IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match in Hyderabad: Khaleel Double Strike Lifts Sunrisers Hyderabad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 4:26 PM IST

Match 38, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 21 April, 2019

16:22(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed gets his second wicket here, Gill has to depart early. Again, width on offer and the youngster looks to cut it throught he off-side but ends up hitting straight to backward point here. Vijay Shankar takes an easy catch there. Gill departs for 3 and Kolkata are 50/2

16:19(IST)

Shubhman Gill is the new man out here for KKR, up in number 3 positon. The general consensus is that he requires some time before settling in and going for his shots. He certainly has plenty of time today!

16:14(IST)

WICKET! Relief for Khaleel Ahmed here, Sunil Narine had gotten off to a blazing start there. He targetted Khaleel, first three balls going for a six followed by two fours. The pacer does well to come back though as he bowls the slower ball which sees the leg-stump go for a cartwheel. Narine departs for 25 off 8 deliveries. KKR are 42/1

16:09(IST)

Sunrisers turn to spin in the second over and Shahbaz Nadeem travels here, Lynn first gets a boundary towards the off-side. Narine then deposits one into the stands and then Lynn finishes the over with a maximum. KKR are off to a flier here, they are 28/0 after 2 overs

16:05(IST)

Sunil Narine now gets one on the hips and he hits it away with ease towards the third man boundary for a four, again a poor delivery as the fielder had just come into the circle there. Good start this for KKR, they are 10/0 after the 1st over

16:03(IST)

FOUR! Cut and cut hard by Lynn, beats the inner ring and runs away for a boundary. Fantastic shot by Lynn but that was a poor delivery from Bhuvneshwar. Giving too much room to Lynn and he dispatches it with ease

16:01(IST)

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine are out in the middle for Kolkata Knight Riders, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad here. The Indian speedster will also be looking to get back to form ahead of the World Cup

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 15:58(IST)

Always an advantage to teams chasing, the ball holds for the spinners when bowling first in a day game. So at this stage I would say SRH would be happy to win that toss

15:53(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start here, Kolkata Knight Riders will need a solid start here and lay a foundation for the likes of Russell and Karthik to dominate later. Remember, KKR have a better head-to-head record, winning 10 matches and losing only 6 so far!

15:50(IST)

Kolkata skipper, Dinesh Karthik says that they have to make the most of it as they are asked to bat first. Adds that they have made three changes and hopes that those players will bring a breath of fresh air to the team. On his own performance, he replies that he needs to stand up and deliver.

15:46(IST)

Hyderabad skipper, Kane Williamson says that they will bowl as this is the first day game at this venue and he reckons that there will be a slight change in track. Adds that it was a good performance in the last match and they have to build on that. Mentions that the guys at the top are doing a good job for them and feels eventually it's all about execution of skills.

15:41(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: D Warner, J Bairstow (wk), K Williamson*, V Shankar, Y Pathan, D Hooda, R Khan, B Kumar, S Nadeem, K Ahmed, S Sharma

15:39(IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Piyush Chawla, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj

15:31(IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

15:21(IST)

We are just 10 minutes away from the toss here, remember you can send us your predictions by tagging us on Facebook and Twitter! Dre Russell is currently out on the field and is meeting some players from the Sunrisers Hyderabad

15:07(IST)

Placed fifth, a rung below KKR, in the points table, Sunrisers will take on an opponent low of confidence after a string of four losses in a row.

KKR, who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs on Friday night, have looked out of sorts in their recent meetings at home with their middle order not showing up and the over reliance on Andre Russell now becoming a cause of worry.

Chasing a stiff 214 for victory, Andre Russell smashed a typical 25-ball 65 with Nitish Rana scoring an unbeaten 46-ball 85.A

But in the middle overs, after KKR had lost the first three wickets inside the powerplay, Robin Uthappa and Rana stumbled along, accumulating just 46 off 41 balls in a partnership that had Russell fuming in the dugout.

15:02(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to heap more misery on Kolkata Knight Riders and continue their winning momentum when the two sides clash swords in an Indian Premier League return leg fixture here on Sunday. Sunrisers broke Chennai Super Kings' winning streak, and secured a vital victory after three losses on the trot, with a six-wicket win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium earlier in the week. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed bowled in good areas to keep the run flow in check while Rashid Khan scalped two wickets conceding just 17 runs.A

14:48(IST)

Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan
The big-hitting Andre Russell has taken his game to another level this season and has been solely responsible for a major chunk of the points KKR can boast off. Russell likes the ball coming onto his bat and if it’s in the slot it’s likely to be in the stands.

