IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch KXIP vs SRH On Live TV Online

Number of wins, losses, and points on the table - all Equal. But when Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Monday, both teams will hope to change that equation as the IPL’s ‘middle overs’ begin.
While neither team has really consolidated their position at this stage, they are not far off the pace of table-toppers Chennai Super Kings. SRH sit in second position while KXIP are fifth, as they have a lower net run-rate than their opponents on Monday. Both teams head into the match having suffered a defeat, SRH to Mumbai Indians and KXIP to Chennai Super Kings.
Despite playing at home where they have typically bowled well this season, Punjab need to make sure that the likes of Sam Curran and Mohammad Shami find consistency in the tournament quickly if they want to make it to the play-offs. The duo were excellent against Delhi Capitals, but looked underwhelming against Chennai Super Kings.
As far as Sunrisers are concerned, their middle order has largely been poor this season. Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan have flattered to deceive and the team’s dependency on the duo of Warner and Bairstow at the top of the order might prove to be an issue as the tournament wears on, if not resolved now.
Players to Watch out for:
Chris Gayle: He started the tournament with a bang for Kings XI Punjab, but has not delivered the same performances since. He only scored five runs in the last match and could not contribute to his team’s tally. But it’s in these situations where Gayle is his most dangerous. Take him lightly, and he could tear apart bowling attacks at will. The match is the perfect opportunity for Gayle to play himself back into form.
Siddarth Kaul: Another player who will be hungry to start dishing out the performances he is known for this IPL, Kaul will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on the Mohali wicket. When on song, he can dish out yorkers at will and his late swing has been the downfall of many a batsman over the years. Expect Kaul to be the surprise package in this match.
TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s de-facto captain Kane Williamson missed out on making the starting line-up in the last game as he continues his recovery from injury, and is unlikely to feature in the game against Kings XI Punjab as well. However, if he does make it, it will be interesting to see who he replaces with all four overseas players having done their bit rather well so far.
Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are expected to have a full squad to choose from.
Probable XI:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Full Squads:
Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
First Published: April 8, 2019, 7:02 AM IST