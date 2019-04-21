Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match in Hyderabad: Warner & Bairstow Start Aggressively in Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 6:21 PM IST

Match 38, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 21 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

18:21(IST)

50 partnership is up between Bairstow and Warner here, fantastic start yet again by this Aussie-English duo. They are looking really good at the moment. Warner pulls one over mid-wicket for a maximum to reach the landmark.

18:18(IST)

Piyush Chawla comes into the attack as Karthik turns to spin early in the proceedings here, straight away Bairstow finds the boundary and then hits one sailing over long on for a maximum. Clear plan here is to attack the new ball. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 43/0 after 4 overs here

18:14(IST)

Warner now goes after Gurney, times one over extra-cover and the ball rushes away for a boundary. After that Bairstow and Warner deal in 1s and 2s to still pick 10 runs from the over. Hyderabad are off too a good start here, they are 32/0 after 3 overs

18:08(IST)

DROPPED! KC Cariappa has dropped an absolute sitter there, Bairstow gets some room and he looks to go over the top. Hits it straight to Cariappa who drops an absolute sitter there. That's just not acceptable at this level. Young Prithvi under pressure here

18:05(IST)

SIX! Warner pulls it from the backfoot, almost lifts it over long on for a mini six! Falls just across the boundary rope and some early pressure here on the youngster Prithvi Raj

18:02(IST)

Harry Gurney bowls the first over here for KKR, good start by him as he is accurate with his line and length here. He concedes six runs in his first over and SRH are 6/0 after the 1st over here

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:56(IST)

KKR started off really well in the powerplay, reaching 61/2 but have only added 99 in the next 14 overs. That's really poor and below par

17:44(IST)

That's the end of the proceedings here, KKR end at 159/8. They got off to a real flier thanks to Narine and Lynn but really struggled in the latter half of the innings. Russell came in to bat just too late and couldn't repeat his heroics. You have to say its a bit below par here.

17:42(IST)

WICKET! Chawla gets a boundary on the first ball but then looks to go for the reverse sweep, that's an extremely difficult shot to execute and he ends up hitting straight to the keeper. Easy catch for the keeper.

17:37(IST)

WICKET! Two huge sixes by Russell but after that he looks to clear the boundary once again, yorker length from Bhuvneshwar and it hits the toe end of the bat. Rashid Khan is at the boundary ropes and he takes a simple catch. Russell departs for 15 from 9 balls here

17:34(IST)

Superb over that by Rashid Khan, he concedes just 1 run and after that bowls five dot balls here. Chawla looks to go for the sweep and misses all the deliveries! Pressure firmly on Russell here

17:30(IST)

WICKET! Well, he doesn't last long after the half-century. Looks to go for the maximum here but gets absolutely no timing on that one. Kane Williamson comes around and takes a good diving catch. Lynn departs for 51 off 47 balls. KKR are 133/6

17:29(IST)

50! Chris Lynn completes his half-century here, that's his slowest IPL half-century. The pitch has certainly become tough for batting all of a sudden. KKR will be hoping he can get a move on here

17:22(IST)

WICKET! Sandeep Sharma gets the wicket here, Rinku Singh looks to pull but doesn't get the connection cleanly. Rashid Khan comes around in the deep and hangs onto a good catch. KKR are 124/5 now and Andre Russell enters the crease here.

17:20(IST)

SIX! That's hit away for a maximum, Rinku Singh clears the boundary with ease here. Goes after after Sandeep Sharma and also brings up the 50-run stand.

17:16(IST)

Yet another quiet over here, just 7 runs coming from the 15th over.  Rinku got a boundary on the first ball but after that good comeback by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kolkata are 116/4 after 15 overs here. Can they reach somewhere around 160-170 here?

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:13(IST)

Again KKR making a mess of things, a poor decision by Dinesh Karthik to go for the two, especially after being saved from run out once or twice. Again, it will be upto Dre Russ to bail out the team.

17:11(IST)

Just not happening for KKR at the moment, the pitch too seems to have slowed down here and the bowlers are using the slower balls well. One of Lynn or Rinku has to start hitting here, remember there is still a certain Andre Russell sitting in the dugout!