Hyderabad are likely to counter Russell with their best spinner that is Rashid Khan and the possibility of both facing off in the final overs of the innings can’t be ruled out.

Rashid will look to add to his eight wickets and Russell to his 377 runs. The one with the more impactful addition is likely to swing the game in his side’s favour.

14:42(IST)

Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav
The New Zealander Kane Williamson has played only three games out of the eight SRH have played and is likely to lead his side out for a fourth time on Sunday. Williamson, who isn’t the most innovative stroke makers T20 cricket, will be itching to get his act together and pile on the runs. What adds more responsibility for him is the fragile middle-order that follows. Like the openers, he isn’t a batsman you want to allow time to because things can go terribly out of control for the opposition.

Kuldeep Yadav is likely to have his go after the initial overs are through, which is where he will come up against a determined Williamson. Having taken a tonking at Eden Gardens from Moeen Ali and Virat Kohli, Kuldeep will be eager to set things right, which is likely to make for an interesting battle on Sunday evening.

14:31(IST)

Bairstow vs Narine
England’s Jonny Bairstow has been busy playing second fiddle to his opening partner David Warner, but that does not mean he has spared the bowlers either. The openers score the bulk of the runs for SRH and Bairstow with 365 runs, which includes the best individual score so far this season, to his name presents a dangerous proposition for any opposition.

Narine on the other hand is as important a bowler for the KKR side and his job will surely be to dislodge one if not both openers. The West Indian’s guile and how he uses it will be key on Sunday if he is to add to his six wickets from seven games.

14:17(IST)

Key Battles - Warner vs Gurney
The swashbuckling David Warner has been in impeccable form so far since his return to the IPL this year and bowlers have found it difficult to contain him. With 450 runs to his name from eight games Warner’s brutal ways has spared no one and the fast bowlers especially have not enjoyed bowling to him.
Will it be any different for the Englishman Harry Gurney? The left-armer’s debut season has seen him play four games so far and take as many wickets. The thing with Gurney is that he is more likely to use variation to trick a batsman than bowl the usual stock delivery one expects from a pacer.
If Warner can pick up on the variation, Gurney could be in for a day to forget but he can use his guile to give his side the early advantage in the innings. It is unlikely that Prasidh Krishna will have a real go at Warner as he likes the ball coming onto the bat and the youngster provides him with just that.

14:07(IST)

After the defeat to RCB, Andre Russell spoke about how he should bat up the order to force the opposition into making a change in their plans and in turn open up other free-scoring avenues for the others. "I believe that (I should bat higher up the order). Honestly, you have to sometimes be flexible as a team. When you look at the make-up of our team, I don't mind going to bat at No. 4. When I'm at the crease, Virat Kohli will bowl the best bowlers to get me out, and those best bowlers will therefore have less overs remaining in the back end. So even if I score 60 off 25 balls and give the team the early pump, then the type of bowlers like Dale Steyn will have only one over to bowl at the death, or they may bowl out. So I think me going to bat early would definitely be good for KKR."

14:04(IST)

Jonny Bairstow said that the standard of competition at IPL is very high. "You got some of best cricketers playing in the IPL. Only four overseas players can play in a franchise. You look at our bench and there is (Martin) Guptill, (Mohammad) Nabi, Shakib (Al Hasan)...these are some of the guys who could be playing in any other IPL teams. So the standard is very very high here," said Bairstow. 

13:57(IST)

Bairstow on playing alongside David Warner, with whom has formed one of the deadliest opening combinations in the IPL this season. "When it comes to the balance of team, you don't know which four overseas players are going to play for a franchise in the IPL. But to be given the nod is really pleasing. It is the first time we (he and Warner) have played together. Every discussion is different. When you open the batting you talk about assessing the conditions. Talk about different types of bowlers, different pitches. When you are chasing 200 and when chasing 130...it is completely different conversations. There are different bowlers, field settings and each ground is different. We look to play good cricketing shots. When it comes to the balance of team, you don't know which four overseas players are going to play for a team. But to be given the nod is really pleasing. It is the first time we (he and Warner) have played together," he added.

13:52(IST)

After a high-scoring loss on Friday night against RCB at Eden Gardens, KKR will be licking their wounds and will be ruing the lost opportunity. A little bit of initiative by the middle-order batsman like Shubman Gill and Robin Uthappa might have tilted the scales in the favour of KKR with Andre Russell biding his time in the dug-out. But while KKR can bank on Russell to bail them out coming in down the order, they would, sooner or later, want the rest of the side step up and take some pressure of the big man, who’s had his share of injury scares already in the tournament.

