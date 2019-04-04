Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2019, 12:07 AM IST

Match 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 03 April, 2019

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya

23:59(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:55(IST)

Excellent win for Mumbai .. the last two overs when they batted set this win up !! They will take a lot of confidence from this victory . They are notoriously slow starters but always seem to get a run of victories when it matters !!

23:55(IST)

MUMBAI INDIANS WIN: What an exceptional win by Mumbai as they defeat Chennai by 37 runs. That's a huge margin of defeat. This is Mumbai's 100th win in the IPL. 

23:52(IST)

OUT; Hardik comes on to bowl the final over and gets the wicket of Deepak Chahar on the first ball. He is caught by Bumrah in the deep as Chennai are staring at a big defeat at 122/8. 

23:49(IST)
23:45(IST)

OUT: Bravo connects one from Malinga and the ball goes into the stands. But the equation is completely out of reach for CHennai. Meanwhile, Bravo gets an edge, and Malinga gets another one after De Kock pouches a good catch. Chennai are now 115/7. 

23:42(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Malinga gets Jadhav off a slower one. The batsman edges the ball and De Kock takes a simple catch. JAdhav departs for 58, but it was a great little innings from Jadhav. Chennai are 108/6. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:38(IST)

Looking like a mountain to climb but bravo has done it before and Jadhav is an expert finisher .. they still have hope.

23:31(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Jadhav is waging a lone battle currently as he hits Malinga for fours on two successive deliveries. But the equation has gotten really steep for Chennai. It's 103/5 in 15.3 overs at the moment. 

23:25(IST)

OUT: Here is another one for Hardik as he gets the new man Jadeja. The batsman edges the ball and De Kock takes a brilliant catch. The match is slipping out of Chennai's hands. It's 89/5 at the moment. 

23:22(IST)

OUT: Hardik comes into the attack and Dhoni looks to attack the bowler. Dhoni pulls the shot, and Pandya drops the ball Shot. Suryakumar Yadav takes a simple catch. Dhoni is out for 12 as Chennai are 87/4. 

23:18(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Krunal comes for another over, and he has made it a point not to give any flight to the ball. That is making it difficult for Dhoni and Jadhav to hit a shot over the top. But Jadhav sweeps him over midwicket for four. Meanwhile Krunal is bowling some yorkers. Also Dhoni and Jadhav bring up fifty partnership. Chennai are 85/3. 

23:16(IST)
23:15(IST)

After an expensive first over Bumrah comes up with a better over. He only gives away two runs in the first four balls. The run rate is creeping up all the time. AFter 13 overs the score has reached 80/3. This is not helping Chennai. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:10(IST)

Run rate over 11 for the last 9 - very very achievable for the last 8 overs . The key is to not lose a wicket for the next 4 overs.

23:08(IST)

And for the first time tonight Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. This is a crucial phase for Chennai as they would like to get some boundaries in this over. But on the first three balls Pandya starts well. It's 73/3. 

23:06(IST)

Pandya delivers a quiet over and gives away only 5 runs. The pressure is building on Chennai as the run rate is quickly climbing up. Chennai need 100 from 54 balls as the score is 71/3 in 11 overs. 

22:58(IST)

Beherendorff's good spell comes to an end as he finishes with 2/22 in his four over. That means now Mumbai will have to look upto Bumrah and Malinga to deliver the goods once again. Chennai are now 63/3 in 9 overs.  

22:54(IST)
22:53(IST)

Now after a short break leg-spinner Rahul Chahar comes into the attack. WIth the due in consideration, it will be difficult for him to grip the ball. And he has in front of him Dhoni. That's a good start from him. On the last ball of the over he manages to induce an edge of Jadhav, but the ball races past short third man fielder for four. CSK are now 57/3 after 8 overs. 

