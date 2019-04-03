IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch

Loading...
But it was Pollard the fielder that left everyone in awe, dismissing Suresh Raina with an incredible one-handed effort at deep cover. Just like the southpaw, the 31-year-old left everyone stunned.
What. A. Catch. Doubt we will see a better catch this #IPL #Pollard #MIvCSK
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 3, 2019
Pollard stop it.... you are not suppose to do that!!! #MIvsCSK #VIVOIPL2019
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 3, 2019
Ooooo Pollyyyyyy #ipl — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 3, 2019
Pollard just saves his outrageous best for CSK... #MIvCSK #IPL — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 3, 2019
In the park plucking a guava from a tree ! Simple ! @KieronPollard55 #CSKvMI
— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 3, 2019
Kieron Pollard at Wankhede Stadium in IPL
2013: Took a blinder of Shaun Marsh at long-on
2019: Takes an amazing catch of Suresh Raina at sweeper cover
In 2013, Pollard dropped three catches off three successive balls of Michael Hussey. #MIvCSK
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 3, 2019
Helps to be tall! Also helps if you can catch like that! #KieronPollard — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 3, 2019
Unlike Pollard, Trent Boult had not done anything that remotely resembled a cartwheel after catching Kohli last season. So I guess Pollard's screamer > Boult's screamer.#MIvCSK #IPL2019 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) April 3, 2019
There. That’s why they play Pollard. For the top act at the circus. It’s what will be played on a loop. It’s what we’ll remember after all those 6s merge into each other. #MIvCSk
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 3, 2019
Kieron Pollard
— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 3, 2019
Faf took a similar catch at extra cover once. But this from Pollard has to be one of the finest catches of IPL, not just #IPL2019 — Devdutt (@ApratimKheladu) April 3, 2019
Kieron Pollard has just lit up Wankhede with that catch. More than made up for misjudging and taking a couple of steps forward. What a leap! #MIvCSK #IPL19 #VIVOIPL #yellove — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) April 3, 2019
First Published: April 3, 2019, 11:09 PM IST