI as Hyderabad have plenty of right-handers in the batting line up.

SRH: The middle-order was thoroughly exposed by Delhi, as they lost 8 for 15 in the last games. Expect Manish Pandey to step back in spite of his modest form so far this season.

Probable Playing XI

SRH: Kane Williamson (capt), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Shahbaz Nadeem

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
CSK vs SRHDavid Warneripl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live cricket scoreipl live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonisrh vs csk

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking