IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 3, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
Source: IPL

Kieron Pollard loves to reserve his best for Mumbai Indians’ arch rivals Chennai Super Kings. In the clash on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, the big all-rounder hit a quick-fire 17 from seven balls, including two sixes and helped the hosts reach 170 after a poor start.

But it was Pollard the fielder that left everyone in awe, dismissing Suresh Raina with an incredible one-handed effort at deep cover. Just like the southpaw, the 31-year-old left everyone stunned.






 










 










 



chennai super kingsipl 2019kieron pollardMumbai Indians
First Published: April 3, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
