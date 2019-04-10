IPL 2019 | Malinga Joins Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead of KXIP Clash

Loading...
According to multiple reports, the ace fast bowler was seen bowling in the nets on Tuesday evening after returning from Sri Lanka.
Malinga, who has played three matches and taken three wickets so far this season, had been forced to fly back to his country to take part in the Super Provincial One-day tournament.
The Provincial tournament is important as the squad for the World Cup will be announced post the tournament.
The veteran pacer, who took three wickets against CSK before flying home, took seven wickets for Galle less than 12 hours later.
Malinga, who captained Galle, picked up a total of eight wickets in the three matches to take his side to the final of the tournament.
The Sri Lankan ace, who is likely to team-up with the young fast bowling sensation Alzarri Joseph against the Punjab side on Wednesday, will be heading back to Sri Lanka after the match.
Malinga, who in recent years has had troubles with fitness and injuries, is expected to finish the IPL game and fly straight to Colombo and head straight to the ground for the final of the Super Provincial One-day tournament. The final of the tournament will be played on Thursday.
First Published: April 10, 2019, 9:31 AM IST