IPL 2019 | Lost My Cool Due to Poor Body Language of Bowlers & Fielders: Karthik

Speaking after the game, Karthik sheepishly admitted that a show of anger from him is rare but he felt the need to express himself due to his players' poor body language and inability to execute their plans.
“We live to fight another day, that's important. We've been fighting, it's been a hard couple of weeks in between.
"I wasn't happy with the bowlers and fielders, and their body language. It was the kind of things I didn't expect from them. I'm not too much into the results, I like to keep the focus on the process. But I wasn't too happy with what was happening, so I thought I should let the boys know what I felt.
“I think it's a bit rare, not too many people have seen it (me angry). At the end of the day, I had to be true to myself. If I feel I should show it to the boys, and it gets the best out of them, then maybe.”
Karthik admitted that his side gave away probably 10 extra runs in the final over but was quick to credit Sam Curran’s late show with the bat and praised his batsmen for getting the job done.
“In the last over, we gave ten runs too many. But we have to give credit to Curran. At the end of the day the IPL's beauty is that all teams have good balance and someone is always coming up here and there.
“It's a big ground but I think we did the small things well. We ran well, we put pressure, so it was good execution from the batsmen.”
He also added that it was only fair to Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 65 at the top of the order, that he got a run in his preferred position and praised the youngster for doing so well.
“Gill is a terrific player and it was only fair that we gave him a run at the top of the order. He'd been looking for it a lot and he’s grabbed his opportunity with both hands,” said Karthik.
Gill was handed the man of the match award and said it was a wonderful feeling to win the award in his home ground.
"It feels great, my first man of the match at my home ground. It can't get better than this. My parents and even some relatives from my village came to watch me so it's great to play in front of everyone,” said a beaming Gill when presented with the award.
Talking about his innings, Gill said he felt it was important to stick around as long as possible because they had gotten off to such a good start.
“It was important to build partnerships. I was striking it at 80-100 but the run-rate was still going around 9-10, so that's when I decided I had to stay in there,” he said.
“I'm still figuring out my game in T20s. We have one more match to go and it would be very nice if we can win that and make it into the play-offs.”
First Published: May 4, 2019, 12:50 AM IST