13:48(IST) WATCH | Russell's Batting Position Should Depend on Game Situation: Badani

Former India international Hemang Badani analyses the upcoming IPL encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

13:43(IST)

The Sunrisers will not be an easy prospect at home with their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow firing on all cylinders. Like KKR, the achilles heel of SRH is their middle-order. Batsmen like Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan have struggled to get going so far in this tournament and as a result the Hyderabad franchise had succumbed to three successive losses this season before defeating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their last match. The major responsibilities among the bowlers will once again be shouldered by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, though all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could get a look depending on the surface.

13:37(IST)

Players to watch out for

Jonny Bairstow: The English opener has been a perfect foil to Warner at the top of the order, in fact, even outdoing the Australian on some of the occasions. Bairstow has 365 runs in eight games this season with a century and a fifty and will be looking the make the most of the limited opportunities left in IPL-12 before he departs back for England on April 23.

Andre Russell: He has been an absolute powerhouse throughout the season. The leading run-scorer for KKR with 377 runs in nine games and a strike-rate of 220.46 makes him a nightmare for any attack. Russell scored his season-best 65 against RCB on Friday night in a lost cause and will be itching to make up for it in their next game.

13:35(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the 2019 IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. Both sides are stuck on 8 points and are hovering below the top four places. The fortunes of either side going ahead could hinge around this contest given how closely things are stacked in the final rounds of the league stages in this year's IPL. Stay tuned for all the action from what is expected to be cracking contest to kick start our Super Sunday coverage. Will SRH overcome their recent wobbles or can KKR finally bring their four-match losing streak to a halt? 

SRH vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 21) from 4:00 PM onwards. SRH vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Latest Update: The Sunrisers Hyderabad at home are a difficult to team to beat and with Jonny Bairstow playing his penultimate game before joining the England national team, one can expect fireworks as he looks to finish on a high. KKR though will hope the likes of Kuldeep Yadav come good and spoil his party. The team composition depends heavily on how the surface is as including Kane Williamson makes SRH's selection process tricky.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are in the same boat now. Stuck in the middle of the table with eight points each, both the sides need to get back to winning ways if they hope to progress to the IPL-12 playoffs.

After a high-scoring loss on Friday night, KKR will be licking their wounds and will be ruing on the lost opportunity against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A little bit of initiative by the middle-order batsman like Shubman Gill and Robin Uthappa might have tilted the scales in the favour of KKR with Andre Russell biding his time in the dug-out.

The Sunrisers will not be an easy prospect at home with their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow firing on all cylinders. Like KKR, the achilles heel of SRH is their middle-order. Batsmen like Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan have struggled to get going so far in this tournament and as a result the Hyderabad franchise had succumbed to three successive losses this season before defeating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

But while KKR can bank on Russell to bail them out coming in down the order, SRH have no such luxury. They will have to bank on Warner and Bairstow again to fire in tandem and hope that they can give a big enough total for the likes of Rashid Khan & Co. to defend.

The Knight Riders will be worried about the form of their strike bowler Kuldeep Yadav with the chinaman bowler only claiming four wickets in nine games so far. Matt Kelly, who replaced injured Anrich Nortje in the Kolkata side, is one option who can be tested with the Australian known for his speciality with accurate yorkers.

Players to watch out for

Jonny Bairstow: The English opener has been a perfect foil to Warner at the top of the order, in fact, even outdoing the Australian on some of the occasions. Bairstow has 365 runs in eight games this season with a century and a fifty and will be looking the make the most of the limited opportunities left in IPL-12 before he departs back for England on April 23.

Andre Russell: He has been an absolute powerhouse throughout the season. The leading run-scorer for KKR with 377 runs in nine games and a strike-rate of 220.46 makes him a nightmare for any attack. Russell scored his season-best 65 against RCB on Friday night in a lost cause and will be itching to make up for it in their next game.

Team News/ Availability

SRH: Skipper Kane Williamson’s selection is complicating the matter for them as it’s keeping out additional spinner like Mohammad Nabi or Shakib al Hasan out of the side — both capable batsmen as well. Depending on the surface, the home side will have to take a call on playing their skipper Williamson or not.

KKR: The visitors might look to give Australian death-over specialist Matt Kelly a go to replace Englishman Harry Gurney, who proved quite costly against RCB.

Probable XI

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney/Matt Kelly

SRH: Kane Williamson (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar

Teams (from)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.​
