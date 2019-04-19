IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya Powers MI to Second Position After Convincing DC Win

Loading...
Chasing 169 to win, DC could only put up 128 as MI picked up wickets at regular intervals and will now go to second on the points table.
Delhi made a swift start to the innings, with Shikhar Dhawan in particular looking in ominous form. The southpaw took on Mumbai’s new-ball bowlers with ease.
As a result DC were 48/0 after the powerplays, the first time this season they hadn’t lost a wicket in the first six overs. Yet the dismissal of Dhawan changed all that.
He was out in an awkward manner when a ball from Rahul Chahar struck him on the pads then rolled back onto the stumps even as MI’s players appealed for LBW.
There was no such theatrics for Prithvi Shaw’s departure as the youngster went for a big shot off Chahar but only found Hardik Pandya at long-on.
Delhi have tended to lose wickets in bunches this season and this match was no different, as Colin Munro was bowled by Krunal Pandya before skipper Shreyas Iyer departed in similar fashion thanks to a beauty of a ball from Chahar.
Rishabh Pant was the next man to depart, getting clean bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. This left Axar Patel and Chris Morris with the unenviable task of getting Delhi over the line.
Both managed to clear the boundary on a couple of occasions but when Morris hold out to Pandya in the deep, it triggered yet another lower-order collapse.
Keemo Paul was run out for a diamond duck and Bumrah rattled Axar’s stumps on the very next ball, leaving the result of the match in little doubt.
Pollard amazingly dropped Kagiso Rabada on the final ball of the 19th over but it made up for it in the next over, ensuring the home side lost 9 wickets in pursuit of what was a tough and ultimately unsuccessful chase.
Earlier after Rohit won the toss and opted to bat, MI put up 168-5 in their 20 overs thanks in no small part to a Hardik Pandya cameo on a pitch that had plenty of assistance for spinners.
Rohit and opening partner Quinton de Kock got off to a flier, putting on 57 runs in the powerplay thanks to some fluid attacking batting.
However, the skipper departed off the very first ball after the field restrictions had been lifted, his stumps rattled by an excellent delivery from Amit Mishra.
In a surprise move, Mumbai then promoted Ben Cutting to number 3 but the experiment failed as he departed in the very next over, with Axar trapping him LBW.
MI needed a decent partnership between De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav to set the foundation for a big score yet a mix-up in calling saw the South African get run-out.
Yadav did manage to put together a 30-run stand with Krunal, but the slow nature of the partnership saw him go for a risky scoop shot against Kagiso Rabada and only edge one to Pant.
This brought out Hardik, who slammed 2 fours and 3 sixes during his brief stay at the crease. His 15-ball 32 helped provide a much-needed boost to Mumbai’s innings.
His departure with 3 balls to spare could have cost his team a few runs yet Krunal slammed successive boundaries of the next balls to ensure MI ended the innings on a high.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 11:43 PM IST