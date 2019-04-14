SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Match at Hyderabad: Resurgent DC Eye Win Against SRH

18:16(IST)

Goswami wants to make most of the opportunities that would come his way and for that he is keen to be game-ready. "I want to make the most of it (opportunity). I'm not playing right now, so right now my focus is to prepare myself, be game-ready and be ready to perform," said Goswami, who has played 45 First Class matches. According to Goswami, whatever the coaching staff tells him about the game during the net sessions, he takes in his stride and tries to improve on those aspects.