IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match in Hyderabad: SRH & KKR Looking to Keep Top 4 Hopes Alive

13:37(IST)

Players to watch out for

Jonny Bairstow: The English opener has been a perfect foil to Warner at the top of the order, in fact, even outdoing the Australian on some of the occasions. Bairstow has 365 runs in eight games this season with a century and a fifty and will be looking the make the most of the limited opportunities left in IPL-12 before he departs back for England on April 23.

Andre Russell: He has been an absolute powerhouse throughout the season. The leading run-scorer for KKR with 377 runs in nine games and a strike-rate of 220.46 makes him a nightmare for any attack. Russell scored his season-best 65 against RCB on Friday night in a lost cause and will be itching to make up for it in their next game.