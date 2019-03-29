IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts as Blistering Bumrah Negates ABD Masterclass

Source: AP

Summary of the match: Blistering Bumrah negates ABD masterclass... Both were simply mind blowing! #RCBvMI

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 28, 2019



Thrilling win for MI. Superb bowling by Bumrah and Malinga in last 2 overs. Not easy to stymie ABD in full flow. But some luck too with the last delivery, a no ball, not being called!

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019

Everyones trying to teach Malinga, the man have bowled more of these overs than they have played games in career — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) March 28, 2019



Siraj Bowling seam up half way down the track/length balls and both qdk and Rohit punishing him to the fullest. #RCBvMI

— srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) March 28, 2019

Rohit Sharma is a delight to watch. #MIvRCB — DIVYANSHU 🇮🇳 (@MSDivyanshu) March 28, 2019



Yadav and Yuvraj in the middle will cost MI. Needed I Kishan here. Will need Russellesque at the end to post a good total. #RCBvsMI #MI

— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 28, 2019



6 6 6

As beautiful as the previous memories till it all lasted.



Yuvi still believes in entertaining us as he has always been. Played Champ. @mipaltan @YUVSTRONG12#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians



— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 28, 2019



It feels so good to watch Yuvraj hitting sixes ♥️ #RCBvMI

— DIVYANSHU 🇮🇳 (@MSDivyanshu) March 28, 2019

Every Yuvraj six is precious. Yes, still. #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) March 28, 2019



Chahal is ready for the World Cup.

— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) March 28, 2019

Wonderful comeback by Chahal. The fearlessness has made the difference and some credit has to go to Virat Kohli too for giving him a free hand. #RCBvMI — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 28, 2019

Four wickets for Chahal 👏🏼 MI haven't batted smartly but credit to him for forcing their hand. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 28, 2019

An angry Hardik Pandya is a man possessed. The presence of mind he shows is great. Farmed the strike with the tail and backed himself to hit boundaries. 32*(14) is superb cameo. #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/uCMuWPiLtb — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 28, 2019

Mumbai Indians end up on 187, EXACTLY the average first innings score at this venue in #VIVOIPL 2018.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #RCBvMI — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 28, 2019

Virat Kohli has just become the first batsman to score 1,00-plus runs against Jasprit Bumrah in IPL.#RCBvMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 28, 2019

With class batsmen, when the willow strikes the leather, there seems to be a different sound. Kohli... #RCBvMI — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 28, 2019

ABD dropped on duck! Will it be a game changer — Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) March 28, 2019

That was a hard chance but You are slip fielder for your national team & a top one at that. Why would you have Yuvraj there? #RCBvMI — Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) March 28, 2019



What a costly drop that!!! God save Rohit and MI from the wrath of Superman!!#ABD #RCBvMI #IPL2019

— Naimish Gupta (@inaimish97) March 28, 2019

Well, Bumrah lives up to his promise (almost) from the IPL promo. Wasn't quite "dande udaaye", but #MI will take that. #RCBvMI — महादादा (@mahadada) March 28, 2019



Kohli BOUNCED OUT. This is Bumrah's entry into potential all-time great list, that is if he already hasn't.

— Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 28, 2019



Only the best can get the worst out of the best. #KohlivBumrah#RCBvMI

— Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) March 28, 2019



I personally would love to see @ABdeVilliers17 play in the World Cup ... #JustSaying #IPL2019

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2019



MI have no business being in this match, especially with Kohli and AB both delivering.

But that's how good Bumrah is.



— Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 28, 2019

Virat would have been happier if he had finished it for his side but nevertheless congratulations on 5k IPL runs champ. And that’s some special knock from AB. #RCBvMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 28, 2019

Good batsman have all the shots in the book. AB de Villiers have shots, which need to get into the book. — Jalandar (@scriblng) March 28, 2019



Bumrah is Gold #RCBvMI

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 28, 2019

Why do we have technology? Umpires can miss the no-ball, but what was the third umpire doing? They should have cross checked before shaking hands with the players. #RCBvMI — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) March 28, 2019

