IPL 2019 | 'Messi and Ronaldo batting' - Twitter Reflects on Royal Challengers Bangalore's First WIn

Tenth time Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have 50+ scores for RCB in same inns - #RCB won 7, lost 3#KXIPvRCB#IPL2019#IPL

Never understood critics questioning @imVkohli’s commitment to RCB. Results uncomplimentary but figures show him to be brilliant contributor

It’s Chahal and Gayle reigning in the RCB vs ex-RCB match. What a ball that was from Chahal to dismiss Mayank!#KXIPvRCB #IPL2019

Concedes a six against KL Rahul - gets him stumped on the next ball Concedes a six against Agarwal - gets him bowled on the next ball What a champion bowler, Yuzi Chahal! 👏🏼👏🏼#IPL2019 #KXIPvRCB — Nikhil 📝 (@IamNicck) April 13, 2019

Seeing Mohd Siraj getting smacked all over makes me think about the difference the presence of Washington Sundar would have made. #KXIPvRCB #IPL19 #VIVOIPL — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) April 13, 2019



How brilliant was @henrygayle! His 99 was worth more than a century in the circumstances. RCB may feel happy they are not chasing 200. Have the wherewithal to overhaul 173, but do they have the confidence?

Chris Gayle - the first player to score 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.#KXIPvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 13, 2019



Chris Gayle v RCB Bowlers Today

Umesh Yadav - 27 (14) - SR: 192.9

Navdeep Saini - 12 (13) - SR: 92.3

Mohd Siraj - 43 (16) - SR: 269.8

Yuzvendra Chahal - 11 (12) - SR: 91.7

Moeen Ali - 6 (9) - SR: 66.7



Umesh + Siraj - 70 (30)

Saini + Chahal + Moeen - 29 (34)#IPL2019 #KXIPvRCB



Parthiv hits out & then gets out. Only player who isn't worried about the WC selection ahead #KXIPvRCB — Jalandar (@jalandar_) April 13, 2019



KXIP scored fastest 50 of the season against us & we did vice versa. Perfect RCB RCB clash.

why is kohli batting so impressively? his world cup selection is assured. #KXIPvRCB

Just noticed that 8 of the top 10 partnerships for @RCBTweets this season have involved #ViratKohli. If there ever was a definition for the word 'fulcrum' in a dictionary, I'm sure it would redirect to @imVkohli's entry!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL #KXIPvRCB #Kohli — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 13, 2019



Nicely done, Virat. See the team through tonight 🙌🏼

"Fielding is irrelevant" gang should look at how Punjab has done in the last two games. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 13, 2019



With this win @RCBTweets are now title contenders once more. @IPL #IPL Go figure.

This win means a lot to @RCBTweets' supporters like me. And best two in the world, Kohli and de Villiers delivered. #KXIPvRCB #IPL2019 — Manoj Ghimire (@themanojgh) April 13, 2019

First Published: April 13, 2019, 11:57 PM IST