22:47(IST)
22:44(IST)

Bumrah comes into the attack now. And Jadhav hits him for a four to start with. And he gets a no ball too. On the free hit Bumrah getss the yorker in but Jadhav stands back in the crease and plays a short arm jab. Add third four in the over as he cuts over slip for another four. That's 49/3. 

22:41(IST)
22:40(IST)

Now MS Dhoni comes out to bat. Look at the Whankhede crowd cheering for Dhoni. What a spectacle. But Dhoni has a big responsibilty on his shoulders. This over by Hardik Pandya just fetches one run as Chennai are 34/3 after 6 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:38(IST)

Dhoni and Kedar have done a rescue job quite a few times . The game is set up nicely for them to pull a rabbit out of the hat once again !!

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:38(IST)

That catch from Pollard !!!! Just jaw dropping ... what an athlete he is.

22:37(IST)
22:34(IST)

OUT: What an unbelievable catch by Pollard to dismiss Raina. The batsman connects the ball well and hits a smashing shot over covers. The ball looks like going for a six until Pollard pulls off a brilliant catch. Chennai are now 33/3 at the end of 5 overs.  

22:31(IST)

Behrendorff returns for another over. And he continues to trouble batsmen with his extra bounce. He bowls a short one to Raina and an edge sees his get a four. But on the very next ball he dances down the track to hit another four. Good counter-attack by Raina. Mumbai now are 33/2 

22:29(IST)

MI vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (April 3) from 8:00 PM onwards. MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

In the 12 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one rivalry has grown every year. It’s the battle between two of the most successful teams in IPL history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It was the same last year as well, with honours being shared between the sides, both winning away from home.

This time around, MI will be underdogs to the defending champions at the Wankhede on Wednesday. CSK have been the form team right from the start of IPL-12, winning all their three games in a canter but MI like every season have begun slowly with just one win in three games.

MI’s build-up, especially in the bowling department, has been marred by injuries. Jasprit Bumrah was in an injury scare after their first game while West Indian Alzarri Joseph has only just joined the squad to replace Kiwi Adam Milne.

Lasith Malinga, one of MI’s premier strike-bowler, hasn’t found his groove yet after joining the squad late from Sri Lanka. In the batting department too, the middle-order has been inconsistent with all-rounders Kieran Pollard and Krunal Pandya yet to get going.

CSK, on the other hand, like last year are getting the job done. Skipper MS Dhoni has led the way with Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir playing significant roles.

Recent history though favours MI, with Rohit Sharma’s boys enjoying a 4-1 win-loss record over CSK in the last five ties. CSK have shown greater depth so far this season with experience trumping age for the three-time IPL champions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rohit Sharma: MI skipper has moved back to the top of the order but is yet to fire. 94 runs in three games are his returns so far. Mumbai will need their captain and opener to lead from the front to provide sufficient cushion to their stumbling middle-order. Rohit will definitely be CSK’s primary target especially in front of his home crowd.

Shane Watson: The veteran Aussie all-rounder had two centuries to his name last season and is coming to IPL on the back off a fine season in PSL. Watson’s form has been patchy barring a fine 44 against the Delhi Capitals at the Ferozeshah Kotla. CSK could do with another flying start from Watson, to put early pressure on the home side.

TEAM AVAILABILITY/NEWS

Mumbai Indians: The hosts will be buoyed by the availability of Australian left-arm paceman Jason Behrendorff, who joined the squad on Monday. West Indian paceman Alzarri Joseph also had his first nets with the team recently. With Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan failing to impress so far, Behrendorff and Joseph could be tried out.

Chennai Super Kings: Like MI, CSK have also lost a couple of players like Lungi Ngidi and David Willey for different reasons. Kiwi paceman Scott Kuggeleign, who replaced Ngidi, will be available for selection and provides a good all-round option for Dhoni’s side.

PROBABALE XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard/Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga/ Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock and Mitchell McClenaghan/ Alzarri Joseph

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner/ Scott Kuggeleign, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh

FULL SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.
