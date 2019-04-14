Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Messi and Ronaldo batting' - Twitter Reflects on Royal Challengers Bangalore's First WIn

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2019, 12:06 AM IST
After a long wait, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally got off the mark in IPL 2019 thanks to fifties from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, as they beat Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets on Saturday (April 13).






Earlier, Kings XI Punjab were off to a good start with Chris Gayle, in particular, taking a liking to Mohammad Siraj, hitting him for 24 runs in an over. Yuzvendra Chahal though brought his side back with a couple of wickets.





 





Gayle though carried on his merry way and was unlucky to miss out on a hundred as he remained unbeaten for 99 taking Punjab to 173/4.







In reply, Parthiv Patel once again played a cameo to help his side get off to a quick start.





The wicket brought together AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli and the world was up watching them.











Virat Kohli though fell for 67 and Bangalore needed 46 more in 27 balls. Things got close with Punjab fielding showing nerves and de Villiers capitalised to take his side home.









AB de Villiersipl 2019Kings XI punjabRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
First Published: April 13, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
