IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals On Live TV Online

Delhi Capitals will look to put one step into the playoffs when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday.
Currently sitting in third position with 12 points, Capitals will be looking to reach the magic number 14 which should all but assure a spot in the playoffs provided they maintain a healthy run-rate.
Royals meanwhile will be looking to keep their hopes alive and will be on a high after a convincing win over Mumbai Indians. They currently have six points from nine games and have to win all their matches to keep playoff hopes alive.
Change in captaincy meant Steve Smith took over the reins from Ajinkya Rahane and the Australian roared back to form with an unbeaten 59. He was well supported by teenager Riyan Parag.
However, Royals will miss the services of Jos Buttler, who is back home for the birth of his child.
Ben Stokes will be looking to make a meaningful contribution before he returns home for the series against Pakistan. Sanju Samson, who looked good against Mumbai will be hoping to provide a solid start with Rahane.
Capitals batting has looked good with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer firing on all cylinders, however they will have their task cutout against Jofra Archer, who has been the standout performer for Royals with the ball.
Despite a strong batting line-up, Capitals have struggled to cross the finish line and one of the reasons for that has been Rishabh Pant's lack of form after a roaring start to the tournament. Pant's shot-selection has often let him down and he will be under the spotlight once again.
The bowling has looked good with Kagiso Rabada leading the pace attack while Ishant Sharma has also done the job with the new ball. The pitch in Jaipur is likely to assist the spinners and that means Sandeep Lamichhane will again be a threat. He picked three wickets in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab.
The visitors will start as slight favourites with Royals heavily dependent on Smith for runs.
Players to Watch Out For
Steve Smith - Smith showed glimpses of his former self and looked to have turned a corner after a match-winning knock against Mumbai. Captaincy seems to be getting the best out of him and the way he got the best out of his bowlers was evident that he is enjoying the responsibility. He will be hoping to get Royals on a good run before leaving for the World Cup.
Sandeep Lamichhane - The wily leg-spinner showed great heart in the way he bowled against Kings XI Punjab on the small Kotla ground. He might have gone for runs but importantly picked three wickets for his team. With large boundaries and some assistance for the spinners, Lamichanne will again be a key player for the Capitals.
Team News/Availability
RR - Jos Buttler will not be available for rest of the tournament.
DC - Capitals will have no such worries with all the players likely to be available.
Probable XI
RR - Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat
DC -Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Chris Morris/Sherfane Rutherford, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Full Squads
RR - Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag.
DC - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith.
First Published: April 22, 2019, 7:25 AM IST