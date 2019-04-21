IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match in Hyderabad: Khaleel Double Strike Lifts Sunrisers Hyderabad

14:17(IST)

Key Battles - Warner vs Gurney

The swashbuckling David Warner has been in impeccable form so far since his return to the IPL this year and bowlers have found it difficult to contain him. With 450 runs to his name from eight games Warner’s brutal ways has spared no one and the fast bowlers especially have not enjoyed bowling to him.

Will it be any different for the Englishman Harry Gurney? The left-armer’s debut season has seen him play four games so far and take as many wickets. The thing with Gurney is that he is more likely to use variation to trick a batsman than bowl the usual stock delivery one expects from a pacer.

If Warner can pick up on the variation, Gurney could be in for a day to forget but he can use his guile to give his side the early advantage in the innings. It is unlikely that Prasidh Krishna will have a real go at Warner as he likes the ball coming onto the bat and the youngster provides him with just that.