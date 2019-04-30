IPL 2019 | Lots of Work to Do Before SRH Can Think of Finals: Williamson

Loading...
However, skipper Kane Williamson believes there is plenty of work to be done before the Orange Army can think of making the finals again.
“We’ll take it one game at a time. We've got depth in the squad and we'll be calling on that and there's a lot of hard work to go before we talking about finals," Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
One of the reasons SRH fans should be worried is that both Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who formed a deadly opening partnership this season, will be unavailable for their remaining games.
Williamson conceded it would be tough to replace players of their caliber but backed his side’s bench strength to come good in the remaining games.
"Warner and Bairstow have been world class for us and it will be very hard to fill their boots. But as a team we'll have to pick up the slack.
“There are some guys on the sidelines raring to go. No doubt there will be some changes with guys leaving and they'll be excited to get on the park.
Speaking on the performance, Williamson said his side’s showing in the game was ‘close to complete’ and had particular praise for their fielding, which hasn’t always been at its best this season.
"I guess throughout the season you're looking for points and we're now in crunch time. This was a big game for us and we put out what was close to a complete performance.
“It was a really good performance all-round. Obviously we lost to Kings XI the last time so we knew were in for a tough match.
“One of the biggest positives was our fielding performance. We pride ourselves on that and it will be important going into the final part of the tournament.”
Meanwhile, KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed talks of a mid-season slump but did concede that his side had been ‘completely outplayed’ by SRH.
"It's not right to think about what's happened in the past. It's important to stay in the present. Today is one of those days where we were just completely outplayed, which hasn't happened this season."
He was also quick to admit that the batting department lacks balance at this point but was complimentary of his batsmen pulling things back late in the innings after what was a poor start to the match.
"I thought we started really poorly in the Powerplay but we pulled it back in the end. If you see through the tournament, we have been struggling to chase anything above 190. That's probably a balance issue.
The skipper was not yet ready to throw in the towel just yet and said that if they had to go down, it wouldn’t be without a fight.
“It's straightforward: we have to keep winning at this stage in the IPL. It didn't happen today but we have to keep our chin up.
“There's a lot of young energy in the team. We had Prabhsimran Singh playing today. They've all got great ability and we're not going quietly, we will keep sticking our necks out.”
First Published: April 30, 2019, 12:32 AM IST