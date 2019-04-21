IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match in Hyderabad: Khaleel Double Strike Lifts Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 21) from 4:00 PM onwards. SRH vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.
Latest Update: The Sunrisers Hyderabad at home are a difficult to team to beat and with Jonny Bairstow playing his penultimate game before joining the England national team, one can expect fireworks as he looks to finish on a high. KKR though will hope the likes of Kuldeep Yadav come good and spoil his party. The team composition depends heavily on how the surface is as including Kane Williamson makes SRH's selection process tricky.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are in the same boat now. Stuck in the middle of the table with eight points each, both the sides need to get back to winning ways if they hope to progress to the IPL-12 playoffs.
After a high-scoring loss on Friday night, KKR will be licking their wounds and will be ruing on the lost opportunity against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A little bit of initiative by the middle-order batsman like Shubman Gill and Robin Uthappa might have tilted the scales in the favour of KKR with Andre Russell biding his time in the dug-out.
The Sunrisers will not be an easy prospect at home with their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow firing on all cylinders. Like KKR, the achilles heel of SRH is their middle-order. Batsmen like Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan have struggled to get going so far in this tournament and as a result the Hyderabad franchise had succumbed to three successive losses this season before defeating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their last match.
But while KKR can bank on Russell to bail them out coming in down the order, SRH have no such luxury. They will have to bank on Warner and Bairstow again to fire in tandem and hope that they can give a big enough total for the likes of Rashid Khan & Co. to defend.
The Knight Riders will be worried about the form of their strike bowler Kuldeep Yadav with the chinaman bowler only claiming four wickets in nine games so far. Matt Kelly, who replaced injured Anrich Nortje in the Kolkata side, is one option who can be tested with the Australian known for his speciality with accurate yorkers.
Players to watch out for
Jonny Bairstow: The English opener has been a perfect foil to Warner at the top of the order, in fact, even outdoing the Australian on some of the occasions. Bairstow has 365 runs in eight games this season with a century and a fifty and will be looking the make the most of the limited opportunities left in IPL-12 before he departs back for England on April 23.
Andre Russell: He has been an absolute powerhouse throughout the season. The leading run-scorer for KKR with 377 runs in nine games and a strike-rate of 220.46 makes him a nightmare for any attack. Russell scored his season-best 65 against RCB on Friday night in a lost cause and will be itching to make up for it in their next game.
Team News/ Availability
SRH: Skipper Kane Williamson’s selection is complicating the matter for them as it’s keeping out additional spinner like Mohammad Nabi or Shakib al Hasan out of the side — both capable batsmen as well. Depending on the surface, the home side will have to take a call on playing their skipper Williamson or not.
KKR: The visitors might look to give Australian death-over specialist Matt Kelly a go to replace Englishman Harry Gurney, who proved quite costly against RCB.
Probable XI
KKR: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney/Matt Kelly
SRH: Kane Williamson (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar
Teams (from)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.