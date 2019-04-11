IPL 2019 | 'Mind-Blowing' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Awestruck by Wankhede Heroics

Kieron Pollard in action.(IPL)

You could not have more of a contrast as an opening pair .. the power of Gayle and the touch and class of K L Rahul @IPL

— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) April 10, 2019



#MI under murderous assault from Gayle-Rahul. Not easy to stop runs on a feartherbed pitch, more so when have the capacity to clear the boundary so easily and frequently!

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2019

#Gayle #Dhoni Same player. A masterclass in knowing your limitations and waiting for the one you are capable of destroying. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) April 10, 2019

Delighted to announce my engagement to that KL Rahul flick for six over square leg. #MIvKXIP #IPL2019 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 10, 2019



will take a very special effort to deny rahul the man of the match hamper tonight #MIvKXIP

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 10, 2019



KL Rahul was supposed to give his statement to the BCCI ombudsman today.

This is quite a statement. 💯 #IPL2019



— Manya (@CSKian716) April 10, 2019

Rahul and Pandya and bringing up the #koffeewithkaran hashtag all over again.#IPL2019#MIvKXIP — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 10, 2019

Watching those last few balls, K L Rahul is getting payback for that Karan Johar interview with Pandya. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 10, 2019



Fun fact: Siddhesh Lad has a tattoo on his arm which reads - 'A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.'



"This is something related to my life. I have gone through a lot of ups & downs playing cricket. If you don't get those big waves coming ahead, you won't be so skilled." #MI



— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) April 10, 2019





Five years of wait and he smashes the first ball into the stands! Take a bow, Siddhesh Lad _/\_ #MIvKXIP #IPL2019



— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 10, 2019



Happy for Siddhesh Lad! Bombay's crisis man! #MIvsKXIP — Abhay Patade (@abhay_p) April 10, 2019



Pollard has batted in the top four five times this year, with a scoring rate of 10.47rpo when he's done so. It'll take some chasing, this total, but he's a man capable of finding the rope. #MIvKXIP #IPL2019



— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 10, 2019



No IPL game is over if a West Indian is present on the pitch. #MIvKXIP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2019

Kieron Russell in the house! — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 10, 2019



Shami in form before WC 😍



— Amit Bhilwade (@ab619cricket) April 10, 2019





Shami's gone from bowling 1-2 hittable balls an over to second innings Shami to a leader of the white ball attack over the years.#IPL2019 #MIvKXIP



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 10, 2019



Mohammed Shami picks up his first 3-wicket haul in the IPL in his 50th match!! #IPL2019 #MIvKXIP — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 10, 2019



A captain promoting himself at Wankhede in April. Only one way that match was going to end, eh?



What an innings from Pollard. Mind-blown. #IPL2019 #MIvKXIP



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 10, 2019



Alzarri Joseph... wicket off the first ball in IPL. Best bowling figures in 12 years of IPL. Winning runs off the last ball chasing 197, and 7 down. He's packed a season's worth of highlights in two games. #MIvKXIP #IPL2019 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 10, 2019



Amazing scenes. Mumbai Indians players marched towards the pitch and they are hugging each other and celebrating like they’ve won the tournament. @mipaltan



This is what it means to them. What a game of cricket. #MIvKXIP



— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) April 10, 2019



First Published: April 11, 2019, 12:56 AM IST