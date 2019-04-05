IPL 2019 | MI Have Plans to Counter Warner-Bairstow Threat: Suryakumar Yadav

Loading...
“We’ve been following their (Warner and Bairstow’s) game really well, and we have some plans for them. But instead of focusing on that, we’re just focusing on what we’re doing good because the mood in the camp is great,” Yadav said in the pre-match press conference. "We just won our home game. We’re just focusing on what we can do on game day, and take it from there.”
A particular area of concern for MI has been the lack of contribution from the team’s openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma, who have failed to get off to the starts the team would have liked. However, Yadav has no doubt that their pair would come good at some point.
“Of course, I feel it’s a crucial spot but I feel they have been doing it really well,” he said. “They haven’t got starts but they are batting really well. As a team, we have obviously discussed it, and they have been putting their heart out in the nets. Even on the gamedays, they’re starting well. It’s just a matter of one game, hopefully we’ll get good starts, from tomorrow!
“I think it (the win against CSK) was really important because they had won all their games and they were on top of the table. I think the brand of cricket that MI is known to play, we showed that in the last game. What I felt on the field was that everyone wanted to win, that attitude was there. Let’s carry that and look forward to tomorrow’s game.”
Yadav, who has made an encouraging start to the season with scores of 38, 11 & 59 in his three innings so far, is also enjoying his role at number three.
“I’ve always enjoyed batting anywhere as I’ve kept myself flexible,” he said. “It is a different role but at number three it’s almost close to opening. So I don’t see it differently. Rather, I look at it as having a good responsibility on my shoulders. Like grinding out an innings and giving the lower order a good platform. It is exciting, new role, but I feel it’s the same thing as last year.”
