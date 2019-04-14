Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Match at Hyderabad: Resurgent DC Eye Win Against SRH

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2019, 6:26 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

18:23(IST)

Buoyed by two back-to-back victories, Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer says the team's thought process is becoming clearer as the season is progressing. Delhi have climbed to fourth spot with eight points after winning matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. They secured a thumping seven-wicket win against KKR on Friday night in Kolkata. "The Kolkata game gives us tremendous confidence going into the next match here in Hyderabad. It was a clinical performance against a strong team like KKR," Iyer said.

18:16(IST)

Goswami wants to make most of the opportunities that would come his way and for that he is keen to be game-ready. "I want to make the most of it (opportunity). I'm not playing right now, so right now my focus is to prepare myself, be game-ready and be ready to perform," said Goswami, who has played 45 First Class matches. According to Goswami, whatever the coaching staff tells him about the game during the net sessions, he takes in his stride and tries to improve on those aspects.

18:10(IST)

"Speaking to legends of the game, being involved in the team meeting, it has made me grow in life. It has helped me to have a right discipline and all those things have helped me," Goswami said when quizzed about his experience in the cash-rich T20 league. "Obviously rubbing shoulders with the legends of the game has helped develop a kind of friendship which will last long (and) so a combination of all of these has helped me," elaborated the Kolkata-born left-handed batsman. Goswami, who had been earlier with the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, made his T20 debut against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 in Bengaluru.

18:00(IST)

Shreevats Goswami is yet to get a game in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper feels the overall experience in the cash-rich league has helped him to grow as a person. The 29-year-old cricketer made his IPL debut over a decade ago. "The (overall IPL) experience has been amazing. Apart from cricketing experience, it has made me grow as a person.

17:55(IST)

It's match number two of Super Sunday and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on in form Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad. This promises to be a mouth-watering clash as both the teams are fighting to be seal a spot in top four. Hello and welcome to live blog of match no. 30. We are already in the business end of the tournament and we will be joined by Rohan Gavaskar as our expert, who will give an insight into the contest. 

(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Buoyed by two back-to-back victories, Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer says the team's thought process is becoming clearer as the season is progressing. Delhi have climbed to fourth spot with eight points after winning matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. They secured a thumping seven-wicket win against KKR on Friday night in Kolkata. "The Kolkata game gives us tremendous confidence going into the next match here in Hyderabad. It was a clinical performance against a strong team like KKR," Iyer said.


SRH vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 14) from 8:00 PM onwards. SRH vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

An in-form Delhi Capitals will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next Indian Premier League game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday. While SRH will look to come back strongly after losing their last game to Punjab, DC will be riding high on confidence after being Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The last game between Hyderabad and Punjab saw the SRH batsmen struggle on the slowish wicket at the I.S. Bindra Stadium and they will be more than happy to return to their home ground. Also, it is believed that regular skipper Kane Williamson will be back in the line-up and that will help strengthen the batting which has depended heavily on the duo of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner at the top.

For Delhi, it was an important game to win as they beat Kolkata chasing a tricky score of 178. More than the win, it was the convincing manner in which Shikhar Dhawan (97*) and Rishabh Pant (46) batted that will give the likes of head coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly confidence.

It will not be easy for DC to take on the Orange Army in their own backyard, but DC have the bowling in Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris to take on the challenge. It will be interesting to see whether the spinners like Axar Patel can create an impression like a Rashid Khan has or Mohammad Nabi has for SRH.

While the batting has looked good in the last game for DC, they will need to be at the top of their game against an SRH unit that is considered one of the best bowling units in the competition with Rashid, Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the show.

Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), David Warner, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui, Billy Stanlake, T. Natarajan, Basil Thampi, K. Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane
