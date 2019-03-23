IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MI vs DC On Live TV Online

Loading...
There is no love lost between Mumbai and Delhi when it comes to cricket. The traditional rivalry also spills on to the IPL playing field each season, whether the two sides are playing in Mumbai or in Delhi.
The last encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla was an especially bitter one for Mumbai Indians, as an 11-run defeat in their last group tie to the Delhi Daredevils cost them a place in the Playoffs after Rohit Sharma’s side had managed to turn their form around in the middle of the season.
The Delhi franchise by then had very little chance of making the Playoffs but were not prepared to give an inch to Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai now open their campaign in the 12th season of the IPL against the rechristened Delhi Capitals with revenge on their mind at the Wankhede stadium in the 8pm clash on Sunday.
The strength of the Capitals this season is their young Indian top-order led by skipper Shreyas Iyer of Mumbai, who will be captain for the entire season for the first time. Shikhar Dhawan’s return to the Delhi fold gives them a powerful opening combination with Prithvi Shaw with skipper Iyer and Rishabh Pant to follow.
Mumbai Indians boast of plenty of proven talent and the core remains the same which won the IPL title in 2017. Skipper Rohit Sharma will return to the opening slot while a fit Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah should give his side the edge in bowling department which also features the likes of all-rounder Krunal Pandya and leg-spinner Mayank Markande — both of whom are India internationals now.
Players to Watch Out For
It’s a battle between Delhi’s batsmen and Mumbai’s bowlers and it’ll be battle between two young guns of Team India in this encounter.
Rishabh Pant: The Delhi wicketkeeper batsman had a phenomenal IPL-11 and carried that form into international cricket last season. Pant scored 684 runs in 14 games at a strike-rate of 173.6 with a century and five fifties. This season is even more critical for the 21-year-old as he aspires to secure a berth in the 2019 World Cup squad, possibly in the No. 4 position as a specialist batsman.
Jasprit Bumrah: He is possibly Indian cricket’s most priceless commodity after skipper Virat Kohli. Bumrah started off the season slowly after taking a hammering at the hands of CSK’s Dwayne Bravo in the opening match last year. In spite of that he finished with 17 wickets from 14 games but apart from his wickets it is his innate ability to hit pin-point yorkers that makes him important to the team. With World Cup around the corner, ‘workload management’ of Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be closely watched but that shouldn’t be the concern in the first match of the season.
Team News/Availability
Mumbai Indians: Even before the season has got underway, Mumbai have lost two overseas paceman in Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Adam Milne due to different reasons.
Delhi Capitals: The Capitals will miss the services of South African pace bowling all-rounder Chris Morris but his teammate Kagiso Rabada is available for the first match.
Probable XI:
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kasigo Rabada/Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari/Amit Mishra.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard/ Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan/ Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah.
Squads (from):
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).
Delhi Capitals: Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.
First Published: March 23, 2019, 8:50 PM IST