Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Mind-Blowing' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Awestruck by Wankhede Heroics

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 11, 2019, 1:31 AM IST
IPL 2019 | 'Mind-Blowing' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Awestruck by Wankhede Heroics

Kieron Pollard in action.(IPL)

Loading...
The Wankhede crowd witnessed a last-ball thriller as Mumbai Indians went on to win the game by three wickets against Kings XI Punjab.

Earlier, the visitors were off to a slow start before Chris Gayle decided to go bonkers on Jason Behrendorff. Meanwhile, KL Rahul at the other end also unleashed himself against the MI bowlers.






 





After the fantastic start by KXIP, the MI bowlers staged a fightback. The likes of David Miller, Karun Nair and Sam Curran were dismissed cheaply. However KL Rahul’s blistering knock of 100 off 64 balls powered the visitors to a total of 197/4.



 



Siddhesh Lad who waited four years to make his IPL debut began with a six and a boundary. He failed to prolong his stay at the crease though.






Skipper Kieron Pollard walked out to bat at No.4 and began his onslaught on the KXIP bowlers. While wickets kept tumbling for Mumbai, Pollard continued to display his valour.





 



Just when it seemed Mumbai Indians were gaining momentum in the run chase, Mohammed Shami sent both Pandya brothers back to the pavilion.






The action continued till the last over. Pollard’s exhilarating knock of 83 from 31 balls guided MI to a nail-biting victory.









ipl 2019kieron pollardKings XI punjabMumbai Indians
First Published: April 11, 2019, 12:56 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking