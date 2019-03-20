IPL 2019: Gurney Hopes To Extend 'Midas Touch' with KKR

Loading...
It all started with helping Northern Warriors win the T10 League in Sharjah before he conquered the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades in Australia. The 32-year-old then was also a part of Quetta Gladiators who won the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.
“I only had four winners’ medals in my career before this winter. Now I’ve got seven,” he told The Independent.
Gurney, who has featured in 12 international limited-overs game for England, was bought by Kolkata for Rs 75 lakh during the auction. The franchise has already lost three injured pacers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Anrich Nortje - ahead of the season and there's a high possibility that Gurney might get some game time.
Gurney is hopeful of making every opportunity count against some of the "best players in the world".
“Hopefully if KKR go the distance then I’ll be out here until the middle of May. It’s quite a long time to be away, particularly with a young family, but the winter has been amazing so far.
“I was ecstatic to get all these gigs, to sign for the Renegades, the T10 and the PSL and to have won every one that I’ve been involved with has been amazing.
“I would hope that my stock is pretty high. Just getting a Big Bash contract was a thrill because it’s an incredible competition and one that the Aussies do so well – the crowds are good and it’s something I’ve always watched on TV.
“To not only win the trophy but to play a key role in winning that trophy was a dream come true, to be honest. Hopefully, there are a few people out there who now know what I can do but it’s all about going out there and grabbing your opportunities when they come along.
“The IPL is probably the biggest challenge you could wish for in Twenty20 cricket. You’ve got the best players in the world, short boundaries and flat pitches. It’s going to be a challenge, there’s no doubt about that, but playing at Trent Bridge is good preparation because that’s obviously a high scoring ground as well. Let’s see how we get on.”
Fresh from a week in Pakistan and following a 24-hour trip from Karachi to Kolkata via Dubai, it didn't take Gurney too long to get the taste of the craze surrounding IPL.
“It has taken me a day and a 12-hour wait at Dubai airport to get just across the border really, but there you go," he said.
“But you can tell that the country is in an IPL frenzy. Every TV station is showing IPL previews, old matches and programmes looking behind the scenes at the various franchises.
“I only got to the hotel about four hours ago but just driving to the airport you got a sense of how big a tournament this is.”
The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, soon-to-be-qualified Jofra Archer, Joe Denly and Liam Livingstone are the other England players who will be involved in the 12th edition of IPL. Gurney feels this tournament will serve as perfect preparation for them ahead of the World Cup.
“You couldn’t wish for better preparation for a World Cup year. The guys are going to be surrounded by world-class coaching teams in world-class facilities and playing with and against world-class players under extreme pressure. How can that not be a good thing?”
First Published: March 20, 2019, 5:27 PM IST