IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore On Live TV Online

Loading...
Gasping for breath after six losses on the bounce, Royal Challengers Bangalore are in need for some sort of inspiration as they look to snap their winless streak. That inspiration might come from South Africa with the franchise confirming that Dale Steyn has been drafted into the side in place of the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile.
The 35-year-old paceman will not be available for Bangalore's next game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday (April 13) but having such a huge presence in the dressing room itself is bound to get the franchises' hopes up.
Nothing seems to be going right for Bangalore, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down to Delhi Capitals last Sunday.
Bangalore have been ragged in all three departments. They allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a mammoth 232 with centuries from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner before they were skittled out for 113. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, despite AB de Villiers and Kohli scoring 63 and 84 respectively, the bowlers failed to defend 205 with KKR riding on Andre Russell's explosive knock.
There have been numerous times Virat Kohli has been seen raising his hands or gesturing to his teammates on the field after dropped catches and misfields. It led Kohli to admit in the last game against Delhi that ,"We need to grab our chances when they come our way. We can’t keep give excuses every game. We weren’t good enough on the day again."
With just eight games to go and no points on the board, the only way Bangalore can qualify for the playoffs is by winning every game. There can't be no half-measures and no better way to start the reversal than against Kings XI Punjab who themselves are coming off a crushing loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians where they were blown away by a Kieron Pollard onslaught.
However, despite the loss, Punjab's batting has been superb with opener KL Rahul, who scored unbeaten century in the last game, and Chris Gayle looking in devastating form. With the likes of Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair and David Miller in the shed, they will hope to once again put the Bangalore bowlers under the pump on a historically high-scoring PCA Stadium in Mohali.
The bowling front is led by R Ashwin and Mohammad Shami though the indifferent form of Sam Curran and Ankit Rajpoot is cause for concern.
Punjab are placed fourth on the points table currently with four wins out of seven and having done well on their home ground so far will be keen on continuing their dominance and pile on Bangalore's misery.
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
AB de Villiers: The South African has shown glimpses of form so far in the tournament but is yet to play one of those magical knocks that Bangalore fans have so often been used to seeing. With the team languishing right at the bottom, Kohli will want his batting spearhead to go out all guns blazing.
David Miller: He hasn't yet had an innings of note so far this season but Miller always his best against Bangalore. His record in Mohali is also impeccable and that makes for a dangerous combination.
TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY
Bangalore: Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a back injury and has been replaced by Dale Steyn. Virat might also want to bring in Umesh Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj, who has completely looked out of sorts while Washington Sudar might also get a game.
Kings XI Punjab: The hosts will be sweating on Gayle's fitness who twitched his back in the previous game. If he doesn't play Rahul might open with Mayank Agarwal and Tye could be slotted in.
PROBABLE PLAYING XI
Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle/Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot
Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj/Umesh Yada
FULL SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee.
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
2019 iplAB de VilliersDavid Milleripl 2019Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalorekxip vs rcblive cricketLive Cricket MatchLive Cricket Scorelive IPLlive ipl matchlive scoremohaliWhen and where to watch
First Published: April 13, 2019, 7:32 AM IST