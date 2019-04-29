Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad Battle Kings XI Punjab

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2019, 6:11 PM IST

Highlights

18:17(IST)

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Williamson said the total they posted was a competitive one. "It was quite difficult out there. It was potentially a competitive total at the halfway stage."
"They did better than us. They kept wickets in hand, we couldn't get those breakthroughs and squeeze. It's important to learn from our mistakes. We know we can get better," he added. 

18:12(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson admitted that their inability to pick wickets at regular intervals during the second inning cost them the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.
Chasing 160, Royals rode on some brilliant contribution from their top order as they secured a convincing seven-wicket win to keep their slim chances alive of making it to the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

18:04(IST)

In 2018, Shakib Al Hasan was a pillar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit that made it to the final before losing to Chennai Super Kings. He played in each of the team’s 17 games, bagging 14 wickets and scoring 239 runs. This year, in complete contrast, the Bangladesh all-rounder has been able to break into the playing XI for just two matches so far and has just one wicket to his name.

"It's disappointing when you're not playing regularly. But you have to look at the way overseas players have performed. It's a difficult situation for the team management as there are so many quality payers sitting on the bench," Shakib told CricketNext. "In fact, in all this time I have been training even more than I would usually do in between matches. I have been doing everything to stay fit and have been working towards everything I had to. It's good that I'm getting some time to train properly and get fitter and stronger.

17:52(IST)

Punjab, on the other hand, also faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter in Bengaluru. Chasing a massive 203-run target last Wednesday, the R Ashwin-led side managed to score 185/7 in their full quota of 20 overs, thus losing the match by 17 runs. Both the teams have 10 points with Kings XI standing below the SRH owing to lower run rate. And they would be hoping to get two crucial points and move upwards in the points table. 

17:44(IST)

Hyderabad had to face a crushing seven-wicket in their last encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Defending 161 on Saturday, SRH bowlers struggled to get breakthroughs as Royals easily reached the target with five balls to spare and theoretically kept their chances alive of making it to the playoffs. 

17:34(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. After facing defeats in their previous encounters, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab will look to turn back to the winning ways when they face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Monday.

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad Battle Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad dugout watches the game. (IPL)

SRH vs KXIP in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (April 29) from 8:00 PM onwards. SRH vs KXIP live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: After facing defeats in their previous encounters, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab will look to turn back to the winning ways when they face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Monday.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar
