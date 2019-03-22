Loading...
The Sri Lankan selectors have reportedly told the players that in order to play the 2019 World Cup they must play in the domestic Super Provincial One-Day tournament which runs from April 4 to April 11. Malinga, who was purchased by Mumbai for INR 2 Cr has decided to fulfill the requirements.
“I had asked the [Sri Lanka] board for a No-Objection Certificate for me to play in the IPL, and they had said that was fine, but that all players who want to go to the World Cup would need to stay back for the provincial tournament,” Malinga was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
“So I told them I’d play in the provincial tournament, and I asked the board to inform Mumbai Indians and IPL, since it was their decision. I’m okay with losing those earnings from IPL. I’m doing it for the country.”
The 35-year-old pacer further stated that it would be, in fact, better for the Mumbai based franchise if they replace him for the whole tournament as he will have to miss a chunk of the games at the start. Malinga is the tournament's highest wicket-taker having picked up 154 wickets at an average of 19.01, and an economy rate of 6.86.
"Once I become available for Mumbai Indians, I would have missed seven or eight games," he said. "So there's probably no point in them waiting around for me. Better for them to find someone else to replace me with."
Malinga is Sri Lanka's One-Day International and Twenty20 International captain. The team is currently playing a three-match T20I series in South Africa which they trail 1-0.
First Published: March 22, 2019, 9:45 PM IST