17:07(IST)
17:01(IST)

DROPPED! Shabaz Nadeem has dropped an absolute sitter here, straight into his hands but it pops out and goes for a six. Rinku Singh gets a life here. Sandeep Sharma isnt happy, KKR are 99/4

16:56(IST)

Shabaz Nadeem ends his 4 overs economically here, after leaking runs in the first over. He ends up conceding only 30 runs there. KKR happy to deal in 1s and 2s at the moment

16:53(IST)

Rashid Khan finally comes into the attack here for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he starts by conceding just 5 runs in his first over. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 79/4 after 10 overs

16:49(IST)

Still no Andre Russell,Rinku Singh has come out in the middle to join Chris Lynn here. Lynn has a responsibilty here, especially after that run out. Important innings for Rinku Singh as well to get his IPL career on track

16:44(IST)

WICKET! This is suicidal from Karthik, they were a couple of run out chances earlier where he had to dive in. This time again its hit in the deep and looks like its Lynn's call for 2 here. It's an excellent throw from the deep by Shankar. Right on the stumps and Bairstow does the rest. This time even the dive doesn't save Karthik. KKR are 73/4 after 8.2 overs

16:42(IST)

Dinesh Karthik has come out to join Chris Lynn here, this is an extremely important partnership for KKR. They would like to build a partnership here and bat for another 5-6 overs before launching Dre Russ!

16:37(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack with the intent of picking a wicket and he gets it straightaway. Extra bounce and it takes the edge straight through to the keeper. SRH chipping away rather quickly at the wickets here! Rana departs for 11 and SRH are 65/3

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 16:35(IST)

KKR are off to a good start here but key for me is how they will handle Rashid Khan. For me, that's where the game hangs.

16:31(IST)

That's the end of the powerplay here, Nitish Rana has come out to join Chris Lynn in the middle. He just places the ball away from the fielder to pick a boundary. After six overs, KKR are 61/2 and really cruising along at this stage

16:29(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Gill departs early Shubhman Gill continued his poor form away from home in this IPL

He has yet to score a double digit knock outside Kolkata in 2019

16:22(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed gets his second wicket here, Gill has to depart early. Again, width on offer and the youngster looks to cut it throught he off-side but ends up hitting straight to backward point here. Vijay Shankar takes an easy catch there. Gill departs for 3 and Kolkata are 50/2

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 IPL game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 50 partnership is up between Bairstow and Warner here, fantastic start yet again by this Aussie-English duo. They are looking really good at the moment. Warner pulls one over mid-wicket for a maximum to reach the landmark.

SRH vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 21) from 4:00 PM onwards. SRH vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Latest Update: The Sunrisers Hyderabad at home are a difficult to team to beat and with Jonny Bairstow playing his penultimate game before joining the England national team, one can expect fireworks as he looks to finish on a high. KKR though will hope the likes of Kuldeep Yadav come good and spoil his party. The team composition depends heavily on how the surface is as including Kane Williamson makes SRH's selection process tricky.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are in the same boat now. Stuck in the middle of the table with eight points each, both the sides need to get back to winning ways if they hope to progress to the IPL-12 playoffs.

After a high-scoring loss on Friday night, KKR will be licking their wounds and will be ruing on the lost opportunity against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A little bit of initiative by the middle-order batsman like Shubman Gill and Robin Uthappa might have tilted the scales in the favour of KKR with Andre Russell biding his time in the dug-out.

The Sunrisers will not be an easy prospect at home with their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow firing on all cylinders. Like KKR, the achilles heel of SRH is their middle-order. Batsmen like Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan have struggled to get going so far in this tournament and as a result the Hyderabad franchise had succumbed to three successive losses this season before defeating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

But while KKR can bank on Russell to bail them out coming in down the order, SRH have no such luxury. They will have to bank on Warner and Bairstow again to fire in tandem and hope that they can give a big enough total for the likes of Rashid Khan & Co. to defend.

The Knight Riders will be worried about the form of their strike bowler Kuldeep Yadav with the chinaman bowler only claiming four wickets in nine games so far. Matt Kelly, who replaced injured Anrich Nortje in the Kolkata side, is one option who can be tested with the Australian known for his speciality with accurate yorkers.

Players to watch out for

Jonny Bairstow: The English opener has been a perfect foil to Warner at the top of the order, in fact, even outdoing the Australian on some of the occasions. Bairstow has 365 runs in eight games this season with a century and a fifty and will be looking the make the most of the limited opportunities left in IPL-12 before he departs back for England on April 23.

Andre Russell: He has been an absolute powerhouse throughout the season. The leading run-scorer for KKR with 377 runs in nine games and a strike-rate of 220.46 makes him a nightmare for any attack. Russell scored his season-best 65 against RCB on Friday night in a lost cause and will be itching to make up for it in their next game.

Team News/ Availability

SRH: Skipper Kane Williamson’s selection is complicating the matter for them as it’s keeping out additional spinner like Mohammad Nabi or Shakib al Hasan out of the side — both capable batsmen as well. Depending on the surface, the home side will have to take a call on playing their skipper Williamson or not.

KKR: The visitors might look to give Australian death-over specialist Matt Kelly a go to replace Englishman Harry Gurney, who proved quite costly against RCB.

Probable XI

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney/Matt Kelly

SRH: Kane Williamson (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar

Teams (from)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.​
