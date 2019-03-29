IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts as Blistering Bumrah Negates ABD Masterclass

Summary of the match: Blistering Bumrah negates ABD masterclass... Both were simply mind blowing! #RCBvMI
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 28, 2019
Thrilling win for MI. Superb bowling by Bumrah and Malinga in last 2 overs. Not easy to stymie ABD in full flow. But some luck too with the last delivery, a no ball, not being called!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019
Everyones trying to teach Malinga, the man have bowled more of these overs than they have played games in career — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) March 28, 2019
Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Mumbai got off to a good start with both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock going hammer and tongs in the Powerplay before Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of the latter.
Siraj Bowling seam up half way down the track/length balls and both qdk and Rohit punishing him to the fullest. #RCBvMI
— srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) March 28, 2019
Rohit Sharma is a delight to watch. #MIvRCB — DIVYANSHU 🇮🇳 (@MSDivyanshu) March 28, 2019
RCB came back well dismissing Rohit Sharma for 48 and the boundaries were hard to come by for the visitors.
Yadav and Yuvraj in the middle will cost MI. Needed I Kishan here. Will need Russellesque at the end to post a good total. #RCBvsMI #MI
— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj Singh though turned the clock hitting three sixes in as many balls before departing to Chahal.
6 6 6
As beautiful as the previous memories till it all lasted.
Yuvi still believes in entertaining us as he has always been. Played Champ. @mipaltan @YUVSTRONG12#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 28, 2019
It feels so good to watch Yuvraj hitting sixes ♥️ #RCBvMI
— DIVYANSHU 🇮🇳 (@MSDivyanshu) March 28, 2019
Every Yuvraj six is precious. Yes, still. #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) March 28, 2019
Chahal finished with 4/38 and it kept Bangalore in the game.
Chahal is ready for the World Cup.
— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) March 28, 2019
Wonderful comeback by Chahal. The fearlessness has made the difference and some credit has to go to Virat Kohli too for giving him a free hand. #RCBvMI — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 28, 2019
Four wickets for Chahal 👏🏼 MI haven't batted smartly but credit to him for forcing their hand. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 28, 2019
Hardik Pandya then hit 32 from just 14 balls to ensure Mumbai had a par total on the board.
An angry Hardik Pandya is a man possessed. The presence of mind he shows is great. Farmed the strike with the tail and backed himself to hit boundaries. 32*(14) is superb cameo. #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/uCMuWPiLtb — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 28, 2019
Mumbai Indians end up on 187, EXACTLY the average first innings score at this venue in #VIVOIPL 2018.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #RCBvMI — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 28, 2019
In reply, Bangalore lost Moeen Ali early but Virat Kohli started with the bang, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for three boundaries in an over.
Virat Kohli has just become the first batsman to score 1,00-plus runs against Jasprit Bumrah in IPL.#RCBvMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 28, 2019
With class batsmen, when the willow strikes the leather, there seems to be a different sound. Kohli... #RCBvMI — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 28, 2019
Parthiv played well before departing for 31 and Mumbai would have had another but Yuvraj dropped AB de Villiers on 0.
ABD dropped on duck! Will it be a game changer — Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) March 28, 2019
That was a hard chance but You are slip fielder for your national team & a top one at that. Why would you have Yuvraj there? #RCBvMI — Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) March 28, 2019
What a costly drop that!!! God save Rohit and MI from the wrath of Superman!!#ABD #RCBvMI #IPL2019
— Naimish Gupta (@inaimish97) March 28, 2019
Bumrah though had the last laugh as he had Kohli out caught on the pull for an attractive 46.
Well, Bumrah lives up to his promise (almost) from the IPL promo. Wasn't quite "dande udaaye", but #MI will take that. #RCBvMI — महादादा (@mahadada) March 28, 2019
Kohli BOUNCED OUT. This is Bumrah's entry into potential all-time great list, that is if he already hasn't.
— Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 28, 2019
Only the best can get the worst out of the best. #KohlivBumrah#RCBvMI
— Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) March 28, 2019
AB de Villiers hit a fifty and looked set to take his side home, going but Jasprit Bumrah bowled like a gem to finish with 3/20 from his four overs to tilt it in Mumbai’s favour.
I personally would love to see @ABdeVilliers17 play in the World Cup ... #JustSaying #IPL2019
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2019
MI have no business being in this match, especially with Kohli and AB both delivering.
But that's how good Bumrah is.
— Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 28, 2019
Virat would have been happier if he had finished it for his side but nevertheless congratulations on 5k IPL runs champ. And that’s some special knock from AB. #RCBvMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 28, 2019
Good batsman have all the shots in the book. AB de Villiers have shots, which need to get into the book. — Jalandar (@scriblng) March 28, 2019
Bumrah is Gold #RCBvMI
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 28, 2019
It wasn’t a win without drama as replays showed with 7 needed off the final ball, Lasith Malinga overstepped but the umpire failed to spot it.
Why do we have technology? Umpires can miss the no-ball, but what was the third umpire doing? They should have cross checked before shaking hands with the players. #RCBvMI — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) March 28, 2019