IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts as Blistering Bumrah Negates ABD Masterclass

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 29, 2019, 12:45 AM IST
Source: AP

Mumbai Indians notched up their first win of IPL 2019 in a controversial finish at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs.






Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Mumbai got off to a good start with both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock going hammer and tongs in the Powerplay before Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of the latter.





RCB came back well dismissing Rohit Sharma for 48 and the boundaries were hard to come by for the visitors.

Yuvraj Singh though turned the clock hitting three sixes in as many balls before departing to Chahal.






Chahal finished with 4/38 and it kept Bangalore in the game.





 



Hardik Pandya then hit 32 from just 14 balls to ensure Mumbai had a par total on the board.



 



In reply, Bangalore lost Moeen Ali early but Virat Kohli started with the bang, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for three boundaries in an over.



 



Parthiv played well before departing for 31 and Mumbai would have had another but Yuvraj dropped AB de Villiers on 0.



 





Bumrah though had the last laugh as he had Kohli out caught on the pull for an attractive 46.






AB de Villiers hit a fifty and looked set to take his side home, going but Jasprit Bumrah bowled like a gem to finish with 3/20 from his four overs to tilt it in Mumbai’s favour.






 





It wasn’t a win without drama as replays showed with 7 needed off the final ball, Lasith Malinga overstepped but the umpire failed to spot it.



First Published: March 29, 2019, 12:25 AM IST
