IPL 2019 | Meeting People & Developing Friendships Standout Aspect of IPL: David Miller

Loading...
However, this hasn’t been the best of seasons for the middle-order bstdmsn. He has found himself in and out of the team and his form has somewhat mirrored KXIP’s season.
“It’s been a decent year, they were one or two occasions where I should have closed down games. In the middle-order, your job is to finish games and it’s obviously disappointing when you can’t do that. I have contributed in a couple of games and hopefully can finish of the season well,” Miller told Cricketnext.
KXIP will need a miracle against Chennai Super Kings to stay alive in the tournament though they have no one but themselves to blame for their position in the table. The team has lost quite a few close matches and like last season, have simply fizzled off after a fine start.
“They have been a few close games, if you win those you gain confidence quickly. We have had a couple of close losses but also a couple of close victories, so I would say it’s been pretty even.” Miller says on KXIP’s fortune this year.
The left-hander also felt that teams have become more competitive now as compared to earlier and both batsmen and bowlers need to be on top of their games to perform well in the tournament.
“See cricket is always evolving, players are getting better and you have to continue to improve. Opposition is getting braver and fearless.
“You have bowlers bowling different varieties and even the batters are playing scoops and other shots which aren’t in the textbook. You need to stay with the times, the competition has got a lot stronger and its very much focused on the results.”
Talking about his experience in the tournament, Miller stressed on the off-field aspects as well as the friendships he has developed over the years.
“The IPL has been a good opportunity for me. You get to mix with a lot of different people around the world. It’s not just about the cricket. You get to know so many people from different countries and build friendships. That has been a real standout for me personally.
“On the field, the game against RCB (in 2013) is talked about so often. You don’t get a hundred in sub-40 ball (38-ball ton) so yeah that’s one highlight which I will never forget.”
He also played down fears of burnout, saying a tournament like the IPL actually helps in preparation for the World Cup.
“Any cricket is good preparation, as long as you’re getting the game time its good. To perform in such pressure and put your hand up in key moments is good for your confidence. A couple of solid performances leading up to the World Cup is what we need.” he signs off.
First Published: May 5, 2019, 9:48 AM IST