IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede Highlights: As it Happened

Now after a short break leg-spinner Rahul Chahar comes into the attack. WIth the due in consideration, it will be difficult for him to grip the ball. And he has in front of him Dhoni. That's a good start from him. On the last ball of the over he manages to induce an edge of Jadhav, but the ball races past short third man fielder for four. CSK are now 57/3 after 8 overs.