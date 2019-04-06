Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs MI Match in Hyderabad: Unchanged Sunrisers Elect to Field, Yuvraj Dropped

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 7:43 PM IST

Match 19, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 06 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:46(IST)

Hyderabad skipper, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, says they want to bowl first. Informs Williamson is close to 100 percent but they do not want to risk him. Informs they are unchanged.

19:41(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

19:39(IST)

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah

19:34(IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have ton the toss and elected to field first here.

19:16(IST)

We are just 15 minutes away from the toss here, the pitches in Hyderabad have been paradise for batting so far. Can we expect something similar today? It will be intriguing to see the kind of surface on offer today! Mumbai Indians have a range of strokemakers in their team and they will be happy if the pitch is a batting paradise

19:11(IST)

It isn’t too often that Rashid Khan’s name doesn’t feature among the top wicket-takers in competitions he competes in. Rashid has been frugal as ever – his economy rate this season is 5.81 – but he has only three wickets to show for all his good work. It won’t be too long before he collects a big haul of wickets. Also keep a close eye on Mohammad Nabi, who has 6 wickets in the two matches this season and also scored the winning runs in the previous match. When MI have the ball in hand, the responsibility of striking early and separating the dangerous pair of Warner and Bairstow will fall on the shoulders of Jasprit Bumrah.

18:59(IST)

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have aggregates of 264 runs and 246 runs respectively. The third highest run-aggregate in the tournament is Andre Russell’s 159. The third highest run-aggregate in the SRH line-up is Vijay Shankar’s 100 runs. Those numbers best illustrate how much of a force Warner and Bairstow have been at the top. The Mumbai Indians will want their top three to give a better account of themselves. Barring two single-digit scores, MI’s top three has got starts in every innings. Yet, in 12 innings together, they have only contributed a total of 331 runs. MI, who have repeatedly been rescued by Hardik Pandya, need Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav to convert starts to big scores.

18:50(IST)

When it comes to the bowling, SRH have one of the best attacks in the tournament. While stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to form against Delhi Capitals on Thursday was a welcome sight, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have already shown what they are capable of on Indian tracks which have all taken turn.
With the Uppal wicket likely to be a sporting one, it will definitely be a battle of equals on Saturday as SRH and MI both look to bag two points from the game. 

18:43(IST)

But MI will definitely miss the services of Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lankan has flown back to play domestic cricket in an effort to be eligible for selection for the World Cup squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to form augurs well for the visitors as they will look at him to not only finish the innings on a high, but also pick crucial wickets in the middle of the innings.
 

18:39(IST)

It will indeed be a battle of equals when both teams look to carry their winning momentum forward. While SRH have looked the most balanced unit in the competition so far, everyone knows that MI can turn any game upside down on their day. It will come down to both teams looking to do the basics right.
The support of the Orange Army will definitely augur well for Hyderabad and the kind of form the openers have shown - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner - means that the Mumbai bowlers will have their task cut out. But the MI bowling too has shown sparks and Jason Behrendorff showed what he is capable of when he derailed the CSK batting right at the top in the last encounter.

18:27(IST)

Having conquered Delhi in their own backyard, a high on confidence Sunrisers Hyderabad will now take on Mumbai Indians in the second header on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mumbai too will be wearing a confident look after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter.

18:14(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second game of the day between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. After a fantastic game 1, all eyes will be on the main event for today as the two in-form teams take on each other.

Sunrisers Hyderabad. (BCCI)

SRH vs MI in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 6) from 08:00 PM onwards. SRH vs MI live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have won both their matches in the lead up to their crucial encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 6th. With Sunrisers sitting pretty at the top of the table and Mumbai aiming to bridge the gap, the stage is set for a cracking encounter.

Mumbai have the ability to topple any team on their day, and doing a number on in-form SRH is not beyond the realm of possibility. To counter SRH’s batting firepower, Mumbai have the experienced Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks. The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal are capable of turning on their double act when the going gets tough in the middle. Even Jason Behrendorff, playing in his first IPL match of the season came up with a match-winning performance against CSK. On the other hand, Mumbai are stocked with the firepower that Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard provide at different positions in the batting lineup.

However, Sunrisers have proven over the last few seasons that consistency is their biggest forte. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was named stand-in captain for their last match against Delhi Capitals is back in form – a much-needed boost for the franchise. The Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have also proven that on the Hyderabad pitch, they are extremely hard to contend with. A win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will further take them up the top of the table, while a loss would keep things tight at the top of the table in this still-evolving season of the IPL.

Players to watch out for

Jason Behrendorff: Fresh off the boat from the ODI series against Pakistan, Jason Behrendroff is already looking like an inspired addition to the Mumbai Indians bowling attack. His figures of four overs, no maidens, 22 runs and two wickets were instrumental in restricting Chennai Super Kings to just 133/8 in 20 overs. In the absence of Lasith Malinga who is in Sri Lanka for club cricket, Behrendorff will look to trouble the SRH batsmen – specially compatriot David Warner.

Rashid Khan: Well, Rashid Khan is a threat in every game he plays. But at the risk of sounding like stating the obvious, the young leg-spinner has just been handed the reigns of the Afghanistan national team in the T20 format. Captaining one’s national team is a huge honour, and Rashid just might have that extra spring in his step as he looks to trouble the MI batsmen. Who knows how much more he is capable of?

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Mumbai Indians: Mumbai will be without the services of veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who flew back to Sri Lanka immediately after putting in an impressive performance in their win against Delhi Capitals, realizing that the domestic Sri Lankan competition was crucial to improving his chances of making the World Cup squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to be able to choose from a full squad.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma ©, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rasikh Salam/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K. Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan
