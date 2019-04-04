IPL 2019 | Death Bowling & Misfields Contributed to Loss: Dhoni

Loading...
Looking back at the performance, Dhoni said, "I think quite a few things went wrong for us. I think we started off well and in the 12th-13th over also we were on the mark, but after that there were some drops and misfields.
"The death bowling also didn't come off. We don't have bowlers who hit the deck hard, it was slightly tough on them. We do have one-on-one plans, but we needed to know where we could cut-off the boundaries, which batsmen to target."
Even though Chennai bowlers started off well, they couldn't carry on the momentum till the end of the innings.
Asked if the mid-innings break resulted in a loss of momentum, he said, "Momentum totally depends on what position you are in. I don't think the in-between innings break really plays a part. Even if you have finished well, you need to start (the second innings) well. I don't think momentum really matters. What counts more is setting the tone while batting (or bowling)."
Dhoni also pointed out how they are missing the services of some of the key bowlers in the tournament. "Bravo has a bit of a hamstring problem, so we'll have to see the combination. We're missing a few players already. David Willey isn't there, he has his own problems. Lungi Ngidi isn't with us as well.
"There are areas to work on but what is important is that individuals step up and take responsibility."
On the other hand winning skipper Rohit Sharma, who lost two matches on the trot before this game, said, "I think every game we play in the IPL is important. Having lost two games at the start, suddenly every match becomes important.
"We don't want to keep that task of having to win many games at the end, it's really difficult. We just wanted to play the brand of cricket Mumbai Indians are known for. We just kept ourselves in the game all the way through and those are good signs."
Reflecting on the first innings score, Rohit said, "I thought 170 was a fighting total here because it was a tricky wicket. We knew that there was something in the pitch and if we could knock wickets early, things could work. That's exactly what happened."
Rohit praised his team for the all-round effort in the end that took Mumbai to a big win.
"We didn't start off well with the bat but we finished really well. With the ball, we were extremely clinical. To defend a 170 score at Wankhede, you need to be really good with the ball and we were. With the fielding also being extremely efficient."
Rohit's teammate Hardik Pandya, who produced a brilliant all round show, said the last seven months were the toughest of his life "when I didn't know what to do", and dedicated his player-of-the-match winning performance to those who stood by him.
Pandya smashed an eight-ball 25 and then picked up three wickets to help power his side to the win.
"It feels pretty good to help the team to win and contribute. It's been seven months that I've hardly played games. They weren't easy and I didn't know what to do. I've just batted and batted. I want to improve my game every day. It's a fantastic feeling batting like that and making your team win."
The India all-rounder got embroiled in a controversy after his outrage-evoking comments on women in a chat show earlier this year. But he has overcome that now.
"I was out with injury and then some other controversy happened. I want to dedicate this Man of the Match to my family and friends, who stood with me in the toughest times.
"Now my only focus is to play IPL and make sure India wins the World Cup," Hardik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
First Published: April 4, 2019, 6:00 AM IST