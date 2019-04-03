IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch

What. A. Catch. Doubt we will see a better catch this #IPL #Pollard #MIvCSK

Pollard stop it.... you are not suppose to do that!!! #MIvsCSK #VIVOIPL2019

There. That’s why they play Pollard. For the top act at the circus. It’s what will be played on a loop. It’s what we’ll remember after all those 6s merge into each other. #MIvCSk