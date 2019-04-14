IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals On Live TV Online

Loading...
Delhi Capitals will be looking to build on the winning momentum when they take on a stumbling Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Sunday.
SRH have always held the edge in the meeting between these two teams and have a superior head-to-head record with 9 wins as compared to DC's 4. DC though come into this game with back-to-back victories away at RCB and KKR which will give them confidence.
SRH have lost their previous two games and will be desperate for a win on home soil. The fragile middle-order has been exposed and that is something the home team might want to work on. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have provided flying starts, but even when one of the two has gone early, the team has struggled.
Kane Williamson might return as Hyderabad look to add more depth to their batting. The Orange Army will also be hoping that Bhuvneshwar Kumar can regain his form soon, especially at death.
For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan's return to form further strengthens their batting and the opener will be looking to put up an impressive showing against his former team. Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have looked good along with Rishabh Pant, but DC will be wanting a bit more consistency from their batting core.
Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Ishant Sharma have all been good for DC with each pacer among the wickets.
The tracks in Hyderabad have been mixed and the home team might want a slow surface which aids the spinners, especially against this DC batting.
SRH prevailed when the teams met earlier this season at Kotla, where a sluggish surface helped the spin duo of Rashid and Nabi. Bairstow also scored a quickfire 48 to ease the 130-chase for his team.
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
RASHID KHAN - By his high standards, the Afghanistan spinner has been having a rather quiet IPL so far. Though he has economical in his figures, he has picked only 5 wickets so far. SRH will be wanting more from him and his battle with Rishabh Pant will make for great viewing. If he manages to get a few wickets, then SRH will surely back themselves to come out on top.
SHIKHAR DHAWAN - Dhawan showed why he is considered amongst one of the finest white-ball players with his scintillating knock against Kolkata Knight Riders. Though SRH have able openers in Bairstow and Warner, Dhawan will be looking to prove that the decision to trade him wasn't a wise one. Also, when he has batted deep into the innings, his mere presence on the crease has helped youngsters like Pant and Iyer to perform.
TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY
DC - Harshal Patel and Manjot Kalra are the only players unavailable but that won't make much of a difference to the playing XI.
SRH - Kane Williamson might feature and that means Mohammed Nabi might miss out despite his impressive performance against DC the last time these teams met.
PROBABLE PLAYING XI
SRH - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem
DC - Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia and Sandeep Lamichhane
SRH - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
DC - Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.
First Published: April 14, 2019, 8:09 AM IST