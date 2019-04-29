IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad Battle Kings XI Punjab

18:04(IST)

In 2018, Shakib Al Hasan was a pillar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit that made it to the final before losing to Chennai Super Kings. He played in each of the team’s 17 games, bagging 14 wickets and scoring 239 runs. This year, in complete contrast, the Bangladesh all-rounder has been able to break into the playing XI for just two matches so far and has just one wicket to his name.



"It's disappointing when you're not playing regularly. But you have to look at the way overseas players have performed. It's a difficult situation for the team management as there are so many quality payers sitting on the bench," Shakib told CricketNext. "In fact, in all this time I have been training even more than I would usually do in between matches. I have been doing everything to stay fit and have been working towards everything I had to. It's good that I'm getting some time to train properly and get fitter and stronger.