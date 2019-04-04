Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds Hardik Pandya Heroics in Mumbai Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2019, 12:48 AM IST
Source: AFP

It was Hardik Pandya's day against Chennai Super Kings as he first gave Mumbai Indians the much-needed impetus with the bat, hitting 25 from 8 before returning to finish the job with the ball to give his side a vital 37-run win at the Wankhede Stadium.






Earlier, Mumbai Indians lost their openers early as Chennai bowlers bowled disciplined line and length.

To make matters worse, Yuvraj Singh departed early as well, putting more pressure on the Mumbai middle order. There were calls to play Ishan Kishan.



 





Suryakumar Yadav brought up a vital fifty for himself and took Mumbai to 170/5 with the help of the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard. Hardik, in particular, had everyone talking, after he hit 25 in just 8 balls.







In the chase, Chennai, like Mumbai, lost their openers in quick time.



Suresh Raina then looked to take the attack to Mumbai Indians before Pollard took a stunner at the cover fence to send Twitter into a frenzy.

 





 





Twitter couldn’t stop praising Pollard’s catch and you can read about it here. MS Dhoni tried to take the innings deep but it was Hardik's two wickets in an over, dismissing the CSK skipper just when he was looking to go big and Ravindra Jadeja that firmly put the hosts in control.





Kedar Jadhav scored his fourth IPL fifty but it was all too much to do towards the end and Mumbai wrapped up an important win at home.





 





 



Hardik Pandyaipl 2019Jason BehrendorffMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 2019Suryakumar Yadav
First Published: April 4, 2019, 12:11 AM IST
